Xenia Hotels & Resorts Declares Dividend For Second Quarter 2024

May 16, 2024, 06:30 ET

ORLANDO, Fla., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: XHR) ("Xenia" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of the Company's common stock for the second quarter 2024. The dividend will be paid on July 15, 2024 to all holders of record of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on June 28, 2024.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels comprising 9,515 rooms across 14 states. Xenia's hotels are in the luxury and upper upscale segments and operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Loews, Hilton, The Kessler Collection, and Davidson. For more information on Xenia's business, refer to the Company website at www.xeniareit.com.

