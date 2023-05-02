XENIA HOTELS & RESORTS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

ORLANDO, Fla., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: XHR) ("Xenia" or the "Company") today announced results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

Net Income: Net income attributable to common stockholders was $6.3 million , or $0.06 per share

Net income attributable to common stockholders was , or per share Adjusted EBITDAre: $71.3 million , increased 42.8% compared to the first quarter of 2022

, increased 42.8% compared to the first quarter of 2022 Adjusted FFO per Diluted Share: $0.40 , increased $0.15 compared to the first quarter of 2022

, increased compared to the first quarter of 2022 Same-Property Occupancy: 66.1%, increased 1,000 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2022

66.1%, increased 1,000 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2022 Same-Property ADR: $271.80 , increased 5.2% compared to the first quarter of 2022

, increased 5.2% compared to the first quarter of 2022 Same-Property RevPAR: $179.55 , increased 23.9% compared to the first quarter of 2022

, increased 23.9% compared to the first quarter of 2022 Same-Property Hotel Net Income: $40.8 million , increased 85.0% compared to the first quarter of 2022

, increased 85.0% compared to the first quarter of 2022 Same-Property Hotel EBITDA: $77.2 million , increased 33.6% compared to the first quarter of 2022

, increased 33.6% compared to the first quarter of 2022 Same-Property Hotel EBITDA Margin: 28.7%, increased 167 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2022

28.7%, increased 167 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2022 Financing Activity: As previously disclosed, the Company entered into a new $675 million credit facility, proceeds of which were used to pay off the Company's existing $125 million term loan and the $99.5 million mortgage loan collateralized by Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel & Convention Center. The Company also amended the Andaz Napa mortgage loan extending its maturity through January 2028 .

As previously disclosed, the Company entered into a new credit facility, proceeds of which were used to pay off the Company's existing term loan and the mortgage loan collateralized by Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel & Convention Center. The Company also amended the Andaz Napa mortgage loan extending its maturity through . Share Repurchases & Dividends: In the first quarter, the Company repurchased a total of 1,905,820 shares of common stock at a weighted-average price of $14.03 per share for a total consideration of approximately $26.7 million . Additionally, the Company declared its first quarter dividend of $0.10 per share to common stockholders of record on March 31, 2023 .

"Our portfolio's first quarter performance met the expectations we outlined at the time of our 2022 earnings report in early March," commented Marcel Verbaas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xenia. "Same-Property RevPAR increased 10.4% in March as compared to 2022, which resulted in a RevPAR increase of 23.9% for the quarter, largely driven by easier comparable performance during January and February of 2022 when the Omicron variant significantly impacted results. RevPAR growth performance was particularly strong in our markets with hotels that are more focused on business transient and group demand and that continue to have the greatest opportunity for earnings growth in 2023 and beyond, with RevPAR in Santa Clara up more than 70%, Portland up more than 60%, Dallas up over 50% and San Francisco, Houston and Atlanta each up over 30% as compared to the first quarter of 2022. While leisure demand remains at historically high levels, we are continuing to see a shift to a more traditional mix of demand within our portfolio, with business transient and group demand continuing to improve and primarily driving RevPAR growth. Despite the uncertainty in the overall economic climate, we continue to be encouraged by these trends and the resiliency in demand that we have witnessed over the past several months and quarters."

Operating Results

The Company's results include the following:



Three Months Ended March 31,





2023

2022

Change

($ amounts in thousands, except hotel statistics and per share amounts) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 6,280

$ (5,324)

218.0 % Net income (loss) per share available to common stockholders - basic and diluted $ 0.06

$ (0.05)

220.0 %











Same-Property Number of Hotels(1) 32

32

— Same-Property Number of Rooms(1)(5) 9,508

9,510

(2) Same-Property Occupancy(1) 66.1 %

56.1 %

1,000 bps Same-Property Average Daily Rate(1) $ 271.80

$ 258.36

5.2 % Same-Property RevPAR(1) $ 179.55

$ 144.92

23.9 % Same-Property Hotel Net Income(1) $ 40,797

$ 22,055

85.0 % Same-Property Hotel EBITDA(1)(2) $ 77,202

$ 57,775

33.6 % Same-Property Hotel EBITDA Margin(1)(2) 28.7 %

27.0 %

167 bps











Total Portfolio Number of Hotels(3) 32

34

(2) Total Portfolio Number of Rooms(3)(5) 9,508

9,814

(306) Total Portfolio RevPAR(4) $ 179.55

$ 143.99

24.7 %











Adjusted EBITDAre(2) $ 71,300

$ 49,946

42.8 % Adjusted FFO(2) $ 45,230

$ 29,087

55.5 % Adjusted FFO per diluted share(2) $ 0.40

$ 0.25

57.6 %

"Same-Property" includes all hotels owned as of March 31, 2023 and also includes disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic and renovation disruption for multiple capital projects during the periods presented. "Same-Property" also includes pre-acquisition historical operating results for W Nashville that were obtained from the seller and/or manager of the hotel for a portion of the three months ended March 31, 2022 . EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, FFO, Adjusted FFO, and Same-Property Hotel EBITDA and Hotel EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See definitions and tables later in this press release for how we define these non-GAAP financial measures and for reconciliations from net income (loss) to Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA"), EBITDA for Real Estate ("EBITDAre"), Adjusted EBITDAre, Funds From Operations ("FFO"), Adjusted FFO, Same-Property Hotel EBITDA and Hotel EBITDA Margin. As of end of periods presented. Results of all hotels as owned during the periods presented, including the results of hotels sold or acquired for the actual period of ownership by the Company. Two rooms at Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch were removed from inventory in 2022.

Financings and Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2023, the Company had total outstanding debt of approximately $1.4 billion with a weighted-average interest rate of 5.72%. The Company had approximately $285 million of cash and cash equivalents, including hotel working capital, and full availability on its revolving line of credit, resulting in total liquidity of approximately $735 million as of March 31, 2023. In addition, the Company held approximately $58 million of restricted cash and escrows at the end of the first quarter.

In January 2023, the Company entered into a new $675 million credit facility comprised of a $450 million revolving line of credit, a $125 million term loan, and a $100 million term loan. The revolving line of credit matures in January 2027 and the term loans mature in March 2026. The Company has the option to extend each tranche of the credit facility for up to an additional year. Pricing for the credit facility ranges between 145 to 275 basis points over the applicable Term SOFR as determined by the Company's leverage ratio.

Proceeds from the term loans were used to pay off the Company's existing $125 million term loan and the $99.5 million mortgage loan collateralized by Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel & Convention Center.

Also in January 2023, the Company amended the Andaz Napa mortgage loan which changed the variable rate on the $55 million loan from LIBOR-based to SOFR-based and extended the maturity date through January 2028.

The Company has no debt maturities until August 2025 and maintains full availability on its revolving line of credit.

Capital Markets

In the quarter, the Company repurchased a total of 1,905,820 shares of common stock at a weighted-average price of $14.03 per share for a total consideration of approximately $26.7 million.

In the second quarter-to-date, the Company repurchased an additional 1,175,286 shares of common stock at a weighted-average price of $12.75 per share for total consideration of approximately $15.0 million. The Company currently has $125 million in capacity remaining under its repurchase authorization.

The Company did not issue any shares of its common stock through its At-The-Market ("ATM") program in the quarter and had $200 million of remaining availability as of March 31, 2023.

Capital Expenditures

During the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Company invested $11.6 million in portfolio improvements. Significant projects in the Company's portfolio include:

Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch – Continued planning work on the comprehensive renovation and upbranding of the 491-room Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch to a Grand Hyatt. The renovation is expected to begin in June 2023 with completion of all phases by the end of 2024. Upon completion, the property will have five additional keys, or 496 rooms.

– Continued planning work on the comprehensive renovation and upbranding of the 491-room Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch to a Grand Hyatt. The renovation is expected to begin in with completion of all phases by the end of 2024. Upon completion, the property will have five additional keys, or 496 rooms. Kimpton Canary Hotel Santa Barbara – Continued the comprehensive guest room renovation that began in the fourth quarter of 2022 and was completed in the second quarter of 2023.

– Continued the comprehensive guest room renovation that began in the fourth quarter of 2022 and was completed in the second quarter of 2023. Grand Bohemian Hotel Orlando, Autograph Collection – Completed the comprehensive renovation of public spaces including meeting space, lobby, restaurant, bar, Starbucks, and creation of a rooftop bar which opened in the second quarter. A comprehensive renovation of the guest rooms will commence in the second quarter of 2023.

– Completed the comprehensive renovation of public spaces including meeting space, lobby, restaurant, bar, Starbucks, and creation of a rooftop bar which opened in the second quarter. A comprehensive renovation of the guest rooms will commence in the second quarter of 2023. Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Golf Club & Spa – Continued work on a significant upgrade to the resort's spa and wellness amenities which will be branded as a Miraval Life in Balance Spa upon completion late in the second quarter of 2023.

– Continued work on a significant upgrade to the resort's spa and wellness amenities which will be branded as a Miraval Life in Balance Spa upon completion late in the second quarter of 2023. The Ritz-Carlton, Denver – Completed the renovation and reconfiguration of premium suites resulting in three additional keys as of April 1, 2023 .

– Completed the renovation and reconfiguration of premium suites resulting in three additional keys as of . Kimpton Hotel Monaco Salt Lake City – Continued planning work on a comprehensive renovation of meeting space, restaurant, bar and guest rooms that is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2023.

Current Full Year 2023 Outlook and Guidance

The Company has updated its full year outlook based on the current economic environment. The broad range below reflects the Company's limited visibility in forecasting due to macroeconomic uncertainty and does not take into account any unanticipated impacts to the business or operating environment. Furthermore, this updated guidance assumes no additional acquisitions, dispositions, equity issuances, or share repurchases. The Same-Property (32 Hotel) RevPAR change shown includes all hotels owned as of March 31, 2023.



Current Full Year 2023 Guidance

Variance to Prior Guidance

Low End High End

Low End High End

($ in millions, except stats and per share data) Net Income $2 $26

$(1) $(5) Same-Property (32 Hotel) RevPAR Change (vs. 2022) 4 % 8 %

— % — % Adjusted EBITDAre $245 $269

$2 $(2) Adjusted FFO $156 $180

$2 $(2) Adjusted FFO per Diluted Share $1.39 $1.60

$0.03 $— Capital Expenditures $130 $150

$— $—

Current full year 2023 guidance is inclusive of the following assumptions:

Renovation disruption results in a negative impact of 200 basis points to Same-Property (32 Hotel) RevPAR Change based on the scope and timing of capital improvement projects. In addition, the Company expects disruption to non-room revenues. These estimates result in a negative impact of approximately $15 million to Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted FFO.

to Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted FFO. General and administrative expense of approximately $25 million , excluding non-cash share-based compensation.

, excluding non-cash share-based compensation. Interest expense of approximately $85 million , excluding non-cash loan related costs.

, excluding non-cash loan related costs. Income tax expense of approximately $4 million .

. 112.2 million weighted-average diluted shares/units.

First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,508 rooms across 14 states. Xenia's hotels are in the luxury and upper upscale segments, and are operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Loews, Hilton, The Kessler Collection, and Davidson. For more information on Xenia's business, refer to the Company website at www.xeniareit.com.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 ($ amounts in thousands, except per share data)



March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 Assets (Unaudited)

(Audited) Investment properties:





Land $ 460,376

$ 460,536 Buildings and other improvements 3,097,866

3,086,785 Total $ 3,558,242

$ 3,547,321 Less: accumulated depreciation (979,373)

(945,786) Net investment properties $ 2,578,869

$ 2,601,535 Cash and cash equivalents 283,154

305,103 Restricted cash and escrows 58,206

60,807 Accounts and rents receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 48,255

37,562 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 5,019

5,060 Other assets 77,401

69,988 Total assets $ 3,050,904

$ 3,080,055 Liabilities





Debt, net of loan premiums, discounts and unamortized deferred financing costs $ 1,429,516

$ 1,429,105 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 95,982

107,097 Distributions payable 11,334

11,455 Other liabilities 83,200

72,390 Total liabilities $ 1,620,032

$ 1,620,047 Commitments and Contingencies





Stockholders' equity





Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 110,661,486 and 112,519,672 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively $ 1,107

$ 1,126 Additional paid in capital 2,036,707

2,063,273 Accumulated distributions in excess of net earnings (628,060)

(623,216) Total Company stockholders' equity $ 1,409,754

$ 1,441,183 Non-controlling interests 21,118

18,825 Total equity $ 1,430,872

$ 1,460,008 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,050,904

$ 3,080,055

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited)

($ amounts in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022 Revenues:





Rooms revenues $ 153,645

$ 123,198 Food and beverage revenues 96,124

67,735 Other revenues 19,204

19,414 Total revenues $ 268,973

$ 210,347 Expenses:





Rooms expenses 36,203

29,217 Food and beverage expenses 60,687

45,610 Other direct expenses 5,698

5,294 Other indirect expenses 66,499

53,860 Management and franchise fees 10,189

7,626 Total hotel operating expenses $ 179,276

$ 141,607 Depreciation and amortization 33,741

30,565 Real estate taxes, personal property taxes and insurance 12,470

10,855 Ground lease expense 710

517 General and administrative expenses 8,783

7,611 Other operating expenses 232

175 Impairment and other losses —

1,278 Total expenses $ 235,212

$ 192,608 Operating income $ 33,761

$ 17,739 Other income (loss) 1,284

(777) Interest expense (22,134)

(20,538) Loss on extinguishment of debt (1,140)

(294) Net income (loss) before income taxes $ 11,771

$ (3,870) Income tax expense (5,218)

(1,607) Net income (loss) $ 6,553

$ (5,477) Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests (273)

153 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 6,280

$ (5,324)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) - Continued For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited) ($ amounts in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022 Basic and diluted income (loss) per share:

Net income (loss) per share available to common stockholders - basic and diluted $ 0.06

$ (0.05) Weighted-average number of common shares (basic) 111,777,894

114,326,406 Weighted-average number of common shares (diluted) 112,037,369

114,326,406







Comprehensive income (loss):





Net income (loss) $ 6,553

$ (5,477) Other comprehensive income (loss):





Unrealized gain on interest rate derivative instruments —

2,517 Reclassification adjustment for amounts recognized in net income (loss) (interest expense) —

1,152

$ 6,553

$ (1,808) Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (273)

(264) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the Company $ 6,280

$ (2,072)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company considers the following non-GAAP financial measures to be useful to investors as key supplemental measures of our operating performance: EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, Same-Property Hotel EBITDA, Same-Property Hotel EBITDA Margin, FFO, Adjusted FFO, and Adjusted FFO per diluted share. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with, but not as alternatives to, net income or loss, operating profit, cash from operations, or any other operating performance measure as prescribed per GAAP.

EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre

EBITDA is a commonly used measure of performance in many industries and is defined as net income or loss (calculated in accordance with GAAP) excluding interest expense, provision for income taxes (including income taxes applicable to sale of assets) and depreciation and amortization. The Company considers EBITDA useful to investors in evaluating and facilitating comparisons of our operating performance between periods and between REITs by removing the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest expense) and asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from our operating results, even though EBITDA does not represent an amount that accrues directly to common stockholders. In addition, EBITDA is used as one measure in determining the value of hotel acquisitions and dispositions and, along with FFO and Adjusted FFO, is used by management in the annual budget process for compensation programs.

We calculate EBITDAre in accordance with standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit"). Nareit defines EBITDAre as EBITDA plus or minus losses and gains on the disposition of depreciated property, including gains or losses on change of control, plus impairments of depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in the value of depreciated property in the affiliate, and adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates.

We further adjust EBITDAre to exclude the impact of non-controlling interests in consolidated entities other than our Operating Partnership Units because our Operating Partnership Units may be redeemed for common stock. We also adjust EBITDAre for certain additional items such as depreciation and amortization related to corporate assets, hotel property acquisition, terminated transaction and pre-opening expenses, amortization of share-based compensation, non-cash ground rent and straight-line rent expense, the cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles, and other costs we believe do not represent recurring operations and are not indicative of the performance of our underlying hotel property entities. We believe it is meaningful for investors to understand Adjusted EBITDAre attributable to all common stock and unit holders. We believe Adjusted EBITDAre attributable to common stock and unit holders provides investors with another useful financial measure in evaluating and facilitating comparison of operating performance between periods and between REITs that report similar measures.

Same-Property Hotel EBITDA and Same-Property Hotel EBITDA Margin

Same-Property hotel data includes the actual operating results for all hotels owned as of the end of the reporting period. We then adjust the Same-Property hotel data for comparability purposes by including pre-acquisition operating results of asset(s) acquired during the period, which provides investors a basis for understanding the acquisition(s) historical operating trends and seasonality. The pre-acquisition operating results for the comparable period are obtained from the seller and/or manager of the hotel(s) during the acquisition due diligence process and have not been audited or reviewed by our independent auditors. We further adjust the Same-Property hotel data to remove dispositions during the respective reporting periods, and, in certain cases, hotels that are not fully open due to significant renovation, re-positioning, or disruption or whose room counts have materially changed during either the current or prior year as these historical operating results are not indicative of or expected to be comparable to the operating performance of our hotel portfolio on a prospective basis.

Same-Property Hotel EBITDA represents net income or loss excluding: (1) interest expense, (2) income taxes, (3) depreciation and amortization, (4) corporate-level costs and expenses, (5) hotel acquisition and terminated transaction costs, and (6) certain state and local excise taxes resulting from our ownership structure. We believe that Same-Property Hotel EBITDA provides our investors a useful financial measure to evaluate our hotel operating performance excluding the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest expense), our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization), income taxes, and our corporate-level expenses (corporate expenses and hotel acquisition and terminated transaction costs). We believe property-level results provide investors with supplemental information on the ongoing operational performance of our hotels and the effectiveness of our third-party management companies that operate our business on a property-level basis. Same-Property Hotel EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Same-Property Hotel EBITDA by Same-Property Total Revenues.

As a result of these adjustments the Same-Property hotel data we present does not represent our total revenues, expenses, operating profit or net income and should not be used to evaluate our performance as a whole. Management compensates for these limitations by separately considering the impact of these excluded items to the extent they are material to operating decisions or assessments of our operating performance. Our consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss) include such amounts, all of which should be considered by investors when evaluating our performance.

We include Same-Property hotel data as supplemental information for investors. Management believes that providing Same-Property hotel data is useful to investors because it represents comparable operations for our portfolio as it exists at the end of the respective reporting periods presented, which allows investors and management to evaluate the period-to-period performance of our hotels and facilitates comparisons with other hotel REITs and hotel owners. In particular, these measures assist management and investors in distinguishing whether increases or decreases in revenues and/or expenses are due to growth or decline of operations at Same-Property hotels or from other factors, such as the effect of acquisitions or dispositions.

FFO and Adjusted FFO

The Company calculates FFO in accordance with standards established by Nareit, as amended in the December 2018 restatement white paper, which defines FFO as net income or loss (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding real estate-related depreciation, amortization and impairments, gains or losses from sales of real estate, the cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles, similar adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and consolidated variable interest entities, and items classified by GAAP as extraordinary. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, most industry investors consider presentations of operating results for real estate companies that use historical cost accounting to be insufficient by themselves. The Company believes that the presentation of FFO provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding operating performance by excluding the effect of real estate depreciation and amortization, gains or losses from sales for real estate, impairments of real estate assets, extraordinary items and the portion of these items related to unconsolidated entities, all of which are based on historical cost accounting and which may be of lesser significance in evaluating current performance. The Company believes that the presentation of FFO can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and between REITs, even though FFO does not represent an amount that accrues directly to common stockholders. The calculation of FFO may not be comparable to measures calculated by other companies who do not use the Nareit definition of FFO or do not calculate FFO per diluted share in accordance with Nareit guidance. Additionally, FFO may not be helpful when comparing Xenia to non-REITs. The Company presents FFO attributable to common stock and unit holders, which includes its Operating Partnership Units because its Operating Partnership Units may be redeemed for common stock. The Company believes it is meaningful for investors to understand FFO attributable to common stock and unit holders.

We further adjust FFO for certain additional items that are not in Nareit's definition of FFO such as hotel property acquisition, terminated transaction and pre-opening expenses, amortization of debt origination costs and share-based compensation, non-cash ground rent and straight-line rent expense, and other items we believe do not represent recurring operations. We believe that Adjusted FFO provides investors with useful supplemental information that may facilitate comparisons of ongoing operating performance between periods and between REITs that make similar adjustments to FFO and is beneficial to investors' complete understanding of our operating performance.

Adjusted FFO per diluted share

The diluted weighted-average common share count used for the calculation of Adjusted FFO per diluted share differs from diluted weighted-average common share count used to derive net income or loss per share available to common stockholders. The Company calculates Adjusted FFO per diluted share by dividing the Adjusted FFO by the diluted weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding plus the weighted-average vested Operating Partnership Units. Any anti-dilutive securities are excluded from the diluted earnings per share calculation.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and Same-Property Hotel EBITDA For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited) ($ amounts in thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022 Net income (loss) $ 6,553

$ (5,477) Adjustments:





Interest expense 22,134

20,538 Income tax expense 5,218

1,607 Depreciation and amortization 33,741

30,565 EBITDA and EBITDAre $ 67,646

$ 47,233







Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDAre





Depreciation and amortization related to corporate assets $ (73)

$ (102) Gain on insurance recoveries(1) —

(994) Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,140

294 Amortization of share-based compensation expense 2,591

2,207 Non-cash ground rent and straight-line rent expense (4)

16 Other non-recurring expenses(2) —

1,292 Adjusted EBITDAre attributable to common stock and unit holders $ 71,300

$ 49,946 Corporate-level costs and expenses 6,204

8,650 Pro forma hotel adjustments, net(3) (302)

(821) Same-Property Hotel EBITDA attributable to common stock and unit holders(4) $ 77,202

$ 57,775

During the three months ended March 31, 2022 , the Company received $1.0 million of insurance proceeds in excess of recognized losses related to damage sustained at Loews New Orleans Hotel during Hurricane Ida in August 2021 . This gain on insurance recovery is included in other loss on the condensed consolidated statement of operations and comprehensive loss for the period then ended. During the three months ended March 31, 2022 , the Company recorded hurricane-related repair and cleanup costs of $1.3 million which is included in impairment and other losses on the condensed consolidated statement of operations and comprehensive loss for the period then ended. Includes adjustments for revenues and expenses from hotels that were acquired or sold during the periods presented. Includes pre-acquisition historical operating results for W Nashville that were obtained from the seller and/or manager of the hotel for a portion of the three months ended March 31, 2022 . See the reconciliation of Total Revenues and Total Hotel Operating Expenses on a consolidated GAAP basis to Total Same-Property Revenues and Total Same-Property Hotel Operating Expenses and the calculation of Same-Property Hotel EBITDA and Hotel EBITDA Margin for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 on page 16.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to FFO and Adjusted FFO For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited) (amounts in thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022 Net income (loss) $ 6,553

$ (5,477) Adjustments:





Depreciation and amortization related to investment properties 33,668

30,463 FFO attributable to common stock and unit holders $ 40,221

$ 24,986







Reconciliation to Adjusted FFO





Gain on insurance recoveries(1) —

(994) Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,140

294 Loan related costs, net of adjustment related to non-controlling interests(2) 1,282

1,286 Amortization of share-based compensation expense 2,591

2,207 Non-cash ground rent and straight-line rent expense (4)

16 Other non-recurring expenses(3) —

1,292 Adjusted FFO attributable to common stock and unit holders $ 45,230

$ 29,087 Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted(4) 113,777

115,332 Adjusted FFO per diluted share $ 0.40

$ 0.25

During the three months ended March 31, 2022 , the Company received $1.0 million of insurance proceeds in excess of recognized losses related to damage sustained at Loews New Orleans Hotel during Hurricane Ida in August 2021 . This gain on insurance recovery is included in other loss on the condensed consolidated statement of operations and comprehensive loss for the period then ended. Loan related costs include amortization of debt premiums, discounts and deferred loan origination costs. During the three months ended March 31, 2022 , the Company recorded hurricane-related repair and cleanup costs of $1.3 million which is included in impairment and other losses on the condensed consolidated statement of operations and comprehensive loss for the period then ended. Diluted weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding plus the weighted-average vested Operating Partnership Units for the respective periods presented in thousands.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDAre for Current Full Year 2023 Guidance ($ amounts in millions)



Guidance

Midpoint



Net income $ 14 Adjustments:

Interest expense 90 Income tax expense 4 Depreciation and amortization 135 EBITDA and EBITDAre $ 243 Amortization of share-based compensation expense 13 Other (1) 1 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 257

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted FFO for Current Full Year 2023 Guidance ($ amounts in millions)



Guidance

Midpoint



Net income $ 14 Adjustments:

Depreciation and amortization related to investment properties 135 FFO $ 149 Amortization of share-based compensation expense 13 Other(2) 6 Adjusted FFO $ 168

1. Includes loss on extinguishment of debt and depreciation of corporate assets.

2. Includes loan cost amortization and loss on extinguishment of debt.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Debt Summary as of March 31, 2023 (Unaudited) ($ amounts in thousands)



Rate Type

Rate(1)

Maturity Date

Outstanding as of March 31, 2023















Mortgage Loans













Grand Bohemian Hotel Orlando, Autograph Collection Fixed

4.53 %

March 2026

$ 55,399 Marriott San Francisco Airport Waterfront Fixed

4.63 %

May 2027

109,651 Andaz Napa Variable

7.34 %

January 2028

55,000 Total Mortgage Loans



5.28 % (2)



$ 220,050 Corporate Credit Facilities













Corporate Credit Facility Term Loan(3) Variable

6.59 %

March 2026

$ 125,000 Corporate Credit Facility Term Loan(3) Variable

6.59 %

March 2026

100,000 Revolving Line of Credit(4) Variable

6.59 %

January 2027

— Total Corporate Credit Facilities











$ 225,000 2020 Senior Notes Fixed

6.38 %

August 2025

500,000 2021 Senior Notes Fixed

4.88 %

June 2029

500,000 Loan premiums, discounts and unamortized deferred financing costs, net(5)











(15,534) Total Debt, net of loan premiums, discounts and unamortized deferred financing costs



5.72 % (2)



$ 1,429,516

The rates shown represent annual interest rates. The variable index for the Andaz Napa mortgage loan is Term SOFR. Weighted-average interest rate. A variable interest loan for which the Term SOFR spread may vary, as it is determined by the Company's leverage ratio. The Revolving Line of Credit had undrawn capacity of $450 million . The spread to Term SOFR may vary, as it is determined by the Company's leverage ratio. Includes loan premiums, discounts and deferred financing costs, net of accumulated amortization.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Same-Property(1) Hotel EBITDA and Hotel EBITDA Margin For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 ($ amounts in thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022

Change Same-Property Occupancy(1) 66.1 %

56.1 %

1,000 bps Same-Property Average Daily Rate(1) $ 271.80

$ 258.36

5.2 % Same-Property RevPAR(1) $ 179.55

$ 144.92

23.9 % Same-Property Revenues(1):









Rooms revenues $ 153,645

$ 124,038

23.9 % Food and beverage revenues 96,144

70,260

36.8 % Other revenues 19,203

19,428

(1.2) % Total Same-Property revenues $ 268,992

$ 213,726

25.9 % Same-Property Expenses(1):









Rooms expenses $ 36,168

$ 29,520

22.5 % Food and beverage expenses 60,645

47,807

26.9 % Other direct expenses 5,727

5,268

8.7 % Other indirect expenses 65,854

54,597

20.6 % Management and franchise fees 10,190

7,590

34.3 % Real estate taxes, personal property taxes and insurance 12,483

10,638

17.3 % Ground lease expense 723

531

36.2 % Total Same-Property hotel operating expenses $ 191,790

$ 155,951

23.0 % Same-Property Hotel EBITDA(1) $ 77,202

$ 57,775

33.6 % Same-Property Hotel EBITDA Margin(1) 28.7 %

27.0 %

167 bps

"Same-Property" includes all hotels owned as of March 31, 2023 and includes disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic and renovation disruption for multiple capital projects during the periods presented. "Same-Property" also includes pre-acquisition historical operating results for W Nashville that were obtained from the seller and/or manager of the hotel for a portion of the three months ended March 31, 2022 . The following is a reconciliation of Total Revenues and Total Hotel Operating Expenses consolidated on a GAAP basis to Total Same-Property Revenues and Total Same-Property Hotel Operating Expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022.



Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022 Total Revenues - GAAP $ 268,973

$ 210,347 Pro forma hotel level adjustments(a) 19

3,379 Total Same-Property Revenues $ 268,992

$ 213,726







Total Hotel Operating Expenses - GAAP $ 179,276

$ 141,607 Real estate taxes, personal property taxes and insurance 12,470

10,855 Ground lease expense, net(b) 723

531 Other income (40)

(52) Corporate-level costs and expenses (484)

(385) Pro forma hotel level adjustments, net(a) (155)

3,395 Total Same-Property Hotel Operating Expenses $ 191,790

$ 155,951

a. Includes adjustments for revenues and expenses from hotels that were acquired or sold during the periods presented. Includes pre-acquisition historical operating results for W Nashville that were obtained from the seller and/or manager of the hotel for a portion of the three months ended March 31, 2022.

b. Excludes non-cash ground rent expense.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Same-Property(1) Historical Operating Data and Reconciliation to Hotel Net Income (Loss) ($ amounts in thousands, except ADR and RevPAR)





First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Full Year



2023

2023

2023

2023

2023 Occupancy

66.1 %















ADR

$ 271.80















RevPAR

$ 179.55





































Hotel Revenues

$ 268,992





































Hotel Net Income (Loss) - GAAP

$ 40,797





































Interest Expense

3,255















Depreciation & Amortization

33,150





































Hotel EBITDA

$ 77,202















Hotel EBITDA Margin

28.7 %









































First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Full Year



2022

2022

2022

2022

2022 Occupancy

56.1 %

68.7 %

63.1 %

62.4 %

62.6 % ADR

$ 258.36

$ 270.81

$ 250.16

$ 261.70

$ 260.52 RevPAR

$ 144.92

$ 186.16

$ 157.91

$ 163.32

$ 163.11





















Hotel Revenues

$ 213,726

$ 276,580

$ 233,968

$ 259,804

$ 984,078





















Hotel Net Income (Loss) - GAAP

$ 22,055

$ 56,813

$ 18,822

$ 32,557

$ 130,247





















Interest Expense

3,155

3,171

3,936

4,098

14,360 Depreciation & Amortization

32,565

32,715

32,849

32,878

131,007





















Hotel EBITDA

$ 57,775

$ 92,699

$ 55,607

$ 69,533

$ 275,614 Hotel EBITDA Margin

27.0 %

33.5 %

23.8 %

26.8 %

28.0 %

"Same-Property" includes all hotels owned as of March 31, 2023 and also includes disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic and renovation disruption for multiple capital projects during the periods presented. "Same-Property" also includes pre-acquisition historical operating results for W Nashville that were obtained from the seller and/or manager of the hotel for a portion of the three months ended March 31, 2022 .

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Same-Property(1) Portfolio Data by Market

Market(2) % of 2022 Hotel Net Income (Loss) - GAAP

% of 2022 Hotel EBITDA(3)

Number of Hotels

Number of Rooms (4)(5) Phoenix, AZ 21 %

14 %

2

610 Orlando, FL 16 %

14 %

2

1,026 Houston, TX 9 %

11 %

3

1,220 San Diego, CA 8 %

8 %

2

486 Dallas, TX 10 %

7 %

2

961 Atlanta, GA 5 %

6 %

2

649 Florida Keys, FL 9 %

5 %

1

120 Nashville, TN (2) %

4 %

1

346 San Francisco/San Mateo, CA 2 %

4 %

1

688 California North, CA 4 %

3 %

1

141 Portland, OR — %

3 %

2

685 Savannah, GA 5 %

3 %

2

226 Washington, DC-MD-VA (1) %

3 %

2

472 Denver, CO 2 %

2 %

1

202 San Jose/Santa Cruz, CA 2 %

2 %

1

505 Salt Lake City/Ogden, UT 2 %

2 %

1

225 Birmingham, AL 2 %

2 %

1

99 Pittsburgh, PA 2 %

2 %

1

185 Louisiana South, LA 1 %

2 %

1

285 Philadelphia, PA 1 %

1 %

1

230 California Central Coast, CA 1 %

1 %

1

97 Charleston, SC 1 %

1 %

1

50 Same-Property Portfolio(1) 100 %

100 %

32

9,508

"Same-Property" includes all hotels owned as of March 31, 2023 and also includes disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic and renovation disruption for multiple capital projects during the periods presented. "Same-Property" also includes pre-acquisition historical operating results for W Nashville that were obtained from the seller and/or manager of the hotel for a portion of the three months ended March 31, 2022 . As defined by STR, Inc. Hotel EBITDA, Same-Property Hotel EBITDA, and Hotel EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See definitions earlier in this press release for how we define these non-GAAP financial measures and the table on page 20 for reconciliations from Hotel Net Income (Loss) to Hotel Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Hotel EBITDA") and Same-Property Hotel EBITDA. As of March 31, 2023. Two rooms at Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch were removed from inventory in 2022.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Same-Property(1) Portfolio Data by Market (2022) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022













Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended





March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

% Change Market(2) Occupancy ADR RevPAR

Occupancy ADR RevPAR

RevPAR



















Phoenix, AZ 71.1 % $ 503.86 $ 358.24

62.5 % $ 487.46 $ 304.50

17.6 % Orlando, FL 80.6 % 265.76 214.14

72.6 % 243.86 177.07

20.9 % Houston, TX 66.4 % 228.06 151.52

55.5 % 204.01 113.31

33.7 % San Diego, CA 57.6 % 358.66 206.45

48.1 % 353.01 169.81

21.6 % Dallas, TX 69.2 % 203.60 140.89

54.5 % 169.14 92.26

52.7 % Atlanta, GA 66.3 % 227.23 150.58

54.7 % 205.72 112.53

33.8 % Florida Keys, FL 89.8 % 691.66 621.15

94.7 % 773.76 732.78

(15.2) % Nashville, TN 53.0 % 345.81 183.33

45.7 % 317.33 145.07

26.4 % San Francisco/San Mateo, CA 75.4 % 209.74 158.15

69.6 % 168.22 117.16

35.0 % California North, CA 59.2 % 357.02 211.43

61.8 % 365.05 225.53

(6.3) % Portland, OR 57.8 % 190.52 110.15

38.0 % 178.72 67.91

62.2 % Savannah, GA 76.6 % 278.42 213.17

76.6 % 259.54 198.69

7.3 % Washington, DC-MD-VA 61.2 % 245.08 150.06

45.4 % 234.73 106.47

40.9 % Denver, CO 63.4 % 317.96 201.69

51.9 % 323.86 168.02

20.0 % San Jose/Santa Cruz, CA 49.9 % 245.62 122.61

37.1 % 190.97 70.94

72.8 % Salt Lake City/Ogden, UT 64.7 % 220.12 142.33

59.5 % 229.29 136.43

4.3 % Birmingham, AL 77.3 % 323.90 250.43

77.3 % 303.19 234.39

6.8 % Pittsburgh, PA 52.5 % 227.78 119.69

47.5 % 255.96 121.65

(1.6) % Louisiana South, LA 60.4 % 238.94 144.38

48.7 % 235.37 114.57

26.0 % Philadelphia, PA 61.6 % 201.26 123.95

49.0 % 187.20 91.77

35.1 % California Central Coast, CA 34.7 % 399.58 138.82

52.0 % 422.06 219.64

(36.8) % Charleston, SC 73.1 % 405.73 296.73

76.9 % 371.26 285.37

4.0 % Same-Property(1) Portfolio 66.1 % $ 271.80 $ 179.55

56.1 % $ 258.36 $ 144.92

23.9 %

"Same-Property" includes all hotels owned as of March 31, 2023 and includes disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic and renovation disruption for multiple capital projects during the periods presented. "Same-Property" also includes pre-acquisition historical operating results for W Nashville that were obtained from the seller and/or manager of the hotel for a portion of the three months ended March 31, 2022 . As defined by STR, Inc.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.

Reconciliation of Hotel Net Income (Loss) to Hotel EBITDA by Market (2022)

For the Year Ended December 31, 2022





For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 Market(1) Keys(2) Total Revenues ($000s)

Hotel Net Income (Loss) GAAP ($000s) Plus: Interest Expense ($000s) Plus: Depr. & Amort. ($000s) Equals: Hotel EBITDA ($000s) Phoenix, AZ 610 $ 108,750

$ 27,262 $ — $ 11,841 $ 39,103 Orlando, FL 1,026 121,107

20,357 2,619 15,119 38,095 Houston, TX 1,220 88,764

11,612 — 17,730 29,342 San Diego, CA 486 101,527

10,451 — 12,523 22,974 Dallas, TX 961 63,142

12,530 — 6,024 18,554 Atlanta, GA 649 56,939

6,291 4,048 6,642 16,981 Florida Keys, FL 120 28,481

11,536 — 1,605 13,141 Nashville, TN 346 52,211

(2,194) — 14,070 11,876 San Francisco/San Mateo, CA 688 48,463

2,909 5,226 3,386 11,521 California North, CA 141 21,246

5,168 2,072 1,546 8,786 Portland, OR 685 39,654

(272) — 9,035 8,763 Savannah, GA 226 26,113

5,767 229 2,756 8,752 Washington, DC-MD-VA 472 45,217

(829) 166 7,608 6,945 Denver, CO 202 34,124

2,414 — 4,149 6,563 San Jose/Santa Cruz, CA 505 34,268

1,877 — 3,725 5,602 Salt Lake City/Ogden, UT 225 15,531

2,948 — 1,904 4,852 Birmingham, AL 99 16,592

3,191 — 1,280 4,471 Pittsburgh, PA 185 19,945

2,943 — 1,410 4,353 Louisiana South, LA 285 19,056

1,526 — 2,765 4,291 Philadelphia, PA 230 16,144

952 — 3,003 3,955 California Central Coast, CA 97 15,540

1,895 — 2,046 3,941 Charleston, SC 50 11,264

1,913 — 840 2,753 Same-Property Portfolio(3) 9,508 $ 984,078

$ 130,247 $ 14,360 $ 131,007 $ 275,614

As defined by STR, Inc. As of March 31, 2023. "Same-Property" includes all hotels owned as of March 31, 2023 . "Same-Property" also includes disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic and renovation disruption for multiple capital projects during the periods presented. "Same-Property" also includes pre-acquisition historical operating results for W Nashville that were obtained from the seller and/or manager of the hotel for a portion of the three months ended March 31, 2022 .

SOURCE Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.