Xcelerate Solutions Strengthens Leadership Team with New Board Member, Chief Financial Officer, and Vice President of Human Resources

MCLEAN, Va., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xcelerate Solutions (Xcelerate), a leading defense and national security company, is proud to announce the addition of three highly accomplished professionals to its leadership team. The new appointments include Tim Conway as a board member, Anne-Marie Evans as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Michael Heller as Vice President of Human Resources. These strategic additions signify Xcelerate's commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainable growth.

Tim brings a wealth of expertise and a distinguished career in the federal contracting industry. With a deep understanding of the federal contracting landscape, he will provide invaluable insights and guidance to Xcelerate's board of directors. Tim's strategic vision and industry acumen will play a vital role in shaping the company's strategic direction, fostering innovation, and ensuring its continued market leadership.

As the new CFO, Anne-Marie will oversee Xcelerate's financial operations and spearhead financial strategies to optimize performance and compliance. With a proven track record of driving financial excellence, implementing robust financial systems, and achieving sustainable growth, Annie-Marie will enhance Xcelerate's financial capabilities and contribute to its long-term success in the federal contracting industry.

Michael leads Xcelerate's human resources (HR) function, focusing on employee development and engagement. With a wealth of experience in HR management, Michael will play a pivotal role in building a high-performing, diverse workforce and fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tim, Anne-Marie, and Michael to our esteemed leadership team," said Xcelerate's CEO, Mark Drever. "Their collective expertise and industry knowledge will strengthen our strategic capabilities, drive financial excellence, and support our efforts to attract and retain top talent. With their valuable contributions, we are poised for continued growth and success in the federal contracting industry.

About Xcelerate Solutions

Xcelerate Solutions, a McNally Capital Portfolio Company, is a leading defense and national security company, providing integrated solutions delivered through three service areas. We are a trusted partner to Federal Law Enforcement, Department of Defense, and Intelligence Community agencies that are directly responsible for the security and safety of the United States. For more information, please visit www.xceleratesolutions.com

