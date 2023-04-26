XCMG launched a new European all-terrain crane -- XCA120_E

BEAUNE, France, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese manufacturer XCMG has launched a new European All-Terrain crane, the 120 tonne four axle XCA120_E. The new model will be officially unveiled at the 2023 JDL Expo in France.

XCMG XCA120 E all terrain crane

The new crane boasts a seven section 66 metre main boom, topped by an 11.65 to 18.5 metre bi-fold swingaway extension, which can offset by up to 40 degrees. Two 7.1 metre lattice extension sections can be added between the boom nose and the swingaway to achieve the maximum tip height of just over 96 metres, while the maximum working radius is 60 metres. The 120 tonne nominal capacity is achieved at a theoretical 2.5 metre radius, at three metres radius the crane can handle 80 tonnes.

Power comes from an MTU diesel driving a 12 forward - two reverse speed ZF 12 TraXon transmission, with the three rear axles all driven, while all wheel steering is standard as is a retarder. The independent suspension system avoids the need for full width axles and is similar in overall concept to that used by Grove. The new crane has an overall width of 2.75 metres, depending on tyres, while the overall length is just over 14.3 metres.

The outriggers have up to five working widths, from fully retracted to 3.83, 5.0m, 5.9m or a fully extended seven metres. The maximum counterweight is 33 tonnes, built up from eight slabs allow for a variety of configurations.

The crane follows the launch at Bauma last year of the 60 tonne XCA60 EV three axle hybrid All Terrain crane.

