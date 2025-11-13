XAG Unveils P150 Max Drone and R Series Rover at Agritechnica 2025

HANOVER, Germany, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At Agritechnica 2025, the world's leading trade fair for agricultural machinery, XAG unveiled its latest innovations, introducing the P150 Max Agricultural Drone and the R Series Agricultural Rover. The new drone offers high payload capacity and full autonomy, while the rover is designed for precision crop protection in orchards and greenhouses. Together, they demonstrate how XAG integrates robotics and intelligence to make field operations smarter and more productive.

XAG P150 Max agricultural drone in operation. XAG R200 agricultural rover performs precision spraying in a vineyard.

Held every two years in Hanover, Germany, Agritechnica drew around 500,000 visitors and over 2,700 exhibitors from 53 countries. As a global leader in agricultural robotics, XAG presented its full suite of smart farming technologies, including multifunction drones, lightweight rovers, autopilot consoles for tractors and transplanters, smart fertigation systems and IoT sensors. The exhibits highlighted how automation and AI-driven solutions are helping farmers enhance efficiency, optimize resources, and narrow the yield gap.

XAG P150 Max Agricultural Drone: High-Payload, Autonomous Efficiency

The XAG P150 Max Agricultural Drone delivers next-level performance, intelligence, and stability to take on a wide range of field operations. Swapping task systems for precision spraying, spreading, field mapping, and logistics, it enables farmers to complete tasks with greater accuracy and efficiency.

With an 80‑kilogram payload capacity and a maximum flight speed of 20 meters per second, the P150 Max handles demanding tasks across challenging terrains. Its RevoSpray 5 System, featuring an 80‑liter smart liquid tank and dual centrifugal nozzles, applies up to 32 liters per minute. When configured with the four‑nozzle upgrade kit, the flow rate increases to 46 liters per minute, enabling effective spraying even in orchards with dense canopies. Adjustable droplet sizes ranging from 60 to 500 microns allow precise application across different crops.

For spreading applications such as direct seeding, fertilizing, or powder scattering, the RevoCast 5 System delivers up to 300 kilograms per minute from a 115‑liter smart granule container. Its vertical waving broadcast mechanism improves wind resistance and ensures uniform coverage.

The drone is also equipped with a built‑in RealTerra Field Mapping System, supporting autonomous survey missions covering up to 20 hectares per flight. High‑definition images are processed instantly into detailed field maps, while onboard AI automatically identifies obstacles and field structures to enhance operational safety.

Switching to the RevoSling Module transforms the P150 Max into an aerial transport platform capable of carrying up to 80 kilograms of farm inputs, produce, or other cargo across rough or hard-to-reach terrain, streamlining logistics between plots.

At its core, the SuperX 5 Ultra Intelligent Control System enables fully autonomous flight with centimeter‑level precision. Supported by 4D Imaging Radar and a wide‑angle FPV camera, the drone detects and avoids obstacles such as irrigation pivots, power poles, and overhead lines, maintaining safe and stable performance even in complex environments.

Operators can plan and manage missions via the XAG One App on a smartphone or the SRC 5 Remote Controller, which automatically generates optimal routes based on field shape and terrain. High-precision positioning is maintained by the XRTK 7 Mobile Station, even in remote areas with low signal or without internet access. Powered by the Smart SuperCharge Battery, the P150 Max can recharge in as little as seven minutes using the Parallel Charging Kit, minimizing downtime between flights.

Built on 18 years of research and field experience, the P150 Max delivers upgraded structural design, intelligent control, and enhanced terrain adaptability, providing consistent, high-efficiency performance in real-world farming environments.

XAG R Series Agricultural Rover: Smart Co-Pilot for Specialty Crops

The all-new XAG R Series Agricultural Rover brings intelligent navigation and smart control to ground operations, from plant protection to farm material delivery. Compact and fully electric, the rovers can access terrains where traditional tractors struggle, from dense orchards to narrow vineyard and greenhouse rows.

The R Series includes two models tailored to different farming needs. The R100 Agricultural Rover, with a 120-liter tank, four-wheel drive, and two JetSprayers, offers precise coverage for closely spaced crops such as greenhouse vegetables. The R200 Agricultural Rover, equipped with a 240-liter tank, six-wheel drive, and four JetSprayers, delivers higher capacity for orchards and vineyards with wider spacing.

Both models share XAG's precision engineering, built on an all-aluminum chassis with a suspended portal axle that maintains balance and traction on uneven terrain. High-speed centrifugal JetSprayers produce 60–200 micron droplets, achieving uniform coverage while reducing chemical and water use.

Farmers can operate the rover remotely using the SRC 5 Smart Remote Controller that features a responsive touchscreen, dual-joystick design, wide-angle FPV live view, and XLink connectivity. This keeps operators safely away from chemicals, protecting their health.

The onboard control system supports handy functions such as Cruise Mode, Path Tracking, and Repeat Mode to simplify daily tasks. With built-in AI safety assistance and RealTerra onboard mapping, the rover analyzes its surroundings, detects obstacles, and adjusts routes in real time to ensure safe and accurate navigation.

For farmers facing labor shortages or rising workloads, the R Series reduces physical strain and transforms repetitive fieldwork into precise and automated tasks. Its expandable platform supports DIY customization for weeding, transport, and other applications, making it a reliable co‑pilot for high-value crop management.

Automated Steering and Smart Irrigation

Complementing its agricultural drone and rover lineup, XAG also showcased the APC2 Series AutoPilot Console and Smart Fertigation System at Agritechnica, highlighting their role as key components of a fully connected smart farm ecosystem.

Launched this year, the APC2 Flex AutoPilot Console brings automated steering to small-and-medium tractors. It enables centimeter-level accuracy in field navigation with minimal effort, reducing fuel consumption and operator fatigue. The console installs in as little as 20 minutes without replacing the steering wheel and is compatible with most tractor and machinery brands. It integrates seamlessly through the XAG AutoPilot App to support precise and consistent operation across different field types and terrains.

The Smart Fertigation System and IoT products extend automation to irrigation and nutrient management while offering a lower entry barrier for farmers. Featuring smart electric valves and fertilizer injectors, the system delivers water and nutrients directly to plant roots with precision. Farmers can plan, manage, and monitor operations remotely through an app at any time. Supported by the XAG Local Server and Wireless Relay, the system maintains stable connectivity and data security even in areas without network coverage.

The launch of the P150 Max Agricultural Drone and R Series Rover marks XAG's latest step in advancing smart farming. Designed to tackle labor shortages and rising operational costs, these new products enable farmers to complete spraying, spreading, and logistics tasks with precision, efficiency, and minimal manual effort, setting a practical benchmark for sustainable, high-yield agriculture.

