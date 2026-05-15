Xenia Hotels & Resorts Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2026

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Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.

May 15, 2026, 06:30 ET

ORLANDO, Fla., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: XHR) ("Xenia" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a cash dividend of $0.14 per share of the Company's common stock for the second quarter 2026. The dividend will be paid on July 15, 2026 to all holders of record of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on June 30, 2026.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 30 hotels and resorts comprising 8,868 rooms across 14 states. Xenia's hotels are in the luxury and upper upscale segments, and are operated and/or licensed by industry leaders including Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Loews, Hilton, and Davidson. For more information on Xenia's business, refer to the Company website at www.xeniareit.com.

For additional information or to receive press releases via email, please visit our website at www.xeniareit.com

SOURCE Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.

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