Xiamen Airlines -the Only Quality Reward Winner of Chinese Airline in Sino-US Quality Summit

"While XiamenAir might not be considered as the biggest airline in China in terms of the market share and the number of flights," Said Zhao Dong, "It is the ONLY Chinese Airline that has been profitable for 31 consecutive years."

The four highlights of Xiamen Airlines, concluded by President Xi Jinping are: the reformation of the newest model of airline; the huge investment of air safety, service, and innovation; the consistency and sincerity of the service; and the core value: "Always Customer-oriented."

XiamenAir has established a strong flight network from China to Southeast Asia, Oceania, and the West. The flights to North America including Los Angeles, Seattle, New York City are already very mature.

Besides XiamenAir's current model, Zhao Dong also shared his vision: "We would like to establish an air bridge for cultural exchanges between China and the West," said Zhao Dong, "In the meanwhile, as the first airline to support the UN's Sustainable Development Goals and the only carrier to operate a SDGs livery 787-9 Dreamliner, we will actively implement sustainable safety, low-carbon operations, green services, and benefits sharing."

Established in 1984 and with its headquarters located in Xiamen, a coastal city in Fujian in Southeast China, Xiamen Airlines is China's first airline company operating under the modern enterprise system. Through 34 years of steady development, Xiamen Airlines is "an epitome of China's civil aviation development" as praised by President Xi Jinping, and has become the most distinctive airline company in China's civil aviation industry.

