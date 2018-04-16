XCMG Unveils 700-ton Hydraulic Excavator, Laying Foundation for Mining Machinery Industrial Base

The 700-ton hydraulic excavator is powered by two 1,700-horsepower motors that can generate stronger force than two Type 99 tanks. Its weight is equivalent to 500 sedans, and is 23.5 meters (77 feet) long. The XE7000E can achieve a maximum thrusting force of 243 tons and a digging force of up to 230 tons, while its bucket can dig up 50 tons of coal with each scoop. It can load and transport 30,000 tons of coal in eight hours, a high level of efficiency that is a major breakthrough for China's mining industry.

"I am extremely proud of the team that helped make the XE7000E a reality. Everyone at XCMG has spared no effort making excavating and mining machinery the No.1 business sector for the company," said Wang Min, Chairman and President of XCMG. "Not only does the arrival of the XE7000E cement XCMG's status as a global leader in cutting-edge heavy machinery manufacturing, it also supports and promotes China's 'Made in China 2025' strategy."

While developing the hydraulic excavator's drive wheel, guide wheel, support wheel, riding wheel and crawler, as well as an innovative soft start dual-motor control strategy, XCMG obtained 52 patents and independent intellectual property claims when designing and building the XE7000E, which is now the largest-tonnage hydraulic excavator in the country.

XCMG has invested 1.8 billion yuan (US$285.62 million) to build a 94-acre mining machinery industrial base that includes a large boring milling machining center, intelligent welding robots, and has focused R&D efforts on destressing equipment, laser tracking and measuring instruments for large structural parts.

About XCMG

XCMG is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with a history of 74 years. It currently ranks sixth in the world's construction machinery industry. The company exports to more than 177 countries and regions around the world.

