Xavo Acquires Laboperator from Labforward -- Strengthening Its Leadership in Digital Lab Execution Solutions

Connecting science, reducing administrative burden, and enabling integrated workflows within one intelligent ecosystem.

BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xavo, a global leader in Sample Management and Laboratory Execution Systems, today announced the acquisition of Laboperator from Labforward GmbH. This strategic move strengthens Xavo's mission to deliver a unified digital platform that connects research, development, and manufacturing under one intelligent ecosystem.

Laboperator is a leading laboratory automation solution that enables researchers and GxP production teams to manage instruments, workflows, and data efficiently. By integrating Laboperator into Xavo's portfolio, customers will benefit from a more powerful end-to-end solution that bridges the gap between R&D and production operations.

Laboperator's mission has always been clear: to connect science and eliminate unnecessary administrative complexity for researchers and production teams. Xavo shares this vision, with a relentless focus on optimizing and automating processes across the entire R&D pipeline.

"Together, we create a powerful synergy that delivers unmatched efficiency, connectivity, and innovation for our customers." - Florian Tauchert, CEO of Xavo R&D.

This partnership delivers immediate customer benefits, including:

Unified Data and Workflow Integration



Breaks down silos and connects every step of the customer's process enabling them to execute configurable workflows with advanced integration and calculation capabilities—maintaining full context from early experiments through large-scale production.





Breaks down silos and connects every step of the customer's process enabling them to execute configurable workflows with advanced integration and calculation capabilities—maintaining full context from early experiments through large-scale production. Smarter Automation for Maximum Efficiency



Allows customers to take control with intelligent instrument management, real-time monitoring, and dynamic calculations helping them achieve synchronized, error-free operations that dramatically boost productivity and reproducibility.





Allows customers to take control with intelligent instrument management, real-time monitoring, and dynamic calculations helping them achieve synchronized, error-free operations that dramatically boost productivity and reproducibility. Compliance You Can Trust



Helps customers stay ahead of regulations with built-in audit trails, real-time data validation, and secure access controls—ensuring effortless adherence to GxP, ISO, and other global standards.

"This acquisition marks an exciting milestone," said Andreas Suchanek, President of Xavo Inc. "By uniting Laboperator's automation and connectivity strengths with our execution systems, we empower customers to accelerate innovation and ensure quality from bench to batch—moving toward an interoperable, AI-driven, and autonomous lab future."

"For Laboperator users, we are committed to making the transition as smooth and supportive as possible, ensuring uninterrupted operations and delivering added value from day one." - Jeroen de Haas, Chief Product Officer (CPO) of Laboperator.

Xavo is committed to continuing product support and further investment in the platform's development, ensuring customers benefit from improved performance, broader integrations, and long-term continuity.