Xfinity Stream Now Available On LG TVs

PHILADELPHIA and ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast and LG Electronics USA today announced the launch of the Xfinity Stream beta app for 2019, 2018, and 2017 LG Smart TVs. Xfinity Stream gives customers the ability to access the live, on demand, and cloud DVR programming included with their Xfinity TV subscription on LG 4K Ultra HD Smart TVs—led by the critically acclaimed LG OLED and LG NanoCell TVs— and HD Smart TVs, without the need to lease a traditional set-top box.

With Xfinity Stream on LG 4K Ultra HD and Standard HD Smart TVs, Xfinity TV customers can browse and enjoy the Emmy Award-winning X1 guide, featuring rich and immersive graphics and imagery. Other features include quick access to their most recently watched programming; easy to set up parental controls; one-of-a-kind destinations for TV shows, movies, sports, kids, and more that make browsing and discovering programming seamless; and the ability to access and scroll through the guide on the same screen while watching live programming.

LG is a member of the Xfinity TV Partner Program, launched to expand the range of retail devices Xfinity TV customers can use to access the programming that is included with their subscription on the television in the home. All content within Xfinity Stream for participating partner program devices is delivered over Comcast's secure private managed network, enabling customers to access and enjoy their cable service on devices like LG Smart TVs, without the need to lease a traditional set-top box from Comcast.

LG OLED TVs set a new standard for TV performance delivering stellar picture quality, perfect black, vibrant images, accurate colors and wide viewing angles all in a sleek package with ultra-thin bezels and in more large-screen options this year than ever before. The 2019 LG OLED TV lineup features screen sizes ranging from 55 to 77-inch class options.

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States' largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $54 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2019 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence.

