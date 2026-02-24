Xenocor Announces FDA Clearance of Saberscope®, the First Single-Use 5mm Articulating Laparoscope for Enhanced Surgical Visualization

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenocor, Inc. today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the new Xenocor Saberscope®, a single-use 5mm articulating laparoscope designed for high definition (HD) visualization during minimally invasive abdominal (belly) and thoracic (chest) surgical procedures.

The Saberscope® 5mm articulating disposable laparoscope is designed to deliver consistent, high-quality, full HD imaging while improving operating room workflow, reducing fogging, minimizing case delays, lowering hospital costs, and enhancing safety for patients and clinical staff.

"What stands out about the Saberscope is the reliability," said John Langell MD, Cleveland OH "Every case begins with a new scope that delivers a clear, consistent image without concerns about contamination, damage, or performance degradation. Eliminating reprocessing and downtime helps avoid case delays and allows the surgical team to focus entirely on the patient."

"The steerable tip fundamentally changes what I can see," continued Dr. Langell "It allows me to achieve unprecedented views of the anatomy while maintaining a clear, consistent image throughout the case. That level of visualization—without fogging, interruptions, or scope exchanges—improves efficiency and supports safer, more controlled surgery."

Laparoscopic procedures typically rely on large, expensive image processing systems—often referred to as "towers"—and reusable surgical scopes that must be cleaned and reprocessed between patients. These towers can require hundreds of thousands of dollars in capital investment, while scope reprocessing is time-consuming, costly, and imperfect, introducing the risk of cross-contamination and procedural delays due to equipment availability.

The articulating Saberscope® features a single-use camera integrated into a 5mm rigid shaft with a 90-degree articulating tip, paired with a low-cost, compact reusable video processor that does not contact the patient. The processor connects via universal plug-and-play functionality and displays images on any standard HD monitor or through a hospital's existing tower system. After each procedure, clinicians dispose of the Saberscope to help reduce biohazard exposure and ensure that every case begins with a new, fully functional, non-contaminated endoscope.

"The Saberscope platform was designed to deliver consistent, high-quality visualization without the burden of maintenance and large upfront capital expenditures," said Tony Watson, Chief Operating Officer of Xenocor. "By combining a single-use articulating scope with a compact reusable video processor, we help eliminate fogging, reduce the risk of burns and arc injuries associated with reusable scopes, and avoid delays caused by unavailable or malfunctioning equipment. The result is improved visualization, better workflow, and a safer environment for both patients and clinical staff."

The Saberscope® is FDA cleared for use in diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopic procedures within the thoracic and peritoneal cavities, including procedures involving the female reproductive organs.

Saberscope technology is also designed to reduce fogging during procedures, as demonstrated in initial clinical use and Xenocor test data. Reduced fogging can help maintain image clarity, limit procedural disruptions, shorten procedure time, and improve overall efficiency in the operating room.

Xenocor, Inc. is a privately held medical device company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, focused on advancing surgical visualization through innovative, cost-effective technologies.

