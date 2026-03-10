Xanadu Joins University of Maryland's ARLIS to Advance the Security of Quantum Computing

New project, exploring Zero Trust Architectures, is sponsored by the Secretary of the Air Force's Concepts, Development, and Management Office's SEQCURE Program

TORONTO, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Xanadu Quantum Technologies Inc. ("Xanadu"), a leading photonic quantum computing company, has partnered with the Applied Research Laboratory for Intelligence and Security (ARLIS), an affiliate of the University of Maryland (UMD), in a pioneering new cybersecurity project. Sponsored by the Secretary of the Air Force's Concepts, Development, and Management Office's SEQCURE (Securing Experimental Quantum Computing Usage in Research Environments) program, this project aims to define the foundational industry and government security standards for quantum computing.

As quantum computers transition from research laboratories to commercial deployment, establishing robust, forward-looking security protocols becomes critical to protecting national security interests and commercial applications. The ARLIS project directly addresses this need by evaluating the feasibility of implementing a Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA), as defined by the NIST standard SP800-207, within quantum computing environments. The application of ZTA to quantum systems is both a novel and critical step in proactive cyber defense, ensuring that the principle of "never trust, always verify" can be applied to this emerging technology.

"Establishing a trusted, secure operating environment is non-negotiable for the future of quantum computing," said Christian Weedbrook, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Xanadu. "Our work with ARLIS is a commitment to not just developing cutting-edge quantum hardware, software, and applications, but also to pioneering the cybersecurity frameworks necessary to ensure these systems are secure from day one."

As part of the collaboration, Xanadu is providing ARLIS with a comprehensive overview of its current and future generation quantum computers and the protocols being used to secure them. This includes a holistic security analysis across the entire quantum ecosystem, focusing on six key architectural areas: cloud, hardware, software, facilities, subjects, and data, with special attention paid to how integrated computing resources, custom hardware (including embedded software), and controlling software elements all interact.

"Xanadu is adding substantial value to the SEQCURE program's mission to understand and protect the quantum ecosystem," said Paul Lopata, Chief Quantum Scientist at ARLIS. . "By engaging with quantum computing leaders like Xanadu, we gain the crucial, on-the-ground technical data needed to assess the architectural viability of ZTA. The outputs of this study are vital for shaping the guidance that will protect quantum assets deployed across government and industry."

The launch of this study marks a pivotal inflection point in the quantum industry, moving beyond theoretical discussions of future security risks to establishing practical, deployable security architectures today. By focusing on ZTA, this project is not merely adapting existing IT security models; it is helping to design a set of robust, resilient security standards.

The ultimate outcome of this research will be a foundational report that informs the U.S. Government and the wider industry on the steps needed to secure quantum infrastructure. Xanadu's contributions aim to ensure that as quantum computing delivers on its promise of profound computational power, it does so within an IT architecture built for security and trust, accelerating the responsible integration of this transformative technology into sensitive environments.

About Xanadu

Xanadu is a Canadian quantum computing company with the mission to build quantum computers that are useful and available to people everywhere. Founded in 2016, Xanadu has become one of the world's leading quantum hardware and software companies. The company also leads the development of PennyLane, an open-source software library for quantum computing and application development. Visit xanadu.ai or follow us on X @XanaduAI.

ABOUT MIQA@ARLIS

MIQA@ARLIS advances quantum information science and related quantum technologies with a focus on advancing their national security and intelligence applications. MIQA@ARLIS brings together expertise from academia, industry, and government to accelerate the transition of quantum research into deployable capabilities.

Launched in April 2025 and located in the University of Maryland's Discovery District, MIQA supports ARLIS's mission as a DoW-designated University Affiliated Research Center (UARC) and contributes to the university's broader leadership in quantum science and engineering.

ABOUT THE APPLIED RESEARCH LABORATORY FOR INTELLIGENCE AND SECURITY

The Applied Research Laboratory for Intelligence & Security (ARLIS) at the University of Maryland is a University-Affiliated Research Center (UARC) dedicated to advancing research, innovation, and technology transition to improve decision making for U.S. national security. ARLIS advances high‐value research and state-of-the-art infrastructure to provide engagement advantage. ARLIS combines deep scientific expertise with operational insight to address challenges in intelligence analysis, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence / machine learning, quantum science, and human-machine teaming. Researchers, scientists, engineers, and analysts at ARLIS collaborate with government agencies, industry partners, and academic institutions to deliver actionable insights and transformative solutions through research and development. ARLIS provides access to world-class students and researchers, expanding the pipeline of skilled talent essential to drive technological innovation and strengthen national capabilities. Employees at ARLIS work on projects of critical importance, contribute directly to the nation's security, and are supported by a culture that values integrity, collaboration, and professional growth.

SOURCE Xanadu