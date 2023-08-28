Xcelerate Solutions Named Finalist for Contractor of the Year Award, $25 - 75 Million for The Greater Washington GovCon Awards

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xcelerate Solutions (Xcelerate) is thrilled to announce that it has been selected as one of the six finalists for the prestigious Contractor of the Year award in the $25 – 75 million revenue category as part of the Greater Washington GovCon Awards. This recognition underscores Xcelerate's unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and exceptional service in the GovCon space.

The Contractor of the Year award is a testament to the outstanding contributions that Xcelerate has made to the GovCon industry, and its dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation, delivering top-notch solutions, and consistently exceeding client expectations has set it apart as a true leader in the field.

"We're incredibly honored to be named a finalist for the Contractor of the Year award," said Danny Olmes, President and Chief Operating Officer at Xcelerate Solutions. "This recognition is a reflection of the hard work, dedication, and passion all of our employees bring to every project. We are committed to delivering exceptional results and driving positive change for our clients."

Xcelerate has consistently demonstrated its ability to adapt to changing industry landscapes and deliver solutions that drive growth and success. Through its strategic partnerships, forward-thinking approach, and commitment to quality, the company has established itself as a trusted partner for its clients. The Greater Washington GovCon Awards, presented by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce and Professional Services Council (PSC), is a prestigious accolade that recognizes outstanding achievements and contributions. The six finalists, including Xcelerate, were selected from a competitive pool of nominees based on their innovation, performance, leadership, and impact on the industry.

The winner of the Contractor of the Year, $25 – 75 million award will be announced at the upcoming awards ceremony on November 1, 2023. This event will bring together industry leaders, experts, and innovators to celebrate the accomplishments of the finalists and the industry as a whole.

Xcelerate Solutions, a McNally Capital Portfolio Company, is a leading defense and national security company, providing integrated solutions delivered through three service areas. We are a trusted partner to Federal Law Enforcement, Department of Defense, and Intelligence Community agencies that are directly responsible for the security and safety of the United States. For more information, please visit www.xceleratesolutions.com.

