Xevio Generates Quality Leads and Decreases Cost Per Lead (CPL) with MediaGo's Smartbid Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaGo, a deep learning-based intelligent advertising platform under the Baidu Global Business Unit, today announced that Xevio, a collective of highly experienced native advertisers in Europe, realized a 20% decrease in cost per lead (CPL) and an average 30% improvement in lead quality across all target markets with MediaGo's Smartbid technology.

The campaigns targeted in industries such as solar, real estate and heat pumps. Utilizing Fixbid, Xevio tested creative materials with minimal budget and identified users that were more likely to convert. After that, Xevio leveraged MediaGo's newly enhanced Smartbid technology to optimize campaigns and ensure they had the minimum bid necessary to secure a display, ultimately boosting conversion rates (CVR) and significantly reducing cost per lead (CPL).

MediaGo's Smartbid technology can automate ad bidding management, using data and deep learning algorithms to predict the likelihood of conversions and adjust the baseline pay accordingly. Based on historical delivery data and real-time feedback, the Smartbid capabilities can also self-learn and continuously improve to optimize the return on investment (ROI).

"Baidu Global MediaGo allows us to leverage and benefit from its tested native advertising funnels to increase scale and lead quality," said Nadim Kuttab, CEO and Co-Founder of Xevio. "With reactive support and top-notch publishers, Baidu Global MediaGo has successfully positioned itself as a must-serve traffic source in the global native ad scene."

"Our Smartbid technology leverages a deep neural networks (DNN) with over 1 billion parameters to create tangible value for advertisers, and we are proud to be showcasing this first-hand through our partnership with Xevio," said Rena Ren, Americas Regional Director of Baidu Global Business Unit. "By removing some of the tedious work, such as manually optimizing ads, our platform enables Xevio to focus on other important marketing elements, like strategy and creativity."

Due to the initial success of their partnership, Xevio has steadily increased its budget, reaching a Q2Q growth of 245% during the year of 2023.

About MediaGo

MediaGo is an intelligent advertising platform under the umbrella of Baidu Global. Leveraging Baidu's underlying AI technology and based on deep learning algorithms, MediaGo empowers businesses of all scales, creating tangible value for companies. With 12 operational centers worldwide, MediaGo has successfully provided localized and comprehensive business growth services to over 10,000 partners.

Learn more about MediaGo, please visit: https://www.mediago.com/.

About Xevio

Xevio fosters relationships between brands, agencies, and traffic sources around the world, proving, time and time again, that the right mix of creativity, data-based decision making, and raw media buying can drive millions in last-click revenue for global brands and advertisers. Learn more at: https://xevio.io/.

