Xcellerant Ventures and Jetstream Founder John Shufeldt Establish the John Shufeldt School of Medicine and Medical Engineering at Arizona State University

PHOENIX, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xcellerant Ventures and Jetstream Venture Fund today celebrate the announcement of the John Shufeldt School of Medicine and Medical Engineering at Arizona State University (ASU), made possible through a transformational nine-figure gift from Dr. John Shufeldt. The new school, a central part of the ASU Health system, received preliminary accreditation from the Liaison Committee on Medical Education and will welcome its first class in 2026.

Dr. Shufeldt's gift, one of the largest in ASU's history, establishes a groundbreaking medical school that unites medicine, engineering, and entrepreneurship. The school will prepare students to earn both an MD and a Master of Science in Medical Engineering, training the next generation of clinician-innovators equipped to transform patient care through technology, leadership, and compassion.

Extending the Mission of Innovation and Access

Building on this legacy of innovation, Jetstream Venture Fund, founded by Dr. Shufeldt under the Xcellerant Ventures umbrella, continues his mission to expand access, this time in venture investing.

"John's gift to ASU represents the same vision that drives Jetstream," said Mike Shufeldt, General Partner at Xcellerant Ventures. "He's creating access, whether it's access to world-class medical education or access to early-stage investing. Both are about empowering people to participate in the innovations shaping the future."

Jetstream Venture Fund is one of the first interval funds of its kind, providing early through late stage venture access to investors with a minimum $20,000 investment. Designed for accessibility and flexibility, Jetstream removes almost every barrier associated with traditional VC funds while focusing on historically high-growth sectors including HealthTech, MedTech, and BioTech.

"Through Jetstream, we're opening the doors to early innovation," said Dr. John Shufeldt, Portfolio Manager of the Jetstream Venture Fund. "Just as ASU's new medical school will train physician-engineers to reimagine healthcare, Jetstream allows investors to join in building the next generation of transformative companies."

A Shared Vision for the Future of Health Innovation

The establishment of the John Shufeldt School of Medicine and Medical Engineering represents a major leap forward for Arizona and for health innovation nationwide. The school will partner closely with HonorHealth and ASU's ecosystem of colleges, including the Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation and the College of Health Solutions.

"The connection between ASU Health and Jetstream reflects a unified vision," said Chris Yoo, PhD, Managing Partner at Xcellerant Ventures. "We're investing in both the people and the ideas that will reshape how medicine is practiced and delivered."

As ASU begins to recruit its first class for 2026, Jetstream and Xcellerant Ventures stand ready to back founders emerging from this ecosystem, the next wave of innovators working at the intersection of medicine, engineering, and entrepreneurship.

About Jetstream Venture Fund

Jetstream Venture Fund is an interval fund managed by Xcellerant Ventures and Sweater Industries LLC, that seeks to provide investors access to early-stage, high-growth companies with lower minimums and no carried interest. Jetstream is one of the first funds of its kind, bringing venture-style investing opportunities to a wider professional audience. Back-end administration is provided by Sweater Ventures, a ground-breaking turnkey fund management company. For more information, visit https://www.jvf.vc

