XAG P150 Max Agricultural Drone Comes to U.S. with Proven Efficiency and Reliability

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With labor in short supply and spray windows growing shorter, many U.S. farmers face increasing pressure to finish critical fieldwork on time. At this year's Spray Drone End User Conference, XAG introduced the new P150 Max Agricultural Drone to help address that challenge.

Designed for high-efficiency operation under tight schedules, the P150 Max prioritizes productivity, reliability, and versatility across multiple field tasks to turn workforce constraints into a solvable problem.

XAG P150 Max Agricultural Drone delivers precision spraying across cornfields. XAG P150 Max Agricultural Drone performs efficient and even spreading on the field.

Performance Built on Field-Proven Reliability

The XAG P150 Max handles autonomous spraying, spreading, field mapping, and on-farm logistics using swappable task systems that can be changed out in minutes. With a maximum payload of 176 pounds and a flight speed of up to 44.7 mph, it's designed to cover more ground and minimize stops for refills.

Under typical conditions, the P150 Max achieves average spraying productivity of 50–60 acres per hour, with peak performance reaching 70–80 acres per hour—among the highest efficiency ratings currently available in the agricultural drone market. Additionally, the unique swarm control capability allows a single operator to manage two drones simultaneously, effectively doubling productivity when the situation demands it.

The P150 Max isn't a prototype. Since 2022, XAG's P Series has logged more than 9.3 million flight hours across the globe, creating one of the most sophisticated agricultural drone systems available. The P150 Max has also been field-tested in New Zealand, Bulgaria, South Africa, and Australia—places where hilly terrain, irregular boundaries, and varied crop structures mirror the challenges found across Missouri, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, and the Carolinas.

Designed to Ease Labor Pressure

For liquid applications, the XAG P150 Max with RevoSpray 5 system carries a 21.1-gallon smart tank with dual centrifugal nozzles delivering up to 8.45 GPM. An optional four-nozzle upgrade increases maximum flow to 12.15 GPM for orchards and other commercial crops with dense canopies. Droplet sizes are adjustable from 60 to 500 microns, allowing operators to adapt to different crop protection products and coverage requirements.

For spreading operations, such as fertilizer application, cover crop seeding and biological treatments, the RevoCast 5 System dispenses up to 661 pounds per minute. The vertical broadcast mechanism reduces wind drift, supporting consistent coverage across wide or irregular field areas.

At the core of P150 Max, the SuperX 5 Ultra Intelligent Control System delivers centimeter-level navigation using RTK positioning, while 4D imaging radar detects center pivots, power poles, and overhead lines—the obstacles that show up in every Midwest section. The built-in RealTerra Field Mapping System surveys up to 49.4 acres per flight, with onboard AI identifying field boundaries and obstacles, then generating autonomous flight routes tailored to the terrain.

Missions can be planned and managed through the XAG One App on a smartphone or the SRC 5 Remote Controller, with RTK positioning supported by the XRTK 7 Mobile Station in areas with limited or no network coverage.

To support extended field operations, the Smart SuperCharge Battery can be recharged in as little as seven minutes with two chargers working in parallel and a mist-cooling tower, minimizing downtime during peak workloads.

Now Available in the U.S.

The XAG P150 Max draws from a platform deployed in agricultural operations worldwide. Years of field use across varied crops, climates, and terrain have refined a design built for durability and adaptability—tested globally, ready for U.S. operations.

The drone is now FCC-approved and available for sales through XAG's authorized dealer network, with local support, training, and parts supply. Deliveries are expected to begin shortly.

SOURCE XAG