Managed Service Provider Featured Among North America's Largest Solution Providers

SAN FRANCISCO, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 ranks North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as the gold standard for recognizing some of the channel's most successful companies. This year's list of companies represents combined revenue of more than $475.9 billion, and the honorees are among the top influencers impacting today's IT industry and the global technology supply chain.

Xantrion Inc. Named to CRN’s 2023 Solution Provider 500 List for the Fifth Year in a Row

Xantrion provides IT and cybersecurity solutions for SMBs grounded in technology expertise and business partnership. Our leading IT Managed Services and highly customizable Supplemental IT solutions enable clients to fully outsource their IT operations or augment their internal IT teams so they can focus on innovation. Xantrion takes great pride in protecting our clients' businesses so they can build the foundation for growth with a secure, resilient IT infrastructure.

"We are honored to be included on the CRN Solution Provider 500 list for the 5th consecutive year," said Anne Bisagno, President, Xantrion, Inc. "I attribute our inclusion to our turnkey cybersecurity and compliance programs designed for the life science and financial services industries. Being recognized on this prestigious list, once again, underscores the trust our customers place in us."

"It's a distinct honor to recognize CRN's 2023 Solution Provider 500. These are today's top technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consulting firms, making this list the go-to resource for creating strategic partnerships among technology vendors and today's top-performing IT solution providers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "My heartfelt congratulations go out to each of these companies for the significant impact they make on the continued growth and success of the IT channel."

CRN's 2023 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 , and a sampling of the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About Xantrion

Xantrion is a dedicated cybersecurity and IT partner that proactively protects the business you have built and strengthens your IT infrastructure as you grow.

Our industry-focused Managed Security and Supplemental IT solutions, more than 20 years of experience, and 24/7 technical support have put us in the top 1% of Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) for growing and mid-market companies in the United States. Learn more at www.xantrion.com .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Xantrion Inc Contact:

Anne Bisagno

Xantrion Inc.

(510) 272-4701

[email protected]

SOURCE Xantrion Inc.