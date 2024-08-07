Xerox Selects RISE with SAP to Transform Enterprise Architecture

WALLDORF, Germany, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced Xerox Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: XRX) has chosen multiple SAP solutions to transform its enterprise architecture as part of its multi-year Reinvention. Xerox's Reinvention involves aligning its resources to improve and stabilize its core print businesses, increase productivity and efficiency, and focus on its emerging digital services and IT services capabilities to improve business outcomes for its clients.

Moving to the Cloud to Achieve a Clean Core

In choosing the RISE with SAP solution to move to the cloud, Xerox is embarking on the clean core approach to streamline operations across markets and business processes. By selecting SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Xerox expects to reduce IT costs, standardize global processes in connection with the creation of a global business services organization and significantly simplify its application landscape, enabling the delivery of new business models in line with the changing demands of the industry.

"By shifting to the cloud with SAP solutions, Xerox is streamlining operations, becoming easier to do business with and within, and positioning itself to be a services-led, software-enabled organization," said Louie Pastor, executive vice president, chief transformation and administrative officer at Xerox. "SAP is a strategic partner helping us meet the evolving needs of our clients and partners as we increase our speed, agility and cost-effectiveness while providing the entire enterprise with modern tools and improved support. As we continue our Reinvention, this partnership underscores Xerox's dedication to enabling client and partner success across the hybrid workplace."

Single Platform of Truth

Some of the other cloud solutions chosen by Xerox include SAP Business AI, the SAP Customer Experience portfolio, SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) and supply management solutions from SAP. Bringing several innovative cloud solutions together on SAP BTP provides Xerox with an integrated platform across functions such as finance, supply chain and sales. This will allow the company to have real-time insights with live drill-downs to operational transactions, creating greater agility and flexibility to add new offerings, while increasing automation, simplification and cost reduction throughout its operations. SAP Business AI will initially be deployed for business integrity screening, and additional use cases will be explored in the coming months to deliver further benefits for the business.

Xerox will also tap into digital supply chain solutions from SAP to optimize its supply chain and mitigate risks by improving inventory visibility across the nearly 145 countries in which it operates, extending analytics across the business for better data-driven decision-making.

"We are proud that Xerox has decided to leverage the power of SAP's solutions to drive its reinvention," said Dominik Asam, chief financial officer and a member of the Executive Board of SAP SE. "Through its selection of RISE with SAP, Xerox will implement new business models to enhance client experiences and begin integrating SAP Business AI to drive its business forward. This will enable the company to build on its strong history and introduce a new era of workplace innovation for its clients."

