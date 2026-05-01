Xenia Hotels & Resorts Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

ORLANDO, Fla., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: XHR) ("Xenia" or the "Company") today announced results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Highlights

Net Income: Net income attributable to common stockholders was $19.8 million, or $0.21 per share





Net income attributable to common stockholders was $19.8 million, or $0.21 per share Adjusted EBITDAre : $81.4 million, increased 11.6% compared to the first quarter of 2025





: $81.4 million, increased 11.6% compared to the first quarter of 2025 Adjusted FFO per Diluted Share: $0.63, increased 23.5% compared to the first quarter of 2025





$0.63, increased 23.5% compared to the first quarter of 2025 Same-Property Occupancy: 71.4%, increased 180 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2025





71.4%, increased 180 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2025 Same-Property ADR: $288.62, increased 4.8% compared to the first quarter of 2025





$288.62, increased 4.8% compared to the first quarter of 2025 Same-Property RevPAR: $205.93, increased 7.4% compared to the first quarter of 2025





$205.93, increased 7.4% compared to the first quarter of 2025 Same-Property Total RevPAR: $370.13, increased 7.2% compared to the first quarter of 2025





$370.13, increased 7.2% compared to the first quarter of 2025 Same-Property Hotel EBITDA : $87.8 million, increased 17.9% compared to the first quarter of 2025





: $87.8 million, increased 17.9% compared to the first quarter of 2025 Same-Property Hotel EBITDA Margin: 29.7%, increased 270 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2025





29.7%, increased 270 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2025 Financing Activity: Paid off the $52 million mortgage loan secured by Grand Bohemian Hotel Orlando, Autograph Collection





Paid off the $52 million mortgage loan secured by Grand Bohemian Hotel Orlando, Autograph Collection Dividends: Declared a first quarter dividend of $0.14 per share for stockholders of record on March 31, 2026

"We are pleased with the strong start to 2026, as our portfolio delivered first quarter results that exceeded our expectations" said Marcel Verbaas, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Xenia. "Record performance at Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort and increased group and transient demand throughout the portfolio resulted in Same-Property RevPAR growth of 7.4% versus the first quarter of 2025, with March being a standout month delivering Same-Property RevPAR growth of over 14% versus the same month last year. Favorable top-line performance driven by meaningful ADR growth and solid expense management resulted in margin growth of 270 basis points. Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted FFO per share increased nearly 12% and 24%, respectively, reflecting our continued focus on profitability and per share earnings. As a result, we have increased our full-year guidance to reflect the first quarter outperformance."

"The first quarter momentum has continued with April Same-Property RevPAR estimated to have increased nearly 6% compared to April 2025" continued Mr. Verbaas. "Our group booking pace remains solid. We believe our well-positioned luxury and upper upscale lodging portfolio, healthy balance sheet, and best-in-class operating partners provide us with a solid foundation for meaningful growth during the remainder of 2026 and beyond."

Operating Results

The Company's results include the following:



Three Months Ended March 31,





2026

2025

Change

($ amounts in thousands, except hotel statistics and per share amounts) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 19,771

$ 15,585

26.9 % Net income per share available to common stockholders - basic and diluted $ 0.21

$ 0.15

40.0 %











Same-Property Number of Hotels(1) 30

30

— Same-Property Number of Rooms(1) 8,868

8,868

— Same-Property Occupancy(1) 71.4 %

69.6 %

180 bps Same-Property Average Daily Rate(1) $ 288.62

$ 275.47

4.8 % Same-Property RevPAR(1) $ 205.93

$ 191.80

7.4 % Same-Property Total RevPAR(1)(2) $ 370.13

$ 345.15

7.2 % Same-Property Hotel EBITDA(1)(3) $ 87,811

$ 74,450

17.9 % Same-Property Hotel EBITDA Margin(1)(3) 29.7 %

27.0 %

270 bps











Total Portfolio Number of Hotels(4) 30

31

(1) Total Portfolio Number of Rooms(4) 8,868

9,413

(545) Total Portfolio RevPAR(5) $ 205.93

$ 188.73

9.1 % Total Portfolio Total RevPAR(2)(5) $ 370.13

$ 341.09

8.5 %











Adjusted EBITDAre(3) $ 81,381

$ 72,942

11.6 % Adjusted FFO(3) $ 60,554

$ 52,060

16.3 % Adjusted FFO per diluted share(3) $ 0.63

$ 0.51

23.5 %





1. "Same-Property" includes all hotels owned as of March 31, 2026 and also includes renovation disruption for multiple capital projects during the periods presented. 2. Total Revenues per available room for the period presented. 3. EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, FFO, Adjusted FFO, and Same-Property Hotel EBITDA and Hotel EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See definitions and tables later in this press release for how we define these non-GAAP financial measures and for reconciliations from net income to Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA"), EBITDA for Real Estate ("EBITDAre"), Adjusted EBITDAre, Funds From Operations ("FFO"), Adjusted FFO, Same-Property Hotel EBITDA and Hotel EBITDA Margin. 4. As of end of periods presented. 5. Results of all hotels as owned during the periods presented, including the results of hotels sold or acquired for the actual period of ownership by the Company.

Liquidity and Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2026, the Company had total outstanding debt of approximately $1.4 billion with a weighted-average interest rate of 5.53%. The Company had approximately $101 million of cash and cash equivalents, including hotel working capital, and full availability on its revolving line of credit, resulting in total liquidity of approximately $601 million as of March 31, 2026. In addition, the Company held approximately $78 million of restricted cash and escrows at the end of the first quarter.

In February 2026, the Company used cash on hand to pay off the mortgage loan collateralized by Grand Bohemian Hotel Orlando, Autograph Collection. The Company's portfolio currently includes twenty-eight properties that are unencumbered by property-level debt. In March, the Company paid down by $6.3 million the mortgage loan collateralized by Andaz Napa.

Capital Markets

The Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock during the quarter and currently has $97.5 million in capacity remaining under its repurchase authorization. The Company did not issue any shares of its common stock through its At-The-Market ("ATM") program in the quarter and had $200 million of remaining availability as of March 31, 2026.

Capital Expenditures

During the quarter ended March 31, 2026, the Company invested $15.2 million in portfolio improvements.

During the first quarter, the Company:

Completed a guest room renovation at Fairmont Pittsburgh and a renovation of the M Club at Marriott Dallas Downtown.

Reconcepted the food & beverage facilities at W Nashville pursuant to agreements with José Andrés Group ("JAG"), in which JAG operates and/or licenses substantially all of the hotel's food & beverage outlets. This includes Zaytinya, an Eastern Mediterranean concept, serving lunch and dinner; Bar Mar, a coastal seafood and premium meat dinner concept; Butterfly, a high-energy rooftop bar with a Mexican-inspired menu; and Glowbird, a new pool deck concept, with an expanded bar and upgraded food and beverage offerings. All reconcepted outlets opened in the first quarter with the exception of Glowbird which opened in late April. These projects were completed on-time and within budget.

The Company has planned renovations for 2026 that include:

Andaz Napa – The first phase of a comprehensive renovation of guestrooms and corridors expected to begin in the fourth quarter

The Ritz-Carlton, Denver – Renovation of guest rooms, corridors and meeting space expected to begin in the fourth quarter

Current Full Year 2026 Outlook and Guidance

The Company has updated its full year 2026 outlook. The range below reflects the Company's limited visibility in forecasting due to continued macroeconomic uncertainty and is based on the current economic environment and does not take into account any unanticipated impacts to the business or operations. Furthermore, this guidance assumes no additional acquisitions, dispositions, equity issuances, or share and/or senior note repurchases. The Same-Property RevPAR and Same-Property Total RevPAR change shown includes all hotels owned as of May 1, 2026.



Current Full Year 2026

Guidance

Prior Full Year 2026

Guidance

Change at

Midpoint

Low End High End

Low End High End



($ in millions, except stats and per share data) Net Income $24 $40

$21 $41

$1 Same-Property RevPAR Change (vs. 2025) 2.75 % 5.25 %

1.50 % 4.50 %

1.00 % Same-Property Total RevPAR Change (vs. 2025) 3.75 % 6.25 %

2.75 % 5.75 %

0.75 % Adjusted EBITDAre $258 $274

$250 $270

$6 Adjusted FFO $178 $194

$170 $190

$6 Adjusted FFO per Diluted Share $1.86 $2.02

$1.78 $1.99

$0.06 Capital Expenditures $70 $80

$70 $80

$—

Current full year 2026 guidance is inclusive of the following assumptions:

Disruption due to renovations is expected to negatively impact Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted FFO by approximately $1 million - no change from prior guidance

General and administrative expense of approximately $25 million, excluding non-cash share-based compensation - an increase of $1 million from prior guidance

Interest expense of approximately $78 million, excluding non-cash loan related costs - no change from prior guidance

Income tax expense of approximately $2 million - no change from prior guidance

95.7 million weighted-average diluted shares/units - no change from prior guidance

First Quarter 2026 Earnings Call

The Company will conduct its quarterly conference call on Friday, May 1, 2026 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time. To participate in the conference call, please dial (833) 470-1428, access code 982356. Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available through the Company's website, www.xeniareit.com. A replay of the conference call will be archived and available online through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for 90 days.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 30 hotels and resorts comprising 8,868 rooms across 14 states. Xenia's hotels are in the luxury and upper upscale segments, and are operated and/or licensed by industry leaders including Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Loews, Hilton, and Davidson. For more information on Xenia's business, refer to the Company website at www.xeniareit.com.

This press release, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by the Company, contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with these safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are based on certain assumptions of management and describe the Company's future plans, strategies and expectations. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "guidance," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would," "illustrative," references to "outlook" and "guidance" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements about our strategies or plans, our performance relative to the industry and/or peers, or other future events, the outlook related to macroeconomic factors, our beliefs or expectations relating to our future performance including our 2026 outlook and guidance, results of operations and financial conditions and the timing of renovations and capital expenditures projects and the potential impact on the same due to the imposition of reciprocal and retaliatory tariffs. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. As a result, our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could materially affect actual results, performances or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, (i) general economic uncertainty and a contraction in the U.S. or global economy or low levels of economic growth; (ii) macroeconomic and other factors beyond our control that can adversely affect and reduce demand for hotel rooms, food and beverage services, and/or meeting facilities, such as wars, global conflicts and geopolitical unrest, changes in trade policy, changes in consumer sentiment towards travel to the United States, other political conditions or uncertainty, actual or threatened terrorist or cyber-attacks, mass casualty events, government shutdowns and closures, travel-related health concerns, global outbreaks of pandemics (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) or contagious diseases, or fear of such outbreaks, weather and climate-related events, such as hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, wildfires, and droughts, and natural or man-made disasters; (iii) inflation and inflationary pressures which increases labor costs and other costs of providing services to guests and complying with hotel brand standards, as well as costs related to construction and other capital expenditures including increased costs due to the imposition of tariffs on imported goods, property and other taxes, and insurance costs which could result in reduced operating profit margins; (iv) bank failures and concerns over a potential domestic and/or global recession; (v) the Company's dependence on third-party managers of its hotels, including its inability to directly implement strategic operational business decisions; (vi) risks associated with the hotel industry, including competition, increases in wages and benefits, energy costs and other operating costs, cyber incidents, information technology failures, downturns in general and local economic conditions, prolonged periods of civil unrest in our markets, and disruption caused by cancellation of or delays in the completion of anticipated demand generators; (vii) the availability and terms of financing and capital and the general volatility of securities markets; (viii) risks associated with the real estate industry, including environmental contamination and costs of complying with the Americans with Disabilities Act and similar laws; (ix) interest rate changes; (x) the Company's ability to successfully negotiate amendments and covenant waivers with its unsecured and secured lenders; (xi) the Company's ability to comply with covenants, restrictions, and limitations in any existing or revised loan agreements with our unsecured and secured lenders; (xii) the possible failure of the Company to qualify as a REIT and the risk of changes in laws affecting REITs; (xiii) the possibility of uninsured or underinsured losses, including those relating to natural disasters, terrorism, government shutdowns and closures, civil unrest, or cyber incidents; (xiv) risks associated with redevelopment and repositioning projects, including disruption, delays and cost overruns; (xv) levels of spending in business and leisure segments as well as decreases in consumer confidence; (xvi) declines in occupancy and average daily rate; (xvii) the seasonal and cyclical nature of the real estate and hospitality businesses; (xviii) changes in distribution arrangements, such as through online travel intermediaries; (xix) relationships with labor unions and changes in labor laws, including increases to minimum wages and/or work rule requirements; (xx) the impact of changes in the tax code and uncertainty as to how some of those changes may be applied; (xxi) monthly cash expenditures and the uncertainty around predictions; (xxii) labor shortages; (xxiii) tariffs/trade dispute disruptions in supply chains resulting in increased costs, delays or inability to procure required products; and (xxiv) the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in its Quarterly Reports. Accordingly, there is no assurance that the Company's expectations will be realized. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake or assume any obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

For further information about the Company's business and financial results, please refer to the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained at the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.xeniareit.com.

All information in this press release is as of the date of its release. The Company undertakes no duty to update the statements in this press release to conform the statements to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations.

Availability of Information on Xenia's Website

Investors and others should note that Xenia routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts, and the Investor Relations section of Xenia's website. While not all the information that the Company posts to the Xenia website is of a material nature, some information could be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors, the media, and others interested in Xenia to review the information that it shares at the Investor Relations link located on www.xeniareit.com. Users may automatically receive email alerts and other information about the Company when enrolling an email address by visiting "Investor Email Alerts" in the "Company Overview" section of Xenia's Investor Relations website at www.xeniareit.com.

For additional information or to receive press releases via email, please visit our website at www.xeniareit.com.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025 ($ amounts in thousands, except per share data)

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025 Assets: (Unaudited)

(Audited) Investment properties:





Land $ 472,648

$ 472,648 Buildings and other improvements 3,139,404

3,128,322 Total $ 3,612,052

$ 3,600,970 Less: accumulated depreciation (1,130,804)

(1,098,972) Net investment properties $ 2,481,248

$ 2,501,998 Cash and cash equivalents 101,078

140,427 Restricted cash and escrows 78,479

82,682 Accounts and rents receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 46,417

26,937 Goodwill 4,850

4,850 Deferred tax assets, net 5,480

5,544 Other assets 53,284

46,237 Total assets $ 2,770,836

$ 2,808,675 Liabilities:





Debt, net of loan premiums, discounts and unamortized deferred financing costs $ 1,364,393

$ 1,422,881 Finance lease liabilities 7,603

7,606 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 109,999

93,541 Distributions payable 13,623

13,538 Other liabilities 81,456

87,572 Total liabilities $ 1,577,074

$ 1,625,138 Commitments and Contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 92,245,835 and 92,153,929 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively $ 923

$ 922 Additional paid in capital 1,803,878

1,803,644 Accumulated other comprehensive income 144

86 Accumulated distributions in excess of net earnings (663,657)

(670,434) Total Company stockholders' equity $ 1,141,288

$ 1,134,218 Non-controlling interests 52,474

49,319 Total equity $ 1,193,762

$ 1,183,537 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,770,836

$ 2,808,675

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 (Unaudited) ($ amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025 Revenues:





Rooms revenues $ 164,359

$ 159,866 Food and beverage revenues 105,004

104,699 Other revenues 26,045

24,362 Total revenues $ 295,408

$ 288,927 Expenses:





Rooms expenses 39,356

39,322 Food and beverage expenses 66,337

66,527 Other direct expenses 7,222

6,721 Other indirect expenses 70,555

71,013 Management and franchise fees 12,096

11,964 Total hotel operating expenses $ 195,566

$ 195,547 Depreciation and amortization 31,882

33,192 Real estate taxes, personal property taxes and insurance 12,246

13,729 Ground lease expense 380

831 General and administrative expenses 9,111

8,911 Other operating expenses 4,113

853 Impairment and other losses 487

— Total expenses $ 253,785

$ 253,063 Operating income $ 41,623

$ 35,864 Other income 1,522

2,564 Interest expense (20,879)

(21,051) Loss on extinguishment of debt (21)

— Net income before income taxes $ 22,245

$ 17,377 Income tax expense (1,032)

(870) Net income $ 21,213

$ 16,507 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (1,442)

(922) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 19,771

$ 15,585

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income - Continued For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 (Unaudited) ($ amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025 Basic and diluted income per share:

Net income per share available to common stockholders - basic and diluted $ 0.21

$ 0.15 Weighted-average number of common shares (basic) 92,184,900

100,674,498 Weighted-average number of common shares (diluted) 92,715,696

101,125,212







Comprehensive income:





Net income $ 21,213

$ 16,507 Other comprehensive income:





Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate derivative instruments 121

(224) Reclassification adjustment for amounts recognized in net income (interest expense) (58)

(285)

$ 21,276

$ 15,998 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests (1,447)

(906) Comprehensive income attributable to the Company $ 19,829

$ 15,092

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company considers the following non-GAAP financial measures to be useful to investors as key supplemental measures of its operating performance: EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, Same-Property Hotel EBITDA, Same-Property Hotel EBITDA Margin, FFO, Adjusted FFO, and Adjusted FFO per diluted share. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with, but not as alternatives to, net income or loss, operating profit, cash from operations, or any other operating performance measure as prescribed per GAAP.

EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre

EBITDA is a commonly used measure of performance in many industries and is defined as net income or loss (calculated in accordance with GAAP) excluding interest expense, provision for income taxes (including income taxes applicable to sale of assets) and depreciation and amortization. The Company considers EBITDA useful to investors in evaluating and facilitating comparisons of its operating performance between periods and between REITs by removing the impact of its capital structure (primarily interest expense) and asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from its operating results, even though EBITDA does not represent an amount that accrues directly to common stockholders. In addition, EBITDA is used as one measure in determining the value of hotel acquisitions and dispositions and, along with FFO and Adjusted FFO, is used by management in the annual budget process for compensation programs.

The Company calculates EBITDAre in accordance with standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit"). Nareit defines EBITDAre as EBITDA plus or minus losses and gains on the disposition of depreciated property, including gains or losses on change of control, plus impairments of depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in the value of depreciated property in the affiliate, and adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates.

The Company further adjusts EBITDAre to exclude the impact of non-controlling interests in consolidated entities other than its Operating Partnership Units because its Operating Partnership Units may be redeemed for common stock. The Company also adjusts EBITDAre for certain additional items such as depreciation and amortization related to corporate assets, terminated transaction and pre-opening expenses, amortization of share-based compensation, non-cash ground rent and straight-line rent expense, the cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles, and other costs it believes do not represent recurring operations and are not indicative of the performance of its underlying hotel property entities. The Company believes it is meaningful for investors to understand Adjusted EBITDAre attributable to all common stock and unit holders. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDAre attributable to common stock and unit holders provides investors with another useful financial measure in evaluating and facilitating comparison of operating performance between periods and between REITs that report similar measures.

Same-Property Hotel EBITDA and Same-Property Hotel EBITDA Margin

Same-Property hotel data includes the actual operating results for all hotels owned as of the end of the reporting period. The Company then adjusts the Same-Property hotel data for comparability purposes by including pre-acquisition operating results of asset(s) acquired during the period, which provides investors a basis for understanding the acquisition(s) historical operating trends and seasonality. The pre-acquisition operating results for the comparable period are obtained from the seller and/or manager of the hotel(s) during the acquisition due diligence process and have not been audited or reviewed by our independent auditors. The Company further adjusts the Same-Property hotel data to remove dispositions during the respective reporting periods, and, in certain cases, hotels that are not fully open due to significant renovation, re-positioning, or disruption or whose room counts have materially changed during either the current or prior year as these historical operating results are not indicative of or expected to be comparable to the operating performance of the hotel portfolio on a prospective basis.

Same-Property Hotel EBITDA represents net income or loss excluding: (1) interest expense, (2) income taxes, (3) depreciation and amortization, (4) corporate-level costs and expenses, (5) terminated transaction and pre-opening expenses, and (6) certain state and local excise taxes resulting from ownership structure. The Company believes that Same-Property Hotel EBITDA provides investors a useful financial measure to evaluate hotel operating performance excluding the impact of capital structure (primarily interest expense), asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization), income taxes, and corporate-level expenses (corporate expenses and terminated transaction costs). The Company believes property-level results provide investors with supplemental information on the ongoing operational performance of its hotels and the effectiveness of third-party management companies that operate our business on a property-level basis. Same-Property Hotel EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Same-Property Hotel EBITDA by Same-Property Total Revenues.

As a result of these adjustments the Same-Property hotel data presented does not represent the Company's total revenues, expenses, operating profit or net income and should not be used to evaluate performance as a whole. Management compensates for these limitations by separately considering the impact of these excluded items to the extent they are material to operating decisions or assessments of operating performance. Our consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income include such amounts, all of which should be considered by investors when evaluating our performance.

We include Same-Property hotel data as supplemental information for investors. Management believes that providing Same-Property hotel data is useful to investors because it represents comparable operations for our portfolio as it exists at the end of the respective reporting periods presented, which allows investors and management to evaluate the period-to-period performance of our hotels and facilitates comparisons with other hotel REITs and hotel owners. In particular, these measures assist management and investors in distinguishing whether increases or decreases in revenues and/or expenses are due to growth or decline of operations at Same-Property hotels or from other factors, such as the effect of acquisitions or dispositions.

FFO and Adjusted FFO

The Company calculates FFO in accordance with standards established by Nareit, as amended in the 2018 Restatement White Paper, which defines FFO as net income or loss (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding real estate-related depreciation, amortization and impairments, gains or losses from sale of real estate, the cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles, similar adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and consolidated variable interest entities, and items classified by GAAP as extraordinary. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, most industry investors consider presentations of operating results for real estate companies that use historical cost accounting to be insufficient by themselves. The Company believes that the presentation of FFO provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding operating performance by excluding the effect of real estate depreciation and amortization, gains or losses from sale for real estate, impairments of real estate assets, extraordinary items and the portion of these items related to unconsolidated entities, all of which are based on historical cost accounting and which may be of lesser significance in evaluating current performance. The Company believes that the presentation of FFO can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and between REITs, even though FFO does not represent an amount that accrues directly to common stockholders. The calculation of FFO may not be comparable to measures calculated by other companies who do not use the Nareit definition of FFO or do not calculate FFO per diluted share in accordance with Nareit guidance. Additionally, FFO may not be helpful when comparing Xenia to non-REITs. The Company presents FFO attributable to common stock and unit holders, which includes its Operating Partnership Units because its Operating Partnership Units may be redeemed for common stock. The Company believes it is meaningful for investors to understand FFO attributable to common stock and unit holders.

The Company further adjusts FFO for certain additional items that are not in Nareit's definition of FFO such as terminated transaction and pre-opening expenses, amortization of debt origination costs and share-based compensation, non-cash ground rent and straight-line rent expense, and other items we believe do not represent recurring operations. The Company believes that Adjusted FFO provides investors with useful supplemental information that may facilitate comparisons of ongoing operating performance between periods and between REITs that make similar adjustments to FFO and is beneficial to investors' complete understanding of our operating performance.

Adjusted FFO per diluted share

The diluted weighted-average common share count used for the calculation of Adjusted FFO per diluted share differs from diluted weighted-average common share count used to derive net income or loss per share available to common stockholders. The Company calculates Adjusted FFO per diluted share by dividing the Adjusted FFO by the diluted weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding plus the weighted-average vested Operating Partnership Units. Any anti-dilutive securities are excluded from the diluted earnings per share calculation.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Same-Property Hotel EBITDA For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 (Unaudited) ($ amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025 Net income $ 21,213

$ 16,507 Adjustments:





Interest expense 20,879

21,051 Income tax expense 1,032

870 Depreciation and amortization 31,882

33,192 EBITDA and EBITDAre $ 75,006

$ 71,620







Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDAre





Depreciation and amortization related to corporate assets $ (81)

$ (83) Gain on insurance recoveries(1) —

(548) Loss on extinguishment of debt 21

— Amortization of share-based compensation expense 2,800

2,626 Non-cash ground rent and straight-line rent expense 43

(13) Other non-recurring expenses(2) 3,592

(660) Adjusted EBITDAre attributable to common stock and unit holders $ 81,381

$ 72,942 Corporate-level costs and expenses 6,457

6,332 Pro forma hotel adjustments, net(3) (27)

(4,824) Same-Property Hotel EBITDA attributable to common stock and unit holders(4) $ 87,811

$ 74,450





1. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company recorded $0.5 million of insurance proceeds in excess of recognized losses related to a casualty loss at one property. This amount is included in other income on the condensed consolidated statement of operations and comprehensive income for the period then ended. 2. Includes adjustments for costs associated with an operator transition at four hotels, pre-opening expenses, repair and clean up costs related to property damage and other non-recurring items. 3. Includes adjustments for revenues and expenses from hotels that were acquired or sold during the periods presented. 4. See the reconciliation of Total Revenues and Total Hotel Operating Expenses on a consolidated GAAP basis to Total Same-Property Revenues and Total Same-Property Hotel Operating Expenses and the calculation of Same-Property Hotel EBITDA and Hotel EBITDA Margin for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 on page 16.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO and Adjusted FFO For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 (Unaudited) ($ amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025 Net income $ 21,213

$ 16,507 Adjustments:





Depreciation and amortization related to investment properties 31,801

33,109 FFO attributable to common stock and unit holders $ 53,014

$ 49,616







Reconciliation to Adjusted FFO





Gain on insurance recoveries(1) $ —

$ (548) Loss on extinguishment of debt 21

— Loan related costs, net of adjustment related to non-controlling interests(2) 1,084

1,039 Amortization of share-based compensation expense 2,800

2,626 Non-cash ground rent and straight-line rent expense 43

(13) Other non-recurring expenses(3) 3,592

(660) Adjusted FFO attributable to common stock and unit holders $ 60,554

$ 52,060 Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted(4) 95,529

103,010 Adjusted FFO per diluted share $ 0.63

$ 0.51





1. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company recorded $0.5 million of insurance proceeds in excess of recognized losses related to a casualty loss at one property. This amount is included in other income on the condensed consolidated statement of operations and comprehensive income for the period then ended. 2. Loan related costs include amortization of debt premiums, discounts and deferred loan origination costs. 3. Includes adjustments for costs associated with an operator transition at four hotels, pre-opening expenses, repair and clean up costs related to property damage and other non-recurring items. 4. Diluted weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding plus the weighted-average vested Operating Partnership Units for the respective periods presented in thousands.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDAre for Current Full Year 2026 Guidance ($ amounts in millions)

Guidance

Midpoint

Full Year Net income $ 32 Adjustments:

Interest expense 82 Income tax expense 2 Depreciation and amortization 131 EBITDA and EBITDAre $ 247 Amortization of share-based compensation expense 13 Other(1) 6 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 266

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted FFO for Current Full Year 2026 Guidance ($ amounts in millions)

Guidance

Midpoint

Full Year Net income $ 32 Adjustments:

Depreciation and amortization related to investment properties 131 FFO $ 163 Amortization of share-based compensation expense 13 Other(2) 10 Adjusted FFO $ 186





1. Includes below market ground rent, preopening expenses and other non-recurring expenses. 2. Includes below market ground rent, loan cost amortization, preopening expenses and other non-recurring expenses.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Debt Summary as of March 31, 2026 (Unaudited) ($ amounts in thousands)

Rate Type

Rate(1)

Maturity Date

Outstanding as

of March 31,

2026 Mortgage Loans













Marriott San Francisco Airport Waterfront Fixed

4.63 %

May 2027

$ 103,155 Andaz Napa Fixed(2)

5.72 %

January 2028

47,500 Total Mortgage Loans



4.97 % (3)



$ 150,655 Corporate Credit Facilities













Corporate Credit Facility Term Loan Variable(4)

5.46 %

November 2028

$ 225,000 Corporate Credit Facility Term Loan Variable(4)

5.46 %

November 2028

100,000 Revolving Credit Facility Variable(5)

5.46 %

November 2028

— Total Corporate Credit Facilities











$ 325,000 2029 Senior Notes $500M Fixed

4.88 %

June 2029

500,000 2030 Senior Notes $400M Fixed

6.63 %

May 2030

400,000 Loan premiums, discounts and unamortized deferred financing costs, net(6)











(11,262) Total Debt, net of loan premiums, discounts and unamortized deferred financing costs



5.53 % (3)



$ 1,364,393





1. Represents annual interest rates. 2. A variable interest loan for which SOFR has been fixed through January 1, 2027, after which the rate reverts to variable. 3. Weighted-average interest rate. 4. A variable interest loan for which the credit spread may vary, as it is determined by the Company's leverage ratio. 5. The Revolving Credit Facility has a total capacity of $500 million. The spread to SOFR may vary, as it is determined by the Company's leverage ratio. 6. Includes loan premiums, discounts and deferred financing costs, net of accumulated amortization.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Same-Property(1) Hotel EBITDA and Hotel EBITDA Margin For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 ($ amounts in thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31,



2026

2025

Change Same-Property Occupancy(1)

71.4 %

69.6 %

180 bps Same-Property Average Daily Rate(1)

$ 288.62

$ 275.47

4.8 % Same-Property RevPAR(1)

$ 205.93

$ 191.80

7.4 % Same-Property Total RevPAR(1)(2)

$ 370.13

$ 345.15

7.2 % Same-Property Revenues(1):











Rooms revenues

$ 164,359

$ 153,059

7.4 % Food and beverage revenues

105,004

98,866

6.2 % Other revenues

26,045

23,510

10.8 % Total Same-Property revenues

$ 295,408

$ 275,435

7.3 % Same-Property Expenses(1):











Rooms expenses

$ 39,356

$ 37,553

4.8 % Food and beverage expenses

66,337

63,925

3.8 % Other direct expenses

7,222

6,722

7.4 % Other indirect expenses

69,995

67,330

4.0 % Management and franchise fees

12,096

11,600

4.3 % Real estate taxes, personal property taxes and insurance

12,246

13,011

(5.9) % Ground lease expense

345

844

(59.1) % Total Same-Property hotel operating expenses

$ 207,597

$ 200,985

3.3 % Same-Property Hotel EBITDA(1)

$ 87,811

$ 74,450

17.9 % Same-Property Hotel EBITDA Margin(1)

29.7 %

27.0 %

270 bps





1. "Same-Property" includes all properties owned as of March 31, 2026 and includes renovation disruption for multiple capital projects during the periods presented. The table below is a reconciliation of Total Revenues and Total Hotel Operating Expenses consolidated on a GAAP basis to Total Same-Property Revenues and Total Same-Property Hotel Operating Expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025. 2. Total Revenues per available room for the period presented.







Three Months Ended March 31,



2026

2025 Total Revenues - GAAP

$ 295,408

$ 288,927 Pro forma hotel level adjustments(a)

—

(13,492) Total Same-Property Revenues

$ 295,408

$ 275,435 Total Hotel Operating Expenses - GAAP

$ 195,566

$ 195,547 Real estate taxes, personal property taxes and insurance

12,246

13,729 Ground lease expense, net(b)

345

844 Other income

(3)

(8) Corporate-level costs and expenses

(557)

(459) Pro forma hotel level adjustments, net(a)

—

(8,668) Total Same-Property Hotel Operating Expenses

$ 207,597

$ 200,985





1. Includes adjustments for revenues and expenses from hotels that were acquired or sold during the periods presented. 2. Excludes non-cash ground rent expense.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Same-Property(1) Historical Operating Data ($ amounts in thousands, except ADR and RevPAR) 2026

First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Full Year Occupancy

71.4 %















ADR

$ 288.62















RevPAR

$ 205.93















Total RevPAR(2)

$ 370.13





































Hotel Revenues

$ 295,408















Hotel EBITDA

$ 87,811















Hotel EBITDA Margin

29.7 %





































2025

First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Full Year Occupancy

69.6 %

72.3 %

66.3 %

66.1 %

68.6 % ADR

$ 275.47

$ 270.42

$ 248.09

$ 266.88

$ 265.38 RevPAR

$ 191.80

$ 195.51

$ 164.50

$ 176.45

$ 181.97 Total RevPAR(2)

$ 345.15

$ 354.50

$ 289.76

$ 325.52

$ 328.57





















Hotel Revenues

$ 275,435

$ 286,081

$ 236,405

$ 265,577

$ 1,063,498 Hotel EBITDA

$ 74,450

$ 84,027

$ 46,956

$ 68,849

$ 274,282 Hotel EBITDA Margin

27.0 %

29.4 %

19.9 %

25.9 %

25.8 %





1. "Same-Property" includes all hotels owned as of March 31, 2026 and also includes disruption from multiple capital projects during the periods presented. 2. Total Revenues per available room for the period presented.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Same-Property(1) Portfolio Data by Market, Ranked by Hotel EBITDA Market(2)

% of 2025

Hotel EBITDA(3)

Number of

Hotels

Number of

Rooms (4) Orlando, FL

17 %

2

1,027 Houston, TX

14 %

3

1,223 Phoenix, AZ

11 %

2

615 San Diego, CA

8 %

2

486 Atlanta, GA

8 %

2

649 Nashville, TN

5 %

1

346 San Francisco/San Mateo, CA

5 %

1

688 Florida Keys, FL

4 %

1

120 Dallas, TX

4 %

1

416 San Jose/Santa Cruz, CA

3 %

1

505 Portland, OR

3 %

2

685 Washington, DC - VA

3 %

1

365 Savannah, GA

3 %

2

226 California Wine Country, CA

2 %

1

141 Denver, CO

2 %

1

205 California Central Coast, CA

2 %

1

97 Birmingham, AL

1 %

1

99 Pittsburgh, PA

1 %

1

185 Salt Lake City/Ogden, UT

1 %

1

225 Philadelphia, PA

1 %

1

230 New Orleans, LA

1 %

1

285 Charleston, SC

1 %

1

50 Same-Property Portfolio(1)

100 %

30

8,868





1. "Same-Property" includes all hotels owned as of March 31, 2026 and also includes renovation disruption for multiple capital projects during the period presented. 2. As defined by STR, Inc. 3. Hotel EBITDA, Same-Property Hotel EBITDA, and Hotel EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See definitions earlier in this press release for how we define these non-GAAP financial measures. 4. As of March 31, 2026.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Same-Property(1) Portfolio Data by Market For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 and 2025

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended







March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025

% Change Market(2) Occupancy ADR RevPAR Total RevPAR(3)

Occupancy ADR RevPAR Total RevPAR(3)

RevPAR Total RevPAR(3) Orlando, FL 86.8 % $ 275.91 $ 239.54 $ 512.04

85.3 % $ 264.09 $ 225.36 $ 490.51

6.3 % 4.4 % Houston, TX 72.5 % 238.14 172.67 306.66

69.8 % 231.12 161.26 278.39

7.1 % 10.2 % Phoenix, AZ 82.8 % 468.91 388.20 781.80

59.4 % 481.83 286.44 588.93

35.5 % 32.7 % San Diego, CA 62.4 % 359.32 224.30 583.33

61.8 % 350.28 216.38 579.06

3.7 % 0.7 % Atlanta, GA 70.1 % 256.25 179.69 328.02

72.8 % 253.30 184.46 328.73

(2.6) % (0.2) % Nashville, TN 60.9 % 326.59 198.77 346.39

66.8 % 320.72 214.16 389.90

(7.2) % (11.2) % San Francisco/San Mateo, CA 78.3 % 242.38 189.85 268.62

79.3 % 224.51 178.02 258.26

6.6 % 4.0 % Florida Keys, FL 93.0 % 688.70 640.62 833.42

92.2 % 660.27 608.98 777.83

5.2 % 7.1 % Dallas, TX 60.2 % 237.97 143.18 222.16

62.5 % 243.43 152.11 223.63

(5.9) % (0.7) % San Jose/Santa Cruz, CA 59.1 % 316.45 187.10 272.10

63.1 % 258.40 163.17 245.62

14.7 % 10.8 % Portland, OR 59.9 % 183.05 109.64 184.29

61.4 % 166.93 102.47 159.90

7.0 % 15.3 % Washington, DC - VA 66.3 % 279.82 185.42 291.00

65.5 % 308.32 201.95 307.63

(8.2) % (5.4) % Savannah, GA 83.1 % 238.46 198.14 298.06

73.2 % 248.80 182.14 282.49

8.8 % 5.5 % California Wine Country, CA 66.9 % 291.90 195.40 267.11

61.4 % 306.16 187.84 264.49

4.0 % 1.0 % Denver, CO 67.1 % 346.59 232.71 460.47

66.6 % 332.45 221.44 450.84

5.1 % 2.1 % California Central Coast, CA 78.0 % 410.00 319.64 475.26

72.2 % 395.19 285.28 431.43

12.0 % 10.2 % Birmingham, AL 79.5 % 361.21 287.18 490.04

77.1 % 327.05 252.10 419.86

13.9 % 16.7 % Pittsburgh, PA 58.4 % 243.12 141.92 272.24

63.0 % 225.45 142.00 283.66

(0.1) % (4.0) % Salt Lake City/Ogden, UT 75.1 % 226.06 169.76 249.48

69.3 % 192.48 133.46 202.95

27.2 % 22.9 % Philadelphia, PA 67.8 % 192.35 130.44 189.10

69.3 % 170.06 117.80 180.02

10.7 % 5.0 % New Orleans, LA 60.4 % 242.69 146.49 227.26

60.9 % 270.33 164.75 242.62

(11.1) % (6.3) % Charleston, SC 80.3 % 395.38 317.44 568.98

80.2 % 398.85 319.87 586.58

(0.8) % (3.0) % Same-Property(1) Portfolio 71.4 % $ 288.62 $ 205.93 $ 370.13

69.6 % $ 275.47 $ 191.80 $ 345.15

7.4 % 7.2 %





1. "Same-Property" includes all hotels owned as of March 31, 2026 and also includes renovation disruption for multiple capital projects during the periods presented. 2. As defined by STR, Inc. 3. Total Revenues per available room for the period presented.

SOURCE Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.