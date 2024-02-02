XCMG Machinery Earns Spot on Forbes China's Globalization Innovators Selection 30&30 for Substantial Global Growth

News provided by

XCMG Machinery

02 Feb, 2024, 03:54 ET

XUZHOU, China, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Forbes China Globalization Innovators Selection 30&30 has recognized XCMG Machinery (SHE: 000425, "XCMG") as a Leading Brand for its tremendous success in international markets as well as pioneering innovations that are advancing global industry development. 

Continue Reading
XCMG Machinery Earns Spot on Forbes China’s Globalization Innovators Selection 30&30 for Substantial Global Growth.
XCMG Machinery Earns Spot on Forbes China’s Globalization Innovators Selection 30&30 for Substantial Global Growth.

The Forbes China 30&30 Selection celebrates Chinese brands that are achieving robust growth worldwide and pursuing cutting-edge innovation. In 80 years, XCMG has grown into a leading construction machinery enterprise with global competitiveness, influence, and an iconic brand in China's equipment manufacturing industry, covering 95 percent of the countries participating in the "Belt and Road" Initiative. 

"We're very honored to be recognized as one of the leading brands for successful globalization and innovation. XCMG is committed to bringing the best products and services to our customers worldwide, and we will continue to advance technological innovations and integrated business development as a leader of the global construction machinery industry," said Yang Dongsheng, chairman of XCMG

Its international revenue has accounted for 40 percent of XCMG's total revenue from January to October 2023. 

High-quality development leads to global success 

On December 23, 2023, XCMG officially established its global procurement center to break down the barriers of traditional organizational and operation models as well as processes, systems, and mechanisms to achieve all-around and synergetic development, integrating all available resources, and creating greater value through value purchasing transformation. 

In the meantime, XCMG has also inaugurated the international business division and announced the 14 global regions of operation to support the elaborate management of overseas businesses, which is also part of the group's "1+14+N" international operation strategy to embrace the changes, expedite transformation, and achieve continuous success. 

The World Brand Lab published the list of the 2023 World's 500 Most Influential Brands on December 13 in New York City, and XCMG has been recognized as one of the brands with a ranking of 382nd, the highest ranking among all Chinese construction machinery companies. The XCMG brand is now valued at 113.619 billion yuan (USD 15.94 billion). 

"As one of the largest construction machinery manufacturers in China, XCMG has always been firmly committed to the goal of building a world-class industry chain and contribute to building a better tomorrow with high-quality products and services," said Yang.

SOURCE XCMG Machinery

Also from this source

Une première mondiale : XCMG met en service une ligne de production de chargeurs à énergie nouvelle

Une première mondiale : XCMG met en service une ligne de production de chargeurs à énergie nouvelle

XCMG Machinery (SHE: 000425, « XCMG ») a officiellement inauguré l'Institut de recherche sur les équipements de chargement XCMG (« l'Institut ») et...
XCMG nimmt weltweit erste Produktionslinie für Lader mit alternativer Antriebstechnik in Betrieb

XCMG nimmt weltweit erste Produktionslinie für Lader mit alternativer Antriebstechnik in Betrieb

XCMG Machinery (SHE: 000425, „XCMG") hat das XCMG Forschungsinstitut für Lademaschinen (das „Institut") offiziell eingeweiht und in Xuzhou in China...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Machinery

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.