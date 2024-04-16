Xanadu and South Carolina Quantum establish partnership to build the quantum workforce of tomorrow

The partnership will expand quantum education and research in South Carolina and across the Southeast United States.

TORONTO and COLUMBIA, South Carolina, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Xanadu ( xanadu.ai ), a world leader in photonic quantum computing, and South Carolina Quantum (SC Quantum), a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing academia, industry, and entrepreneurs together to build a sustainable quantum ecosystem, have formed a partnership to develop practical, hands-on educational materials and grow a quantum-smart workforce in South Carolina.

Xanadu is on a mission to make quantum computers useful and available to people everywhere. In 2022, Xanadu made the strategic decision to partner with academic institutions and organizations focused on quantum education to help build a global quantum computing workforce. As part of its long-term vision to support quantum education and research in the US, Xanadu expanded its operations by opening a dedicated US entity in March of 2024.

SC Quantum's goal is to accelerate the future of a quantum ecosystem through developing relevant quantum education across all levels of education to inspire a professional quantum-smart workforce, creating an environment for innovation and opportunity for entrepreneurs, and engaging with industry and tech to bring real world, complex problems for research opportunities to challenge students critical thinking and provide access to quantum technology.

"The quantum field is growing rapidly and the next generation must be highly skilled in a range of tools and approaches. We're excited to partner with SC Quantum to accelerate quantum education and research in the State of South Carolina and across the United States," said Xanadu Founder and CEO, Christian Weedbrook.

PennyLane , Xanadu's open-source software framework, will be a pillar of this partnership. With support from the team at Xanadu, researchers in the SC Quantum network will utilize PennyLane to design and develop next-generation quantum algorithms and to test them on simulators and Xanadu's photonic quantum hardware. Xanadu's technology will also be used as a foundation for developing hands-on educational experiences to be integrated into SC Quantum's growing university network.

"Our mission is to champion the advancement of quantum talent and technology in South Carolina. To succeed in this mission, we need to partner with world-renowned quantum companies with cutting-edge technologies, making Xanadu an obvious choice for one of our first partnerships. We look forward to the research and training that our network will benefit from," said Joe Queenan, Executive Director, South Carolina Quantum.

About Xanadu: Xanadu is a quantum computing company with the mission to build quantum computers that are useful and available to people everywhere. Founded in 2016, Xanadu has become one of the world's leading quantum hardware and software companies. The company also leads the development of PennyLane, an open-source software library for quantum computing and application development. Visit www.xanadu.ai or follow Xanadu on X @XanaduAI .

About PennyLane: PennyLane is an open-source software framework for quantum machine learning, quantum chemistry, and quantum computing with the ability to run on all hardware. To find out more, visit the PennyLane website (www.pennylane.ai), or check out the PennyLane demos: a gallery of hands-on quantum computing content (https://pennylane.ai/qml/demonstrations.html).

About SCQ: South Carolina Quantum (SC Quantum), a 501(c)(3), was established in 2022 in Columbia, South Carolina to Champion the advancement of quantum talent and technologies in South Carolina. As a convening organization, we promote collaboration among academia, entrepreneurs, industry, and government. After a $15 million grant from the state of South Carolina in 2023, SC Quantum quickly grew interest from partners in South Carolina and the region to further the mission of what is now SC Quantum.

https://scquantum.org/

SOURCE Xanadu