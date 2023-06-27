XFactor.io Unveils AI Platform for Value Engineering and Revenue Growth Management

News provided by

XFactor.io

27 Jun, 2023, 12:30 ET

MIKEY harnesses experience of renowned sales leaders with customized language models to drive real-time, precise go-to-market decisions

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XFactor.io, the AI-powered go-to-market platform, today introduced MIKEY, a first of its kind AI platform for driving revenue-based growth decisions at scale.  MIKEY combines AI for value engineering and revenue growth management with strategies and approaches from the world's most successful CRO—effectively combining the power of AI with human intuition to produce the biggest impact.

Organizations are often limited by resources, including budgets and staff, to support effective go-to-market strategies. However, the biggest impediments to successful operational planning are experience and access to the right data. MIKEY overcomes all of these challenges by constantly analyzing and calculating static and dynamic data at the micro and macro economic planes to establish market trajectories and fluctuations that result in proposed decisions for executives. With its own models and natural language processing technology, MIKEY is built from the ground up as a secure, enterprise-grade AI architecture. Based on continually updated datasets, the platform consistently delivers precise recommendations that enable organizations of all sizes to remain agile in the face of evolving market and competitive conditions.

"Identifying the most effective go-to-market strategy comes from applying a knowledgeable lens to the best data," said Mike Carpenter, CEO at XFactor.io. "MIKEY unifies the most relevant and comprehensive datasets to provide executives with continuous and trusted recommendations, from whether to hire new sales personnel to how to adjust territory assignments, that put their company in the best position to succeed. We continue to reinvent all stages of operational planning and execution, empowering our customers to align resources with their passion to realize their organization's true potential."

The platform features an AI model that was specifically built and trained on XFactor.io's market data and the combined knowledge of the company's leadership team, which has executed some of the technology industry's most successful sales programs. By understanding the nuances of go-to-market planning at an intimate, mathematical, and scientific level, MIKEY generates real-time insights and recommendations to drive future revenue growth.

"Go-to-market planning has historically felt like a roll of the dice, with the biggest results going to the organizations that employed the best talent," said Jimmie Lee, CTO at XFactor.io. "MIKEY levels the playing field for successful operational planning. Given the platform's ability to combine artificial and human intelligence, founders and innovators from all backgrounds, experiences and walks of life will be empowered by the right expertise and operational plans to fuel growth and revenue."

The launch of MIKEY follows XFactor.io's acquisition of DecisionLink, the leader in secure, SaaS-based, customer value management solutions. MIKEY is now available. To schedule a demo and learn more, visit our website at https://www.xfactor.io/.

About XFactor.io 
XFactor.io is revolutionizing traditional go-to-market strategy and execution by transforming the annual operating plan into an always-operating plan. Evolving alongside changing markets and competitive conditions, our real-time, data-driven go-to-market platform intelligently guides organizations with the strategies that put their teams in the best position to win every day. With AI-powered modeling and an on-demand council of industry experts, XFactor.io drives more intelligent go-to-market decisions that mitigate risks and increase bottom-line value. XFacto.io was founded by world-renowned business leaders and is funded by Lightspeed Venture Partners. For more information, please go to www.x factor.io.

Media Contact
Inkhouse for XFactor.io
[email protected] 

SOURCE XFactor.io

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.