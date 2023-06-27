XFactor.io Unveils AI Platform for Value Engineering and Revenue Growth Management

MIKEY harnesses experience of renowned sales leaders with customized language models to drive real-time, precise go-to-market decisions

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XFactor.io , the AI-powered go-to-market platform, today introduced MIKEY, a first of its kind AI platform for driving revenue-based growth decisions at scale. MIKEY combines AI for value engineering and revenue growth management with strategies and approaches from the world's most successful CRO—effectively combining the power of AI with human intuition to produce the biggest impact.

Organizations are often limited by resources, including budgets and staff, to support effective go-to-market strategies. However, the biggest impediments to successful operational planning are experience and access to the right data. MIKEY overcomes all of these challenges by constantly analyzing and calculating static and dynamic data at the micro and macro economic planes to establish market trajectories and fluctuations that result in proposed decisions for executives. With its own models and natural language processing technology, MIKEY is built from the ground up as a secure, enterprise-grade AI architecture. Based on continually updated datasets, the platform consistently delivers precise recommendations that enable organizations of all sizes to remain agile in the face of evolving market and competitive conditions.

"Identifying the most effective go-to-market strategy comes from applying a knowledgeable lens to the best data," said Mike Carpenter, CEO at XFactor.io. "MIKEY unifies the most relevant and comprehensive datasets to provide executives with continuous and trusted recommendations, from whether to hire new sales personnel to how to adjust territory assignments, that put their company in the best position to succeed. We continue to reinvent all stages of operational planning and execution, empowering our customers to align resources with their passion to realize their organization's true potential."

The platform features an AI model that was specifically built and trained on XFactor.io's market data and the combined knowledge of the company's leadership team, which has executed some of the technology industry's most successful sales programs. By understanding the nuances of go-to-market planning at an intimate, mathematical, and scientific level, MIKEY generates real-time insights and recommendations to drive future revenue growth.

"Go-to-market planning has historically felt like a roll of the dice, with the biggest results going to the organizations that employed the best talent," said Jimmie Lee, CTO at XFactor.io. "MIKEY levels the playing field for successful operational planning. Given the platform's ability to combine artificial and human intelligence, founders and innovators from all backgrounds, experiences and walks of life will be empowered by the right expertise and operational plans to fuel growth and revenue."

The launch of MIKEY follows XFactor.io's acquisition of DecisionLink , the leader in secure, SaaS-based, customer value management solutions. MIKEY is now available. To schedule a demo and learn more, visit our website at https://www.xfactor.io/.

About XFactor.io

XFactor.io is revolutionizing traditional go-to-market strategy and execution by transforming the annual operating plan into an always-operating plan. Evolving alongside changing markets and competitive conditions, our real-time, data-driven go-to-market platform intelligently guides organizations with the strategies that put their teams in the best position to win every day. With AI-powered modeling and an on-demand council of industry experts, XFactor.io drives more intelligent go-to-market decisions that mitigate risks and increase bottom-line value. XFacto.io was founded by world-renowned business leaders and is funded by Lightspeed Venture Partners. For more information, please go to www.x factor.io .

Media Contact

Inkhouse for XFactor.io

[email protected]

SOURCE XFactor.io