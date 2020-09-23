XANT Appoints Industry Veteran, Mark Novakovich As Chief Financial Officer

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XANT, the leading Enterprise Sales Engagement Platform, announces Mark Novakovich, former Chief Financial Officer of Control4, as new CFO.

Novakovich has a record of driving performance to meet and exceed growth and financial objectives. He spent the last 15 years at Control4, where he helped to scale the company from pre-revenue to $300 million. While at Control4 he helped take the company public in 2013, increased shareholders' value during the six years as a publicly-traded company, and aided in a $700 million all-cash take-private transaction by a private-equity firm in 2019.

During his time at Control4, Novakovich also served on the Treasury and CFO Advisory Boards at Silicon Valley Bank working alongside CFOs of other key clients of the bank to provide feedback on product vision and strategy. Prior to starting his career in finance and tech, Novakovich graduated from the accounting program at Brigham Young University.

Learning about XANT's flagship product Playbooks, was a key factor in Novakovich joining the company. "As a former public company CFO, who had responsibility for revenue forecasting and delivering against a growing revenue target, I immediately saw the value in a product like Playbooks to increase sales productivity and to orchestrate and deliver sales growth," comments Novakovich. "Sales Engagement is a fast-growing segment of the tech market and I came to XANT because of Playbooks unique positioning to help Enterprise companies realize their sales potential."

"XANT has a strong vision moving forward in the Sales Engagement market—I am confident that adding Mark to the team will help us get there. As we continue to provide a platform for sales teams to drive real results and grow their revenue, Mark will be empowering our team to do the same," says Chris Harrington, CEO of XANT. "The experience Mark has in revenue growth and delivering results will be invaluable to the future of XANT."

