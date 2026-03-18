Xenocor Appoints David McNally as Chief Executive Officer, Antony Watson to Chief Commercial Officer and David Van Ness to Chief Technology Officer

Medical device industry veteran to lead expansion of Saberscope™, the market's first and only single-use video platform for minimally invasive surgery, laparoscopic procedures, and advanced surgical visualization technologies.

Xenocor announces David McNally as CEO and leadership appointments as the company commences commercialization of its recently FDA 510(k)-cleared Saberscope™ surgical visualization system for minimally invasive and laparoscopic surgery.

SALT LAKE CITY, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenocor, Inc., a developer of advanced surgical visualization and minimally invasive surgery technologies, today announced the appointment of David McNally as Chief Executive Officer. McNally brings more than 40 years of entrepreneurial and executive experience in the medical device industry, including leadership roles in product development, commercialization, and global expansion of innovative therapies, surgical devices and technologies.

In conjunction with McNally's appointment, the company also announced two executive leadership appointments. Antony Watson has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer, and David Van Ness has been appointed Chief Technology Officer.

"David's deep experience leading medical device organizations and commercializing innovative surgical technologies makes him an outstanding choice to guide Xenocor through its next phase of growth," said Dinesh Patel, PhD, Co-founder and Executive Chairman of the Board of Xenocor. "As Xenocor expands the commercialization of its Saberscope™ platform, David's leadership will help accelerate adoption of technologies that improve surgical visualization, operating room efficiency, and minimally invasive surgical procedures."

McNally has spent more than four decades working across the medical device sector in executive leadership roles spanning research and development, engineering, operations, commercialization, and corporate strategy. Throughout his career, he has helped build and scale companies developing technologies that improve surgical performance and patient outcomes in abroad array of clinical applications.

"I am honored to join Xenocor at such an exciting time in the company's evolution," said McNally. "The company's recently FDA 510(k)-cleared Saberscope™ platform represents an important innovation in surgical visualization by delivering high-quality imaging in a cost-effective streamlined system designed to expand access to minimally invasive surgery. I look forward to working closely with Antony, David, and the entire team to accelerate adoption of Xenocor's technology and continue advancing surgical imaging solutions that support surgeons and improve patient care."

As Chief Commercial Officer, Watson will lead Xenocor's global commercial strategy, including sales, marketing, distribution partnerships, and customer engagement initiatives as the company expands market adoption of its Saberscope™ surgical visualization and endoscopic imaging system.

As Chief Technology Officer, Van Ness will lead Xenocor's engineering and product development initiatives, overseeing continued advancement of the company's imaging technologies and future generations of the Saberscope™ platform for minimally invasive and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

"These leadership appointments position Xenocor for growth and innovation," McNally added. "Antony and David have already played critical roles in the development of our technology, and their leadership will be instrumental as we expand the reach of SaberScope™ and introduce additional surgical visualization and endoscopic imaging solutions."

About Xenocor

Xenocor, Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, develops innovative surgical visualization technologies designed to expand access to minimally invasive surgery. The company's Saberscope™ system is an FDA 510(k)-cleared single-use surgical visualization platform that integrates high-definition surgical imaging with a fog-free, articulating scope designed to simplify operating room workflows while delivering high-quality visualization. Saberscope™ is designed for laparoscopic surgery and other minimally invasive surgical procedures, enabling surgeons to perform procedures with improved visualization while reducing system complexity. Xenocor's mission is to advance surgical imaging technology that improves operating room efficiency, surgeon performance, and patient outcomes.

Related Links

For more information about the Saberscope™ Surgical Visualization System, visit www.xenocor.com

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SOURCE Xenocor, Inc.