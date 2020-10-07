Xenith Solutions, LLC Acquires TRI-COR Industries

TRI-COR Industries, founded in 1983 by Louis Gonzalez, was built on the need for high performance computer systems to address data processing requirements for the federal government. Since then, TRI-COR Industries has established a successful reputation of solving complex problems and delivering value to their clients.

Xenith's acquisition of TCI brings over 100 years of combined knowledge and expertise in delivering mission critical IT solutions across both Defense and Civilian agencies such as the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Transportation Command, and U.S. Department of Homeland Security. As a company certified with CMMI Level 3 in Service and Delivery and ISO 20000-1:2011, ISO 27001:2013 and ISO 9001:2015, customers can expect continued and improved cutting-edge technical expertise, on-time performance, consistent cost controls, ethical business practices, and application of industry best practices for management, quality and security.

Upon the finalization of the planned transaction, Xenith Solutions will acquire TCI's assets, team members, industry certifications and customer contracts. TCI will be maintained as a wholly owned subsidiary within Xenith Solutions. TCI, under Xenith Solutions' leadership, will provide mission focused innovations and flexible business solutions resulting in time efficiency and sustained cost savings.

"We are excited to come together as one organization. Lou has built a great company with people who excel at problem solving and delivering high-caliber business results with a corporate culture built on integrity and creativity," said Lee Shabe, a founding partner at Xenith Solutions. "I am looking forward to the great work our teams will achieve together."

"The Xenith team consistently brings a high-level of ingenuity and confidence to every project," said Louis Gonzalez, President of TCI. "Our customers are going to appreciate the added depth of skills and experience the combined team will bring."

About Xenith Solutions:

Xenith Solutions LLC is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business. We provide comprehensive, timely and relevant Solutions and Business Consulting support to our customers as a key partner. Our leadership brings over a century of combined experience in Defense and Civilian markets. Our employees possess experience in all aspects of solution development from requirements creation, development, test and evaluation, fielding, and sustainment. At the core of our offerings we provide strategy and technology solutions, giving our customers valuable insights and thought leadership on the best application of information technology to drive business objectives. Xenith focuses on solving complex business challenges facing our customers. Our "Success Through Achievement" work ethic means our customers receive quality solutions through our commitment. We pride ourselves on tackling some of the most difficult operational requirements our customers have – ensuring an appropriate match between the mission requirements, financials, schedule, and security. For more information, please visit: https://www.xenithsolutions.com/

About TRI-COR Industries:

TCI is a Full Lifecycle Enterprise Business and IT Solutions company, leveraging leading edge technology that delivers technology solutions to the federal and local governments. A CMMI Level 3 and ISO-certified company that provides large-scale, enterprise Agile solutions that fuse Scrum and Kanban, Extreme Programming (XP) engineering, and DevOps best practices. TCI represents, distributes, integrates, and provides solutions and technologies for DHS (ICE, TSA, USSS), USTRANSCOM, USAFMC, DLA and Orleans Parish Communications District. For additional information on TCI, please visit: http://www.tricorind.com/.

