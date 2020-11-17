Xcelerate Solutions Launches Thermal Scanning And Security Hardware Partnership

Xcelerate is committed to our clients' safety and ensuring safety and security across all business platforms. The partnership with Certify echoes that commitment and gives our clients another tool to fortify their workplace security architecture through public health and physical security capabilities. To find out more about the Xcelerate/Certify service offerings as well as all other business resiliency and security service offerings, contact James Durnil at [email protected] or 512.826.6806.

Certify

Certify is the #1 Fever Detection & Thermal Scanning Solution in the marketplace. With thousands of devices sold, our proprietary combination of thermal scanning technology, localized applications, advanced analytics, HiTrust Compliant cloud-based platform and 24x7 support is the ultimate solution that will help your organization return from this pandemic and reduce the anxiety of customers and staff. For more about the SnapXT visit ceritify.me.

Xcelerate Solutions

Xcelerate Solutions exists to create innovative solutions that deliver results, manage risk from individuals to systems, and accelerate time to value. Across our three service areas — Strategic Consulting, Digital Transformation, and Enterprise Security — we optimize efficiency and effectiveness and enhance the security and resilience of America's personnel, physical and cyber infrastructure. www.xceleratesolutions.com

