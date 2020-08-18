XCMG Builder of Xcellence to Introduce New Course Module, Highlighting Field Practice and Emergency Handling

XCMG will host online courses to include troubleshooting case studies and maintenance operations, improving the operators' communication skills and efficiency when they encounter emergency failure problems. The new program module also increases the proportion of practical on-site operation trainings with the goal of improving the maintenance and fault handling capabilities of the operators.

The XCMG Builder of Xcellence will feature the following new course arrangements:

Offer practical courses such as troubleshooting, on-site practice drills and hands-on experiments;

Include courses on disassembly principles of the training models' internal structure and field practice;

Add safety case analysis courses to improve the operators' ability in handling emergency situations and standardize safety procedures.

The new performance assessment will be in the form of skill contest.

In addition to training operator talents in XCMG's headquarter, XCMG Import & Export Company will also be sending technical experts to 11 countries in the second half of 2020 to conduct 14 training sessions, provide field guidance and share experience.

"The Program has accumulated a wealth of teaching and faculty resources as well as an established curriculum which can be optimized to use in future trainings for overseas service engineers and technical talents from our suppliers. This upgrade has also taken in consideration of the feedback and suggestions from the past participants of the Program to adjust the overall training content and form, further supporting the career development of the trainees and helping them to become the backbone elites of the heavy machinery industry," explained Li Ge, Deputy Party Secretary of XCMG.

In four years, the Program, as part of XCMG's "For Better Life" global public welfare campaign, has hosted 34 classes in 12 sessions and provided training courses for a total of 708 construction machinery operators and 47 overseas service engineers, playing an active role in the sustainable development of the industry.

For more information, please visit: http://www.xcmg.com/en-ap.

