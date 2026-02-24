Xenia Hotels & Resorts Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: XHR) ("Xenia" or the "Company") today announced results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

Net Income: Net income attributable to common stockholders was $6.1 million, or $0.07 per share

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $6.1 million, or $0.07 per share Adjusted EBITDAre : $63.6 million, increased 7.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024

: $63.6 million, increased 7.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 Adjusted FFO per Diluted Share: $0.45, increased 15.4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024

$0.45, increased 15.4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 Same-Property Occupancy: 66.1%, increased 130 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2024

66.1%, increased 130 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 Same-Property ADR: $266.88, increased 2.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024

$266.88, increased 2.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 Same-Property RevPAR: $176.45, increased 4.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024

$176.45, increased 4.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 Same-Property Total RevPAR: $325.52, increased 6.7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024

$325.52, increased 6.7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 Same-Property Hotel EBITDA : $68.8 million, increased 16.3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024

: $68.8 million, increased 16.3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 Same-Property Hotel EBITDA Margin: 25.9%, increased 214 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2024

25.9%, increased 214 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 Dividends: Declared a fourth quarter dividend of $0.14 per share for stockholders of record on December 31, 2025

Declared a fourth quarter dividend of $0.14 per share for stockholders of record on December 31, 2025 Capital Markets Activities: Repurchased a total of 2,697,110 shares of common stock at a weighted-average price of $13.56 per share for a total consideration of approximately $36.6 million

Full Year 2025 Highlights

Net Income: Net income attributable to common stockholders was $63.1 million, or $0.64 per share

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $63.1 million, or $0.64 per share Adjusted EBITDAre: $258.3 million, increased 8.9% compared to the same period in 2024

$258.3 million, increased 8.9% compared to the same period in 2024 Adjusted FFO per Diluted Share: $1.76, increased 10.7% compared to the same period in 2024

$1.76, increased 10.7% compared to the same period in 2024 Same-Property Occupancy: 68.6%, increased 100 basis points compared to the same period in 2024

68.6%, increased 100 basis points compared to the same period in 2024 Same-Property ADR: $265.38, increased 2.5% compared to the same period in 2024

$265.38, increased 2.5% compared to the same period in 2024 Same-Property RevPAR: $181.97, increased 3.9% compared to the same period in 2024

$181.97, increased 3.9% compared to the same period in 2024 Same-Property Total RevPAR: $328.57, increased 8.0% compared to the same period in 2024

$328.57, increased 8.0% compared to the same period in 2024 Same-Property Hotel EBITDA: $274.3 million, increased 13.5% compared to the same period in 2024

$274.3 million, increased 13.5% compared to the same period in 2024 Same-Property Hotel EBITDA Margin: 25.8%, increased 129 basis points compared to the same period in 2024

25.8%, increased 129 basis points compared to the same period in 2024 Transaction Activity: In March, acquired the fee simple interest in the land underlying Hyatt Regency Santa Clara for $25 million. In April, sold the 545-room Fairmont Dallas for $111.0 million, or approximately $203,670 per key. The sales price was exclusive of an estimated $80 million of near-term capital expenditures needs.

In March, acquired the fee simple interest in the land underlying Hyatt Regency Santa Clara for $25 million. In April, sold the 545-room Fairmont Dallas for $111.0 million, or approximately $203,670 per key. The sales price was exclusive of an estimated $80 million of near-term capital expenditures needs. Dividends: Declared a total of $0.56 of dividends per share to common stockholders

Declared a total of $0.56 of dividends per share to common stockholders Capital Markets Activity: Repurchased a total of 9,353,816 shares of common stock at a weighted-average price of $12.87 per share for a total consideration of approximately $120.4 million

"Strong group and transient demand drove a Same-Property RevPAR increase of 4.5% for the quarter, building on the 5.6% RevPAR growth our Same-Property portfolio achieved in the fourth quarter of 2024," said Marcel Verbaas, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Xenia. "Growth in non-rooms revenues contributed to a 6.7% increase in Same-Property Total RevPAR for the quarter. The continued successful ramp at Grand Hyatt Scottsdale, as well as strong performance by our hotels in Santa Barbara, Orlando, San Diego, and Santa Clara were the most significant components of our Same-Property RevPAR growth for the quarter. Encouragingly, our hotels in the Houston market also experienced growth in RevPAR as market performance improved after the difficult year-over-year comparisons in the third quarter."

"As we reflect back on 2025, we are proud of the performance that our portfolio of high-quality hotels and resorts achieved during the year," continued Mr. Verbaas. "Adjusted EBITDAre exceeded our expectations set at the beginning of the year as well as our more recent outlook. Significant growth in food and beverage and other revenues contributed to a Same-Property Total RevPAR increase of 8.0% for the year, which was driven by strong group demand throughout the portfolio and further bolstered by the recently transformed and rebranded Grand Hyatt Scottsdale. Additionally, cost controls resulted in over 125 basis points of Same-Property Hotel EBITDA margin growth. Our strong operating results for the year, together with over $120 million in share repurchases, allowed us to deliver a double-digit percentage increase in Adjusted FFO per share as compared to 2024."

"Looking ahead, we are optimistic about our positive trajectory as lodging demand remains resilient despite continued uncertainty in the broader overall economic climate," said Mr. Verbaas. "The continued strength in group business and on-going recovery in corporate transient demand as well as incremental leisure demand from several large events are expected to be positive for our well-located portfolio this year. Early results indicate that we are continuing our positive momentum into 2026 as we estimate that Same-Property RevPAR for the first quarter through February 19th grew approximately 4.6% versus the comparable period in 2025. We continue to believe that Xenia is primed for meaningful growth in the future as a result of our thoughtful capital allocation decisions and well-positioned high quality portfolio of luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts."

Operating Results

The Company's results include the following:



Three Months Ended December 31,





2025

2024

Change

($ amounts in thousands, except hotel statistics and per share amounts) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 6,084

$ (638)

1,053.6 % Net income (loss) per share available to common stockholders -

basic and diluted $ 0.07

$ (0.01)

800.0 %











Same-Property Number of Hotels(1) 30

30

— Same-Property Number of Rooms(1)(6) 8,868

8,863

5 Same-Property Occupancy(1) 66.1 %

64.8 %

130 bps Same-Property Average Daily Rate(1) $ 266.88

$ 260.43

2.5 % Same-Property RevPAR(1) $ 176.45

$ 168.81

4.5 % Same-Property Total RevPAR(1)(2) $ 325.52

$ 305.20

6.7 % Same-Property Hotel EBITDA(1)(3) $ 68,849

$ 59,197

16.3 % Same-Property Hotel EBITDA Margin(1)(3) 25.9 %

23.8 %

214 bps











Total Portfolio Number of Hotels(4) 30

31

(1) Total Portfolio Number of Rooms(4)(6) 8,868

9,408

(540) Total Portfolio RevPAR(5) $ 176.45

$ 165.92

6.3 % Total Portfolio Total RevPAR(2)(5) $ 325.52

$ 302.53

7.6 %











Adjusted EBITDAre(3) $ 63,613

$ 59,164

7.5 % Adjusted FFO(3) $ 43,070

$ 40,030

7.6 % Adjusted FFO per diluted share(3) $ 0.45

$ 0.39

15.4 %





1. "Same-Property" includes all hotels owned as of December 31, 2025 and also includes renovation disruption for multiple capital projects during the periods presented. 2. Total Revenues per available room for the period presented. 3. EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, FFO, Adjusted FFO, and Same-Property Hotel EBITDA and Hotel EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See definitions and tables later in this press release for how we define these non-GAAP financial measures and for reconciliations from net income to Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA"), EBITDA for Real Estate ("EBITDAre"), Adjusted EBITDAre, Funds From Operations ("FFO"), Adjusted FFO, Same-Property Hotel EBITDA and Hotel EBITDA Margin. 4. As of end of periods presented. 5. Results of all hotels as owned during the periods presented, including the results of hotels sold or acquired for the actual period of ownership by the Company. 6. Five rooms were added to inventory at Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort in the first quarter 2025.



Year Ended December 31,



2025

2024

Change

($ amounts in thousands, except hotel statistics and per share amounts) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 63,088

$ 16,143

290.8 % Net income per share available to common stockholders - basic and

diluted $ 0.64

$ 0.15

326.7 %











Same-Property Number of Hotels(1) 30

30

— Same-Property Number of Rooms(1)(6) 8,868

8,863

5 Same-Property Occupancy(1) 68.6 %

67.6 %

100 bps Same-Property Average Daily Rate(1) $ 265.38

$ 259.03

2.5 % Same-Property RevPAR(1) $ 181.97

$ 175.18

3.9 % Same-Property Total RevPAR(1)(2) $ 328.57

$ 304.12

8.0 % Same-Property Hotel EBITDA(1)(3) $ 274,282

$ 241,688

13.5 % Same-Property Hotel EBITDA Margin(1)(3) 25.8 %

24.5 %

129 bps











Total Portfolio Number of Hotels(4) 30

31

(1) Total Portfolio Number of Rooms(4)(6) 8,868

9,408

(540) Total Portfolio RevPAR(5) $ 180.65

$ 172.36

4.8 % Total Portfolio Total RevPAR(2)(5) $ 326.61

$ 299.93

8.9 %











Adjusted EBITDAre(3) $ 258,344

$ 237,123

8.9 % Adjusted FFO(3) $ 174,718

$ 165,342

5.7 % Adjusted FFO per diluted share(3) $ 1.76

$ 1.59

10.7 %





1. "Same-Property" includes all hotels owned as of December 31, 2025 and also includes renovation disruption for multiple capital projects during the periods presented. 2. Total Revenues per available room for the period presented. 3. EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, FFO, Adjusted FFO, and Same-Property Hotel EBITDA and Hotel EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See definitions and tables later in this press release for how we define these non-GAAP financial measures and for reconciliations from net income to Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA"), EBITDA for Real Estate ("EBITDAre"), Adjusted EBITDAre, Funds From Operations ("FFO"), Adjusted FFO, Same-Property Hotel EBITDA and Hotel EBITDA Margin. 4. As of end of periods presented. 5. Results of all hotels as owned during the periods presented, including the results of hotels sold or acquired for the actual period of ownership by the Company. 6. Five rooms were added to inventory at Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort in the first quarter 2025.

Liquidity and Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had total outstanding debt of approximately $1.4 billion with a weighted-average interest rate of 5.51%. The Company had approximately $140 million of cash and cash equivalents, including hotel working capital, and full availability on its revolving line of credit, resulting in total liquidity of approximately $640 million as of December 31, 2025. In addition, the Company held approximately $83 million of restricted cash and escrows at the end of the fourth quarter.

In February 2026, the Company used cash on hand to pay off the mortgage loan collateralized by Grand Bohemian Hotel Orlando, Autograph Collection in advance of its maturity on March 1, 2026. The Company's portfolio currently includes twenty-eight unencumbered properties and two hotels encumbered by property-level debt.

Capital Markets

In the quarter, the Company repurchased 2,697,110 shares of common stock at a weighted-average price of $13.56 per share for a total consideration of approximately $36.6 million. For the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company repurchased 9,353,816 shares of common stock at a weighted-average price of $12.87 per share for a total consideration of approximately $120.4 million. The Company currently has $97.5 million in capacity remaining under its repurchase authorization. The Company did not issue any shares of its common stock through its At-The-Market ("ATM") program in the quarter and had $200 million of remaining availability as of December 31, 2025.

Transactions

As previously disclosed, in March, the Company acquired the fee simple interest in the land underlying Hyatt Regency Santa Clara for $25 million. In April the Company sold the 545-room Fairmont Dallas for $111.0 million, or approximately $203,670 per key. The sale price represented an 8.6x multiple and a 10.0% capitalization rate on the property's Hotel EBITDA and Net Operating Income for the twelve months ended February 28, 2025, respectively, culminating in an 11.3% unlevered IRR for our ownership period. These transaction price metrics are exclusive of an estimated $80 million of near-term capital expenditures.

First Quarter 2026 Dividend

The Company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of the Company's common stock for the first quarter of 2026. The dividend will be paid on April 15, 2026 to all holders of record of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on March 31, 2026. Consistent with prior practice, all future dividend determinations are subject to approval by the Company's Board of Directors.

Capital Expenditures

During the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025, the Company invested $15.9 million and $86.6 million in portfolio improvements, respectively. These amounts are inclusive of capital expenditures related to the completion of the transformative renovation of Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort earlier in the year.

In addition to the completion of the Grand Hyatt Scottsdale transformative renovation, for the full year 2025 significant projects in the Company's portfolio included:

Select upgrades to guest rooms at several properties including Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel & Convention Center, Marriott San Francisco Airport Waterfront, Hyatt Centric Key West Resort & Spa, Hyatt Regency Santa Clara, Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook, Grand Bohemian Hotel Charleston and Kimpton RiverPlace Hotel all of which were substantially completed during the fourth quarter.

Performing significant infrastructure upgrades at ten hotels, including façade waterproofing, chiller replacements, elevator and escalator modernization projects and fire alarm system upgrades.

Commencing a limited guest room renovation at Fairmont Pittsburgh which we expect to complete in the first quarter of 2026 and a renovation of the M Club at Marriott Dallas Downtown which was completed in early 2026.

Commencing work related to a major reconcepting of the food & beverage facilities at W Nashville pursuant to agreements with José Andrés Group ("JAG"), in which JAG will operate and/or license substantially all of the hotel's food & beverage outlets. This includes Zaytinya, an Eastern Mediterranean concept, serving lunch and dinner which opened in mid February; Bar Mar, a coastal seafood and premium meat dinner concept and Butterfly, a high-energy rooftop bar with a Mexican-inspired menu, both of which are expected to open by late March; and Glowbird, a new pool deck concept, with an expanded bar and upgraded food and beverage offerings, which is expected to open by the end of April.

The Company has planned renovations for 2026 that include:

Andaz Napa – The first phase of a comprehensive renovation of guestrooms and corridors expected to begin in the fourth quarter

The Ritz-Carlton, Denver – Renovation of guest rooms, corridors and meeting space expected to begin in the fourth quarter

Full Year 2026 Outlook and Guidance

The Company is providing its full year 2026 outlook. The range below reflects the Company's limited visibility in forecasting due to continued macroeconomic uncertainty and is based on the current economic environment and does not take into account any unanticipated impacts to the business or operations. Furthermore, this guidance assumes no additional acquisitions, dispositions, equity issuances, or share and/or senior note repurchases. The Same-Property RevPAR change shown includes all hotels owned as of February 24, 2026.



Full Year 2026 Guidance

Low End High End

($ in millions, except stats and

per share data) Net Income $21 $41 Same-Property RevPAR Change (vs. 2025) 1.50 % 4.50 % Same-Property Total RevPAR Change (vs. 2025) 2.75 % 5.75 % Adjusted EBITDAre $250 $270 Adjusted FFO $170 $190 Adjusted FFO per Diluted Share $1.78 $1.99 Capital Expenditures $70.0 $80.0

Full year 2026 guidance is inclusive of the following assumptions:

Disruption due to renovations is expected to negatively impact Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted FFO by approximately $1 million

General and administrative expense of approximately $24 million, excluding non-cash share-based compensation

Interest expense of approximately $78 million, excluding non-cash loan related costs

Income tax expense of approximately $2 million

95.7 million weighted-average diluted shares/units

Supplemental Financial Information

Please refer to the Company's Supplemental Financial Information package for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 available online through the Press Release section of the Company's Investor Relations website for additional financial information.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Call

The Company will conduct its quarterly conference call on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time. To participate in the conference call, please dial (833) 470-1428, access code 571151. Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available through the Company's website, www.xeniareit.com. A replay of the conference call will be archived and available online through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for 90 days.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets As of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 ($ amounts in thousands, except per share data)



December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 Assets: (Unaudited)

(Audited) Investment properties:





Land $ 472,648

$ 455,907 Buildings and other improvements 3,128,322

3,190,885 Total $ 3,600,970

$ 3,646,792 Less: accumulated depreciation (1,098,972)

(1,054,704) Net investment properties $ 2,501,998

$ 2,592,088 Cash and cash equivalents 140,427

78,201 Restricted cash and escrows 82,682

65,381 Accounts and rents receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 26,937

25,758 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 4,850

4,856 Deferred tax assets, net 5,544

5,345 Other assets 46,237

59,987 Total assets $ 2,808,675

$ 2,831,616 Liabilities:





Debt, net of loan premiums, discounts and unamortized deferred financing costs $ 1,422,881

$ 1,334,703 Finance lease liabilities 7,606

1,971 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 93,541

102,896 Distributions payable 13,538

12,566 Other liabilities 87,572

99,147 Total liabilities $ 1,625,138

$ 1,551,283 Commitments and Contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 92,153,929 and

101,310,135 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31,

2024, respectively $ 922

$ 1,013 Additional paid in capital 1,803,644

1,921,006 Accumulated other comprehensive income 86

925 Accumulated distributions in excess of net earnings (670,434)

(679,841) Total Company stockholders' equity $ 1,134,218

$ 1,243,103 Non-controlling interests 49,319

37,230 Total equity $ 1,183,537

$ 1,280,333 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,808,675

$ 2,831,616

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 ($ amounts in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited) Revenues:













Rooms revenues $ 143,956

$ 143,610

$ 596,536

$ 597,097 Food and beverage revenues 95,616

94,095

380,269

350,738 Other revenues 26,005

24,144

101,695

91,212 Total revenues $ 265,577

$ 261,849

$ 1,078,500

$ 1,039,047 Expenses:













Rooms expenses 37,669

37,377

153,646

152,133 Food and beverage expenses 64,049

63,599

254,305

241,186 Other direct expenses 6,581

6,185

27,500

25,009 Other indirect expenses 67,276

69,865

274,227

275,579 Management and franchise fees 9,398

8,861

38,900

36,507 Total hotel operating expenses $ 184,973

$ 185,887

$ 748,578

$ 730,414 Depreciation and amortization 32,315

33,123

130,721

128,749 Real estate taxes, personal property taxes and insurance 12,058

13,195

50,823

53,140 Ground lease expense 228

767

1,850

3,179 General and administrative expenses 8,266

7,830

36,792

36,245 Gain on business interruption insurance —

(1,593)

(510)

(2,338) Other operating expenses 1,002

1,199

2,434

2,303 Impairment and other losses —

49

279

520 Total expenses $ 238,842

$ 240,457

$ 970,967

$ 952,212 Operating income $ 26,735

$ 21,392

$ 107,533

$ 86,835 Gain on sale of investment properties —

—

39,953

1,628 Other income 1,377

2,103

7,526

9,399 Interest expense (21,927)

(20,135)

(86,722)

(80,882) Loss on extinguishment of debt —

(3,850)

—

(3,850) Net income (loss) before income taxes $ 6,185

$ (490)

$ 68,290

$ 13,130 Income tax (expense) benefit 174

(287)

(1,391)

3,740 Net income (loss) $ 6,359

$ (777)

$ 66,899

$ 16,870 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (275)

139

(3,811)

(727) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 6,084

$ (638)

$ 63,088

$ 16,143

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) - Continued For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 ($ amounts in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited) Basic and diluted income (loss) per share:









Net income (loss) per share available to common stockholders

- basic and diluted $ 0.07

$ (0.01)

$ 0.64

$ 0.15 Weighted-average number of common shares (basic) 93,379,622

101,578,304

96,711,589

101,846,303 Weighted-average number of common shares (diluted) 93,856,606

101,578,304

97,162,875

102,271,394















Comprehensive income (loss):













Net income (loss) $ 6,359

$ (777)

$ 66,899

$ 16,870 Other comprehensive income (loss):













Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate derivative instruments 12

970

(169)

2,517 Reclassification adjustment for amounts recognized in net

income (loss) (interest expense) (111)

(703)

(706)

(4,081)

$ 6,260

$ (510)

$ 66,024

$ 15,306 Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to non-controlling

interests (269)

132

(3,775)

(677) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the Company $ 5,991

$ (378)

$ 62,249

$ 14,629

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company considers the following non-GAAP financial measures to be useful to investors as key supplemental measures of its operating performance: EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, Same-Property Hotel EBITDA, Same-Property Hotel EBITDA Margin, FFO, Adjusted FFO, and Adjusted FFO per diluted share. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with, but not as alternatives to, net income or loss, operating profit, cash from operations, or any other operating performance measure as prescribed per GAAP.

EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre

EBITDA is a commonly used measure of performance in many industries and is defined as net income or loss (calculated in accordance with GAAP) excluding interest expense, provision for income taxes (including income taxes applicable to sale of assets) and depreciation and amortization. The Company considers EBITDA useful to investors in evaluating and facilitating comparisons of its operating performance between periods and between REITs by removing the impact of its capital structure (primarily interest expense) and asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from its operating results, even though EBITDA does not represent an amount that accrues directly to common stockholders. In addition, EBITDA is used as one measure in determining the value of hotel acquisitions and dispositions and, along with FFO and Adjusted FFO, is used by management in the annual budget process for compensation programs.

The Company calculates EBITDAre in accordance with standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit"). Nareit defines EBITDAre as EBITDA plus or minus losses and gains on the disposition of depreciated property, including gains or losses on change of control, plus impairments of depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in the value of depreciated property in the affiliate, and adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates.

The Company further adjusts EBITDAre to exclude the impact of non-controlling interests in consolidated entities other than its Operating Partnership Units because its Operating Partnership Units may be redeemed for common stock. The Company also adjusts EBITDAre for certain additional items such as depreciation and amortization related to corporate assets, terminated transaction and pre-opening expenses, amortization of share-based compensation, non-cash ground rent and straight-line rent expense, the cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles, and other costs it believes do not represent recurring operations and are not indicative of the performance of its underlying hotel property entities. The Company believes it is meaningful for investors to understand Adjusted EBITDAre attributable to all common stock and unit holders. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDAre attributable to common stock and unit holders provides investors with another useful financial measure in evaluating and facilitating comparison of operating performance between periods and between REITs that report similar measures.

Same-Property Hotel EBITDA and Same-Property Hotel EBITDA Margin

Same-Property hotel data includes the actual operating results for all hotels owned as of the end of the reporting period. The Company then adjusts the Same-Property hotel data for comparability purposes by including pre-acquisition operating results of asset(s) acquired during the period, which provides investors a basis for understanding the acquisition(s) historical operating trends and seasonality. The pre-acquisition operating results for the comparable period are obtained from the seller and/or manager of the hotel(s) during the acquisition due diligence process and have not been audited or reviewed by our independent auditors. The Company further adjusts the Same-Property hotel data to remove dispositions during the respective reporting periods, and, in certain cases, hotels that are not fully open due to significant renovation, re-positioning, or disruption or whose room counts have materially changed during either the current or prior year as these historical operating results are not indicative of or expected to be comparable to the operating performance of the hotel portfolio on a prospective basis.

Same-Property Hotel EBITDA represents net income or loss excluding: (1) interest expense, (2) income taxes, (3) depreciation and amortization, (4) corporate-level costs and expenses, (5) terminated transaction and pre-opening expenses, and (6) certain state and local excise taxes resulting from ownership structure. The Company believes that Same-Property Hotel EBITDA provides investors a useful financial measure to evaluate hotel operating performance excluding the impact of capital structure (primarily interest expense), asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization), income taxes, and corporate-level expenses (corporate expenses and terminated transaction costs). The Company believes property-level results provide investors with supplemental information on the ongoing operational performance of its hotels and the effectiveness of third-party management companies that operate our business on a property-level basis. Same-Property Hotel EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Same-Property Hotel EBITDA by Same-Property Total Revenues.

As a result of these adjustments the Same-Property hotel data presented does not represent the Company's total revenues, expenses, operating profit or net income and should not be used to evaluate performance as a whole. Management compensates for these limitations by separately considering the impact of these excluded items to the extent they are material to operating decisions or assessments of operating performance. Our consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income include such amounts, all of which should be considered by investors when evaluating our performance.

We include Same-Property hotel data as supplemental information for investors. Management believes that providing Same-Property hotel data is useful to investors because it represents comparable operations for our portfolio as it exists at the end of the respective reporting periods presented, which allows investors and management to evaluate the period-to-period performance of our hotels and facilitates comparisons with other hotel REITs and hotel owners. In particular, these measures assist management and investors in distinguishing whether increases or decreases in revenues and/or expenses are due to growth or decline of operations at Same-Property hotels or from other factors, such as the effect of acquisitions or dispositions.

FFO and Adjusted FFO

The Company calculates FFO in accordance with standards established by Nareit, as amended in the 2018 Restatement White Paper, which defines FFO as net income or loss (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding real estate-related depreciation, amortization and impairments, gains or losses from sales of real estate, the cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles, similar adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and consolidated variable interest entities, and items classified by GAAP as extraordinary. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, most industry investors consider presentations of operating results for real estate companies that use historical cost accounting to be insufficient by themselves. The Company believes that the presentation of FFO provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding operating performance by excluding the effect of real estate depreciation and amortization, gains or losses from sales for real estate, impairments of real estate assets, extraordinary items and the portion of these items related to unconsolidated entities, all of which are based on historical cost accounting and which may be of lesser significance in evaluating current performance. The Company believes that the presentation of FFO can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and between REITs, even though FFO does not represent an amount that accrues directly to common stockholders. The calculation of FFO may not be comparable to measures calculated by other companies who do not use the Nareit definition of FFO or do not calculate FFO per diluted share in accordance with Nareit guidance. Additionally, FFO may not be helpful when comparing Xenia to non-REITs. The Company presents FFO attributable to common stock and unit holders, which includes its Operating Partnership Units because its Operating Partnership Units may be redeemed for common stock. The Company believes it is meaningful for investors to understand FFO attributable to common stock and unit holders.

The Company further adjusts FFO for certain additional items that are not in Nareit's definition of FFO such as terminated transaction and pre-opening expenses, amortization of debt origination costs and share-based compensation, non-cash ground rent and straight-line rent expense, and other items we believe do not represent recurring operations. The Company believes that Adjusted FFO provides investors with useful supplemental information that may facilitate comparisons of ongoing operating performance between periods and between REITs that make similar adjustments to FFO and is beneficial to investors' complete understanding of our operating performance.

Adjusted FFO per diluted share

The diluted weighted-average common share count used for the calculation of Adjusted FFO per diluted share differs from diluted weighted-average common share count used to derive net income or loss per share available to common stockholders. The Company calculates Adjusted FFO per diluted share by dividing the Adjusted FFO by the diluted weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding plus the weighted-average vested Operating Partnership Units. Any anti-dilutive securities are excluded from the diluted earnings per share calculation.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income(Loss) to EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Same-Property Hotel EBITDA For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 (Unaudited) ($ amounts in thousands)



Three Months Ended December 31,

2025

2024 Net income (loss) $ 6,359

$ (777) Adjustments:





Interest expense 21,927

20,135 Income tax expense (benefit) (174)

287 Depreciation and amortization 32,315

33,123 EBITDA and EBITDAre $ 60,427

$ 52,768







Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDAre





Depreciation and amortization related to corporate assets $ (79)

$ (92) Gain on insurance recoveries(1) —

(2,081) Loss on extinguishment of debt —

3,850 Amortization of share-based compensation expense 2,607

2,543 Non-cash ground rent and straight-line rent expense 87

(51) Other non-recurring expenses(2) 571

2,227 Adjusted EBITDAre attributable to common stock and unit holders $ 63,613

$ 59,164 Corporate-level costs and expenses 5,139

3,723 Pro forma hotel adjustments, net(3) 97

(3,690) Same-Property Hotel EBITDA attributable to common stock and unit holders(4) $ 68,849

$ 59,197





1. During the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded $2.1 million of insurance proceeds in excess of recognized losses related to casualty losses at certain properties. These amounts are included in other income on the condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss) for the periods then ended. 2. Includes adjustments for pre-opening expenses, repair and clean-up costs related to property damage and other non-recurring items. 3. Includes adjustments for revenues and expenses from hotels that were acquired or sold during the periods presented. 4. See the reconciliation of Total Revenues and Total Hotel Operating Expenses on a consolidated GAAP basis to Total Same-Property Revenues and Total Same-Property Hotel Operating Expenses and the calculation of Same-Property Hotel EBITDA and Hotel EBITDA Margin for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 on page 20.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Same-Property Hotel EBITDA For the Years Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 (Unaudited) ($ amounts in thousands)



Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024 Net income $ 66,899

$ 16,870 Adjustments:





Interest expense 86,722

80,882 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,391

(3,740) Depreciation and amortization 130,721

128,749 EBITDA $ 285,733

$ 222,761 Impairment of investment properties 279

— Gain on sale of investment properties (39,953)

(1,628) EBITDAre $ 246,059

$ 221,133







Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDAre





Depreciation and amortization related to corporate assets $ (278)

$ (341) Gain on insurance recoveries(1) (1,649)

(4,428) Loss on extinguishment of debt —

3,850 Amortization of share-based compensation expense 13,069

13,658 Non-cash ground rent and straight-line rent expense 113

(435) Other non-recurring expenses(2) 1,030

3,686 Adjusted EBITDAre attributable to common stock and unit holders $ 258,344

$ 237,123 Corporate-level costs and expenses 21,447

19,271 Pro forma hotel level adjustments, net(3) (5,509)

(14,706) Same-Property Hotel EBITDA attributable to common stock and unit holders(4) $ 274,282

$ 241,688





1. During the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, the Company recorded $1.6 million and $4.4 million, respectively, of insurance proceeds in excess of recognized losses related to casualty losses at certain properties. These amounts are included in other income on the condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss) for the periods then ended. 2. Includes adjustments for pre-opening expenses, repair and clean-up costs related to property damage and other non-recurring items. 3. Includes adjustments for revenues and expenses from hotels that were acquired or sold during the periods presented. 4. See the reconciliation of Total Revenues and Total Hotel Operating Expenses on a consolidated GAAP basis to Total Same-Property Revenues and Total Same-Property Hotel Operating Expenses and the calculation of Same-Property Hotel EBITDA and Hotel EBITDA Margin for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 on page 20.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to FFO and Adjusted FFO For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 (Unaudited) ($ amounts in thousands)



Three Months Ended December 31,

2025

2024 Net income (loss) $ 6,359

$ (777) Adjustments:





Depreciation and amortization related to investment properties 32,236

33,031 FFO attributable to common stock and unit holders $ 38,595

$ 32,254







Reconciliation to Adjusted FFO





Gain on insurance recoveries(1) —

(2,081) Loss on extinguishment of debt —

3,850 Loan related costs, net of adjustment related to non-controlling interests(2) 1,210

1,288 Amortization of share-based compensation expense 2,607

2,543 Non-cash ground rent and straight-line rent expense 87

(51) Other non-recurring expenses(3) 571

2,227 Adjusted FFO attributable to common stock and unit holders $ 43,070

$ 40,030 Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted(4) 95,888

103,313 Adjusted FFO per diluted share $ 0.45

$ 0.39





1. During the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded $2.1 million of insurance proceeds in excess of recognized losses related to casualty losses at certain properties. These amounts are included in other income on the condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss) for the periods then ended. 2. Loan related costs include amortization of debt premiums, discounts and deferred loan origination costs. 3. Includes adjustments for pre-opening expenses, repair and clean-up costs related to property damage and other non-recurring items. 4. Diluted weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding plus the weighted-average vested Operating Partnership Units for the respective periods presented in thousands.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO and Adjusted FFO For the Years Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 (Unaudited) ($ amounts in thousands)



Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024 Net income $ 66,899

$ 16,870 Adjustments:





Depreciation and amortization related to investment properties 130,443

128,408 Impairment of investment properties 279

— Gain on sale of investment properties (39,953)

(1,628) FFO attributable to common stock and unit holders $ 157,668

$ 143,650







Reconciliation to Adjusted FFO





Gain on insurance recoveries(1) (1,649)

(4,428) Loss on extinguishment of debt —

3,850 Loan related costs, net of adjustment related to non-controlling interests(2) 4,487

5,361 Amortization of share-based compensation expense 13,069

13,658 Non-cash ground rent and straight-line rent expense 113

(435) Other non-recurring expenses(3) 1,030

3,686 Adjusted FFO attributable to common stock and unit holders $ 174,718

$ 165,342 Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted(4) 99,152

103,978 Adjusted FFO per diluted share $ 1.76

$ 1.59





1. During the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, the Company recorded $1.6 million and $4.4 million, respectively, of insurance proceeds in excess of recognized losses related to casualty losses at certain properties. These amounts are included in other income on the condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss) for the periods then ended. 2. Loan related costs include amortization of debt premiums, discounts and deferred loan origination costs. 3. Includes adjustments for pre-opening expenses, repair and clean-up costs related to property damage and other non-recurring items. 4. Diluted weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding plus the weighted-average vested Operating Partnership Units for the respective periods presented in thousands.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDAre for Full Year 2026 Guidance ($ amounts in millions)



Guidance

Midpoint

Full Year Net income $ 31 Adjustments:

Interest expense 82 Income tax expense 2 Depreciation and amortization 131 EBITDA and EBITDAre $ 246 Amortization of share-based compensation expense 13 Other(1) 1 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 260

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted FFO for Full Year 2026 Guidance ($ amounts in millions)



Guidance

Midpoint

Full Year Net income $ 31 Adjustments:

Depreciation and amortization related to investment properties 131 FFO $ 162 Amortization of share-based compensation expense 13 Other(2) 5 Adjusted FFO $ 180





1. Includes below market ground rent and preopening expenses. 2. Includes below market ground rent, loan cost amortization, and preopening expenses.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Debt Summary as of December 31, 2025 (Unaudited) ($ amounts in thousands)



Rate Type

Rate(1)

Maturity Date

Outstanding as

of December 31,

2025 Mortgage Loans













Grand Bohemian Hotel Orlando, Autograph Collection(2) Fixed

4.53 %

March 2026

$ 52,034 Marriott San Francisco Airport Waterfront Fixed

4.63 %

May 2027

103,732 Andaz Napa Fixed(3)

5.72 %

January 2028

54,081 Total Mortgage Loans



4.89 % (4)



$ 209,847 Corporate Credit Facilities













Corporate Credit Facility Term Loan Variable(5)

5.50 %

November 2028

$ 225,000 Corporate Credit Facility Term Loan Variable(5)

5.50 %

November 2028

100,000 Revolving Credit Facility Variable(6)

5.50 %

November 2028

— Total Corporate Credit Facilities











$ 325,000 2029 Senior Notes $500M Fixed

4.88 %

June 2029

500,000 2030 Senior Notes $400M Fixed

6.63 %

May 2030

400,000 Loan premiums, discounts and unamortized deferred

financing costs, net(7)











(11,966) Total Debt, net of loan premiums, discounts and unamortized

deferred financing costs



5.51 % (4)



$ 1,422,881





1. Represents annual interest rates. 2. In February 2026, the Company repaid in full with cash on hand the then outstanding $51.8 million mortgage loan collateralized by Grand Bohemian Hotel Orlando, Autograph Collection. 3. A variable interest loan for which SOFR has been fixed through January 1, 2027, after which the rate reverts to variable. 4. Weighted-average interest rate. 5. A variable interest loan for which the credit spread may vary, as it is determined by the Company's leverage ratio. 6. The Revolving Credit Facility has a total capacity of $500 million. The spread to SOFR may vary, as it is determined by the Company's leverage ratio. 7. Includes loan premiums, discounts and deferred financing costs, net of accumulated amortization.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Same-Property(1) Hotel EBITDA and Hotel EBITDA Margin For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 ($ amounts in thousands)





Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change Same-Property Occupancy(1)

66.1 %

64.8 %

130 bps

68.6 %

67.6 %

100 bps Same-Property Average Daily Rate(1)

$ 266.88

$ 260.43

2.5 %

$ 265.38

$ 259.03

2.5 % Same-Property RevPAR(1)

$ 176.45

$ 168.81

4.5 %

$ 181.97

$ 175.18

3.9 % Same-Property Total RevPAR(1)(2)

$ 325.52

$ 305.20

6.7 %

$ 328.57

$ 304.12

8.0 % Same-Property Revenues(1):























Rooms revenues

$ 143,956

$ 137,650

4.6 %

$ 588,998

$ 568,239

3.7 % Food and beverage revenues

95,616

87,394

9.4 %

373,722

329,677

13.4 % Other revenues

26,005

23,811

9.2 %

100,778

88,574

13.8 % Total Same-Property revenues

$ 265,577

$ 248,855

6.7 %

$ 1,063,498

$ 986,490

7.8 % Same-Property Expenses(1):























Rooms expenses

$ 37,669

$ 35,709

5.5 %

$ 151,750

$ 144,069

5.3 % Food and beverage expenses

64,049

60,587

5.7 %

251,486

230,641

9.0 % Other direct expenses

6,581

6,186

6.4 %

27,500

24,573

11.9 % Other indirect expenses

66,744

66,844

(0.1) %

268,640

258,880

3.8 % Management and franchise fees

9,398

8,513

10.4 %

38,462

35,087

9.6 % Real estate taxes, personal property taxes and

insurance

12,141

12,632

(3.9) %

50,131

50,659

(1.0) % Ground lease expense

146

780

(81.3) %

1,757

3,231

(45.6) % Gain on business interruption insurance

—

(1,593)

(100.0) %

(510)

(2,338)

(78.2) % Total Same-Property hotel operating expenses

$ 196,728

$ 189,658

3.7 %

$ 789,216

$ 744,802

6.0 % Same-Property Hotel EBITDA(1)

$ 68,849

$ 59,197

16.3 %

$ 274,282

$ 241,688

13.5 % Same-Property Hotel EBITDA Margin(1)

25.9 %

23.8 %

214 bps

25.8 %

24.5 %

129 bps





1. "Same-Property" includes all properties owned as of December 31, 2025 and includes renovation disruption for multiple capital projects during the periods presented. The table below is a reconciliation of Total Revenues and Total Hotel Operating Expenses consolidated on a GAAP basis to Total Same-Property Revenues and Total Same-Property Hotel Operating Expenses for the three months and years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024. 2. Total Revenues per available room for the period presented.





Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Total Revenues - GAAP

$ 265,577

$ 261,849

$ 1,078,500

$ 1,039,047 Pro forma hotel level adjustments(a)

—

(12,994)

(15,002)

(52,557) Total Same-Property Revenues

$ 265,577

$ 248,855

$ 1,063,498

$ 986,490 Total Hotel Operating Expenses - GAAP

$ 184,973

$ 185,887

$ 748,578

$ 730,414 Real estate taxes, personal property taxes and insurance

12,058

13,195

50,823

53,140 Ground lease expense, net(b)

146

780

1,757

3,231 Other income

13

1,046

(3)

(148) Gain on business interruption insurance

—

(1,593)

(510)

(2,338) Corporate-level costs and expenses

(545)

(366)

(2,077)

(1,685) Pro forma hotel level adjustments, net(a)

83

(9,291)

(9,352)

(37,812) Total Same-Property Hotel Operating Expenses

$ 196,728

$ 189,658

$ 789,216

$ 744,802





a. Includes adjustments for revenues and expenses from hotels that were acquired or sold during the periods presented. b. Excludes non-cash ground rent expense.

SOURCE Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.