Xavi Hernandez unveils The Collectible memorabilia by Ultimate Dropz

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barcelona's manager and football legend Xavi Hernandez has unveiled on Friday his unique memorabilia that commemorate his most remarkable moments as a player and a coach.

Xavi's memorabilia, 'The Collectible', includes carefully curated 150 high-end boxes capturing El Maestro's significant moments with Spain's national team, FC Barcelona and Qatar's Al-Sadd club.

Designed by the Germany-based Ultimate Dropz, each box of the memorabilia opens a gateway for fans to immerse themselves in the nostalgia, relive the historic milestones of Barca, and deepen their connection with both Xavi and the club that holds a special place in their hearts.

Sports memorabilia enthusiasts are in for a treat with exquisite high-end boxes, thoughtfully decorated with an authentic item bearing Xavi's signature. Enclosed within each box is a meticulously crafted, individually numbered brass plaque, that are adorned with black engraving, adding an extra touch of exclusivity to the collection.

The memorabilia represent part of the collective memory of Xavi and Barca's fans of their favorite club as a witness to the rise of the Tiki-Taka generation and offers them the opportunity to connect with their favorite player and relive some of the most iconic moments in the world of sports.

Among the tokens huddled within these boxes is a one-of-a-kind trading card paying homage to Xavi's remarkable LaLiga Championship Campaign of 2022/2023. This achievement, a pinnacle in his coaching career, is celebrated through carefully selected contents that encapsulate the essence of this journey.

As collectors explore the contents of each box, they are afforded a privileged glimpse into the pivotal moments that have woven Xavi's legacy into the fabric of football history.

Within the collection of 150 boxes, there are unique match-worn and signed memorabilia pieces, for example his finals match-worn boots as a professional football player from 2019.

Additionally, the collection boasts a total of 71 Double Book cards featuring Xavi during his tenure as a Barcelona player. Each of these meticulously crafted cards showcases a piece of his legacy, the match-worn shirt from his final La Liga appearance for FC Barcelona, an unforgettable match that unfolded at Camp Nou on the 23rd of May 2015 against Deportivo de La Coruña.

Furthermore, within this assortment, fans will uncover a select quartet of triple book cards dedicated to this match. These exceptional cards encapsulate distinct elements, such as the iconic Barca logo patch or the 'Gracias Xavi' inscription – both symbols that decorated his final match-worn Barcelona jersey at the grounds of Camp Nou. These cards stand as tangible keepsakes, capturing the essence of a defining moment in Xavi's storied journey.

Memorabilia enthusiast can register to buy the boxes by visiting www.ultimatedropz.com. All boxes will be randomly allocated to buyers once the end of the drop will be announced so that every individual has the same chances to get the special match worn memorabilia items. Select 13% of the 150 box owners will receive an exclusive meet and greet invitation letter from Xavi to personally meet him in Barcelona.

You can watch the memorabilia unboxing video on YouTube via the following link: https://youtu.be/7vwWUf1f9iQ?si=r7hIK7QKtI43tyOD

