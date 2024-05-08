Xcelerate Solutions Welcomes Vivek Malhotra as President

MCLEAN, Va., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xcelerate Solutions ("Xcelerate"), a leading defense and national security company, today announced Vivek Malhotra as President. Xcelerate recently merged with VMD Corp ("VMD") where Mr. Malhotra was a cofounder and served as President.

Vivek Malhotra, President, Xcelerate Solutions

For more than two decades, Mr. Malhotra's visionary leadership and technical acumen have helped to shape the culture, capabilities, and strategic direction of VMD. His in-depth knowledge of the government marketplace and application of technology forward solutions will be instrumental to the future success and growth of Xcelerate.

"I am beyond excited to welcome Vivek to our leadership team," said Mark Drever, CEO and founding partner of Xcelerate. "Vivek's ability to foster innovation while balancing the bottom line will help to build our solution portfolio and enhance our value to our federal clients."

Mr. Malhotra's distinguished career prior to co-founding VMD includes technical roles at Titan Secure Solutions (now part of L-3 Technologies), ECS and Oracle. He holds a Master of Science in Computer Science from Johns Hopkins University and undergraduate degrees in Electrical Engineering from Washington University and Computer Science from Knox College.

Incoming Xcelerate President, Vivek Malhotra added, "Xcelerate has amazing potential to contribute to the security landscape of our clients. I am very much looking forward to contributing to keeping our country safe, whether improving network resilience or protecting critical infrastructure, we have an incredible team of professionals."

About Xcelerate Solutions

Xcelerate Solutions is a leading defense and national security company, providing integrated solutions in enterprise security, strategic consulting, and digital transformation. Xcelerate enhances the security and resilience of America's personnel as well as physical and cyber infrastructure. The company is a trusted partner to Federal Law Enforcement, the Department of Defense, and Intelligence Community agencies that are responsible for the security and safety of the United States. For more information, please visit www.xceleratesolutions.com.

SOURCE Xcelerate Solutions