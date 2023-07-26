XFactor.io Announces X-Force Executive Council to Advise on Go-To-Market Planning

Network of over 100 Fortune 500 CxOs available for bespoke guidance on product, sales, market fit, and partner strategies

SAN FRANCISCO, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XFactor.io , the AI-powered go-to-market platform, today announced the launch of X-Force , an on-demand council of Fortune 500 CxOs to advise on go-to-market planning. With access to a Power Network of expert advisors from across the technology industry, X-Force empowers customers to test, evaluate, and improve go-to-market readiness to achieve more successful outcomes.

In today's increasingly challenging digital economy, organizations require more information than ever to stay competitive. The X-Force Executive Council was formed to support XFactor.io's mission of removing barriers for founders and enterprise leaders to acquire invaluable insights from experienced experts to improve decision-making.

An X-Force membership provides customers with access to a group of 100+ C-Level executives from industry-specific, Fortune 500 companies. Each member of the X-Force is strategically positioned to provide proof-of-concept and product-market fit analysis, as well as input on customer go-to-market strategies.

"The XFactor.io X-Force Executive Council is a very unique opportunity for founders to have continued access to some of the most notable experts across tech," said Mike Carpenter, CEO at XFactor.io. "Paired with the capabilities of the XFactor.io platform, we are filling a critical gap in go-to-market planning, enabling startups and enterprises to scale with confidence."

Customers will have access to The Power Network, an online community portal where they can view a directory of available advisors, make a selection, and schedule a meeting with a Fortune 500 CxO of their choosing. Through their 1:1 advisory engagements, customers confidently and securely present their go-to-market strategies and receive feedback in a customized automated report.

The X-Force currently has 100 executive members, with a goal of having 1500 by 2024. The first X-Force Executive Council members include Bryan Bayless VP, GTM Operations at Gong; Brad Hargrave, VP, WW Sales & Revenue Operations at Proofpoint; Martin Bally, Chief Information Security Officer for Campbell Soup Company; and Anthony Belfiore, Chief Security Officer at Wiz, Colin Jones, Chief Revenue Officer at Wiz.

"The tech industry is at an interesting crossroads with a number of factors impacting go-to-market success," said Martin Bally, Chief Information Security Officer for Campbell Soup Company and X-Force member. "The collective expertise and capabilities of the X-Force Executive Council creates a powerful network effect that will provide access to critical business intelligence not otherwise available. Ultimately, we are equipping founders and business leaders to improve decision-making when it comes to launching and scaling."

This launch of the X-Force follows XFactor.io's launch of MIKEY and acquisition of DecisionLink , the leader in secure, SaaS-based customer value management solutions. To learn more about the X-Force, visit https://www.xfactor.io/x-force .

XFactor.io is revolutionizing traditional go-to-market strategy and execution by transforming the annual operating plan into an always-operating plan. Evolving alongside changing markets and competitive conditions, our real-time, data-driven go-to-market platform intelligently guides organizations with the strategies that put their teams in the best position to win every day. With AI-powered modeling and an on-demand council of industry experts, XFactor.io drives more intelligent go-to-market decisions that mitigate risks and increase bottom-line value. XFactor.io was founded by world-renowned business leaders and is funded by Lightspeed Venture Partners. For more information, please go to www.xfactor.io .

