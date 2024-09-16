Xenia Hotels & Resorts Declares Dividend For Third Quarter 2024

News provided by

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.

Sep 16, 2024, 16:30 ET

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: XHR) ("Xenia" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of the Company's common stock for the third quarter 2024. The dividend will be paid on October 15, 2024 to all holders of record of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on September 30, 2024.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 31 hotels comprising 9,408 rooms across 14 states. Xenia's hotels are in the luxury and upper upscale segments and operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Loews, Hilton, and The Kessler Collection. For more information on Xenia's business, refer to the Company website at www.xeniareit.com.

Contact:
Atish Shah, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Xenia Hotels & Resorts, (407) 246-8100

For additional information or to receive press releases via email, please visit our website at www.xeniareit.com

