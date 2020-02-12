Xenia Hotels & Resorts Celebrates 5-Year Anniversary Of NYSE Listing By Ringing The Closing Bell

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: XHR) ("Xenia" or the "Company") today announced it will celebrate the 5th anniversary of its listing on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") by ringing The Closing Bell today at 4:00 PM EST.

"We are honored to ring The Closing Bell in recognition of the 5th anniversary of the Company's listing," said Marcel Verbaas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xenia. "I am proud of our team's successes over the past 5 years and the many improvements we have made to our company's portfolio during this time. Since our listing on February 4, 2015, we have enhanced our overall asset quality, improved our brand and geographic diversification, found strong opportunities for internal growth, and maintained a disciplined capital allocation strategy. We look forward to our future growth as a public company and remain committed to creating long-term value for our shareholders."

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 39 hotels comprising 11,245 rooms across 16 states. Xenia's hotels are primarily in the luxury and upper upscale segments, and operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Loews, and Hilton, as well as leading independent management companies including The Kessler Collection and Sage Hospitality. For more information on Xenia's business, refer to the Company website at www.xeniareit.com.

