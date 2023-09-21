Xiamen Airlines Chairman Zhao Dong met with Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker

Xiamen Airlines

21 Sep, 2023

XIAMEN, China, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 20th, Xiamen Airlines Chairman Zhao Dong met with Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker, marking one month until the launch of Xiamen Airlines Beijing Daxing/Xiamen to Doha route.

Zhao Dong shared that 2023 marks the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Qatar, as well as the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road initiative. Currently, Xiamen Airlines and Qatar Airways have developed comprehensive codeshare cooperation. Looking ahead, the two sides plan to deepen their partnership, offering passengers more interactive and possibly even "direct selling" experiences to make air travel more entertaining. Together, Xiamen Airlines and Qatar Airways aim to provide a unique and enjoyable flying experience for passengers from Arab countries and China!

Akbar Al Baker gladly accepted Zhao's invitation to visit China and highlighted their comprehensive strategic cooperation, including the milestone of their first-ever codeshare partnership in China. He believed that Xiamen Airlines routes will seamlessly connect with Qatar Airways' global network, offering passengers a richer selection of flights and seamless travel experiences.

In the spirit of this momentous collaboration, Xiamen Airlines has scheduled to operate regular routes between Beijing Daxing and Doha, as well as Xiamen and Doha from October 2023. The Beijing Daxing-Doha route will operate daily, while the Xiamen-Doha route will provide flights twice a week. Passengers can anticipate a world-class flying experience on Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

