Xcelerate Solutions Strengthens Leadership Team with New Board Member, Chief Financial Officer, and Vice President of Human Resources

News provided by

Xcelerate Solutions

06 Jul, 2023, 11:41 ET

MCLEAN, Va., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xcelerate Solutions (Xcelerate), a leading defense and national security company, is proud to announce the addition of three highly accomplished professionals to its leadership team. The new appointments include Tim Conway as a board member, Anne-Marie Evans as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Michael Heller as Vice President of Human Resources. These strategic additions signify Xcelerate's commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainable growth.

Tim brings a wealth of expertise and a distinguished career in the federal contracting industry. With a deep understanding of the federal contracting landscape, he will provide invaluable insights and guidance to Xcelerate's board of directors. Tim's strategic vision and industry acumen will play a vital role in shaping the company's strategic direction, fostering innovation, and ensuring its continued market leadership.

As the new CFO, Anne-Marie will oversee Xcelerate's financial operations and spearhead financial strategies to optimize performance and compliance. With a proven track record of driving financial excellence, implementing robust financial systems, and achieving sustainable growth, Annie-Marie will enhance Xcelerate's financial capabilities and contribute to its long-term success in the federal contracting industry.

Michael leads Xcelerate's human resources (HR) function, focusing on employee development and engagement. With a wealth of experience in HR management, Michael will play a pivotal role in building a high-performing, diverse workforce and fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tim, Anne-Marie, and Michael to our esteemed leadership team," said Xcelerate's CEO, Mark Drever. "Their collective expertise and industry knowledge will strengthen our strategic capabilities, drive financial excellence, and support our efforts to attract and retain top talent. With their valuable contributions, we are poised for continued growth and success in the federal contracting industry.

About Xcelerate Solutions

Xcelerate Solutions, a McNally Capital Portfolio Company, is a leading defense and national security company, providing integrated solutions delivered through three service areas. We are a trusted partner to Federal Law Enforcement, Department of Defense, and Intelligence Community agencies that are directly responsible for the security and safety of the United States. For more information, please visit www.xceleratesolutions.com

SOURCE Xcelerate Solutions

Also from this source

McNally Capital and Nio Advisors Complete Platform Investment in Xcelerate Solutions, a Provider of End-to-End National Security Advisory Services

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.