Xantrion Inc. Named to CRN's 2023 Solution Provider 500 List for the Fifth Year in a Row 

News provided by

Xantrion Inc.

13 Jun, 2023, 08:04 ET

Managed Service Provider Featured Among North America's Largest Solution Providers 

SAN FRANCISCO, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 ranks North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as the gold standard for recognizing some of the channel's most successful companies. This year's list of companies represents combined revenue of more than $475.9 billion, and the honorees are among the top influencers impacting today's IT industry and the global technology supply chain. 

Continue Reading
Xantrion Inc. Named to CRN’s 2023 Solution Provider 500 List for the Fifth Year in a Row
Xantrion Inc. Named to CRN’s 2023 Solution Provider 500 List for the Fifth Year in a Row

Xantrion provides IT and cybersecurity solutions for SMBs grounded in technology expertise and business partnership. Our leading IT Managed Services and highly customizable Supplemental IT solutions enable clients to fully outsource their IT operations or augment their internal IT teams so they can focus on innovation. Xantrion takes great pride in protecting our clients' businesses so they can build the foundation for growth with a secure, resilient IT infrastructure. 

"We are honored to be included on the CRN Solution Provider 500 list for the 5th consecutive year," said Anne Bisagno, President, Xantrion, Inc. "I attribute our inclusion to our turnkey cybersecurity and compliance programs designed for the life science and financial services industries. Being recognized on this prestigious list, once again, underscores the trust our customers place in us."  

"It's a distinct honor to recognize CRN's 2023 Solution Provider 500. These are today's top technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consulting firms, making this list the go-to resource for creating strategic partnerships among technology vendors and today's top-performing IT solution providers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "My heartfelt congratulations go out to each of these companies for the significant impact they make on the continued growth and success of the IT channel." 

CRN's 2023 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500, and a sampling of the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine. 

About Xantrion 

Xantrion is a dedicated cybersecurity and IT partner that proactively protects the business you have built and strengthens your IT infrastructure as you grow. 

Our industry-focused Managed Security and Supplemental IT solutions, more than 20 years of experience, and 24/7 technical support have put us in the top 1% of Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) for growing and mid-market companies in the United States. Learn more at www.xantrion.com.

About The Channel Company 

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Xantrion Inc Contact:                
Anne Bisagno 
Xantrion Inc. 
(510) 272-4701                
[email protected]  

SOURCE Xantrion Inc.

Also from this source

Xantrion successfully completes SOC 2 Audit to further its commitment to Cybersecurity and Compliance

Xantrion Inc. Named on CRN's 2023 MSP 500 List

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.