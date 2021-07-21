XCINEX Announces the Selection of Spotlight Cinema Networks as Exclusive Advertising Representative for its Premium Content Streaming Marketplace

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XCINEX , the pioneers behind new premium streaming marketplace VENUE, today announced that Spotlight Cinema Networks , the only cinema advertising company dedicated to serving top U.S. luxury, dine-in and art house theatres, will be serving as the exclusive advertising sales representative for VENUE, providing ad inventory through the VENUE patented streaming marketplace.

VENUE is a content streaming marketplace which uses patented technology developed by XCINEX to expand ticketed exhibitions into the home. With VENUE, consumers can stream a wide variety of content from home that would normally require ticketing, including video-on-demand movie releases, concerts, comedy shows, performing arts, sporting events, and more. The platform aims to reach audiences who are left out of in-person ticketed events due to location, capacity restrictions, and limited showtimes. Using AI and machine vision, VENUE's automated ticketing process is able to authenticate the number of people in the room and match that to the number of tickets to be purchased. VENUE is scheduled to become available by the end of 2021.

"With VENUE, we aim to bring the highest quality ticketed entertainment experiences directly into the home," said Cihan Fuat Atkin, Founder and CEO of XCINEX. "With Spotlight Cinema Networks onboard as our strategic ad inventory provider, we will be able to align VENUE's premium entertainment seamlessly with high quality advertising to run right before the featured premium content to further enhance the experience."

"Spotlight is excited to expand on our objective of providing collaborative reach across platforms to extend brand awareness for our advertising partners," said Michael Sakin, President of Spotlight Cinema Networks. "In working with XCINEX and providing VENUE quality ad inventory, we're delivering the opportunity to engage with film and entertainment enthusiasts and drive brands through the purchase funnel."

About XCINEX:

XCINEX is a California based tech company pioneering VENUE, a new streaming platform and content distribution marketplace anticipated to launch in late 2021. Their flagship media player VENUEx delivers ticketed entertainment like blockbuster films, concerts, and other live entertainment direct-to-consumer, through their private and secured platform. VENUE provides convenience, flexibility, and expands audiences for ticketed entertainment, allowing exclusive live and premium content to thrive in a new home ticketing ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.xcinex.com .

About Spotlight Cinema Networks

Spotlight Cinema Networks was founded in 2010 by entertainment and advertising veterans, Mark Cuban, Todd Wagner, Jerry Rakfeldt and Michael Sakin to serve the needs of art house, luxury and dine-in exhibitors for cinema advertising, preshow entertainment, and digital display distribution. Spotlight represents segment leaders including Angelika Film Center, Laemmle Theatres, Landmark Theatres, Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas, Flix Brewhouse, LOOK Cinemas and Silverspot Cinemas. CineLife®, Spotlight's consumer entertainment platform, connects moviegoers with quality content and independent films wherever they are on view (in-theatre, AVOD, online and app). CineLife Entertainment® distributes a variety of event cinema titles to theatres across the U.S. For more information visit: www.spotlightcinemanetworks.com, www.cinelife.com and www.cinelifeentertainment.com.

