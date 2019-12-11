XANT Announces NEXT 2020

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- XANT, formerly InsideSales.com, today announced it will host its inaugural customer conference, NEXT 2020, in Salt Lake City on February 25-28, 2020. NEXT 2020 will bring together the XANT network of customers, partners, and industry thought leaders to discuss the challenges facing revenue teams, reveal best practices by winning sales teams, and how to ultimately accelerate revenue in today's transformational environment.

"As NetApp has engaged in sales transformation efforts to harness growth in our business, a significant part of our success has been driven by XANT solutions," said Lori Harmon, VP of Worldwide Virtual Sales at NetApp. "I am honored and excited to share my experiences at this gathering of revenue leaders as a keynote speaker at NEXT 2020."

"We're excited to bring our community of sales, marketing, data and technology leaders face-to-face to learn and discover new paths to revenue acceleration," said Chris Harrington, CEO of XANT. "We have some of the best and brightest revenue leaders in our network, and the benefits of bringing together all of our experts into the collaborative environment of NEXT 2020, where they can inspire one another, push the boundaries of our industry and create new connections, is impossible to quantify."

NEXT 2020 is intended to kickstart the year and expose attendees to new strategies and ideas that will elevate their skills and help their teams close more deals faster. In keeping with the XANT corporate rebrand and expansion, this conference will highlight what is next on the horizon for sales, marketing and account management professionals to improve productivity, visibility and effectiveness.

Attendees will gain valuable information and insights from leaders in brands who know best, including American Express, Groupon, NetApp and John Hancock Investment Management, as well as new research revealed by industry thought leaders from Forrester Research.

XANT helps enterprise customers accelerate revenue in a way CRM and AI alone cannot. Its Revenue Acceleration Cloud uses Real Data powered by AI—behavioral insights captured in real-time between every buyer and seller on the platform—to guide teams to focus on the right things, optimize engagement and improve visibility. Leading brands like Caesars Entertainment, VMWare, Groupon, John Hancock Investment Management, Pluralsight, Fidelity Investments, Experian and West Corp., rely on XANT for measurable revenue lift and real results.

