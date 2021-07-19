XGIMI's Much Praised Horizon Series Now Available on Amazon

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chengdu XGIMI Technology Co. Ltd., a leading global projection equipment manufacturer, today announced the availability of their highly lauded Horizon series of 4K & FHD projectors on Amazon. Following the success of its flexible XGIMI MoGo Pro projector last year, home projector industry trendsetter, XGIMI has kept its eye on home usability, continuing to create the next-generation of home projectors, with today's Amazon release of its 2021 flagship projectors, the XGIMI HORIZON and HORIZON PRO , ("XGIMI HORIZON series").

Created to fit into family spaces, rather than conference rooms, the XGIMI HORIZON series is the smarter all-in-one entertainment choice for those wanting to enjoy more than just movies from the comfort of home. Thanks to offering users crisp images and powerful sound quality, the XGIMI HORIZON series enables consumers to build their own home theatres in any room they choose. Hassle-free functionality, for quick, plug and play set up, makes the XGIMI HORIZON series truly the premium home entertainment projector must-have for this year, and beyond.

Since its pre-sales launch in early May the XGIMI HORIZON series has seen mass acceptance from the CE tech media community and has garnered major awards and accolades from some of the most respected names in the CE tech media. Techradar named the Horizon Pro a Best 4K Projector of 2021, TechPowerUp awarded Horizon Pro its Innovation and Highly recommended badges, International Business Times awarded the Horizon Pro its Editor's Pick badge, while Trusted Reviews gave it their coveted Recommended badge. Projector Reviews named Horizon Pro a Best Projector of 2021 and awarded it their Highly Recommended badge. Android Central gave Horizon Pro their Recommended badge while Projector Central named Horizon Pro a Best of Show at their virtual conference in June and The Verge gave Horizon Pro 8/10 Verge score. XGIMI HORIZON is truly reimagining home cinema.

Horizon Series Key Features:

Cinematic projection of up to 300'

True 4K or FHD image rendering

or FHD image rendering 2200 ANSI Lumens for better performance in low light conditions

Custom, onboard Harman Kardon speakers for a powerful and vivid cinema-like audio experience

speakers for a powerful and vivid cinema-like audio experience XGIMI's own AI-powered image correction instantly finds an optimal screen size while avoiding obstacles like light switches or picture frames.

Android TV UI for instant access to your favorite apps & content synced across your devices.

Massive 25,000 hours LED lifespan for up to 10 years of use

For additional information, visit XGIMI's website , or connect with them on Facebook .

ABOUT XGIMI

Trusted by more than 1.5 million users globally, XGIMI designs and manufactures high-performance multi-functional smart projectors and laser TVs, and is determined to improve viewers' audio-visual experience. XGIMI has created a series of game-changing giant screen projection products with critical partners like Harman/Kardon, Google, Texas Instruments, and Baidu.

XGIMI reimagines the Home Projector space by bringing the best user experience through performance and intuitiveness. Developed to compliment every home style and interior decor, XGIMI promises absolutely set-up free eye-catching projectors that intelligently adapt screen size, location and brightness to the surrounding environment. Developed to compliment every home style and interior decor and throw the boring square box design out the window, XGIMI projectors have slick style, making them easier on the eye.

The compact devices are incredibly powerful to create an outstanding immersive home theater experience. In recent years, XGIMI has won international awards such as CES Best Innovation Award, iF Design Awards, Red Dot Design Award and Good Design Award 31 times.

https://www.xgimi.com/

SOURCE XGIMI