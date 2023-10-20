Xiamen Airlines Successfully Launches a Maiden Flight from Beijing to Doha, the First China-Qatar Direct Flight by a Chinese Carrier

BEIJING and DOHA, Qatar, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 20, a Boeing-787 of Xiamen Airlines departed from Beijing Daxing International Airport for Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar. It declared Xiamen Airlines' successful maiden flight of regular flights between Beijing and Doha. Xiamen Airlines has become the first and only Chinese carrier to offer direct flights from China to Qatar. Xiamen Airlines has also become the very first and the only Chinese carrier to fly between China and Qatar. This year marks the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Qatar, and the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative. The opening of this air route will build a broader Air Silk Road to promote economic and trade cooperation and strengthen cultural exchanges between the two countries.

The Xiamen Airlines on Beijing Daxing- Doha route will operate daily. The flight MF845 departs from Daxing, Beijing at 18:30 and arrives in Doha at 22:45 local time, MF846 in return leaves Doha at 02:00 local time and arrives in Daxing, Beijing at 15:20.

"Welcome to take the our flight and embark on a journey of east-west civilization in the air." During the flight, amidst the fragrance of Fujian specialty tea, the flight attendants, dressed in Arabian clothing, dance with colorful accessories. The portable crystal lamps, like floral tubes, sprinkle light blazing with different colors on every happy smiling face.

In addition to the exquisitely prepared onboard activities, the unique cuisine of the new route also delights the taste buds of travelers. Global travelers are indulged in great pleasure by the international delicacies such as the rich-aroma and unique-flavored three-color steamed bass with radish, the refreshing and crispy water bamboo shoots mixed with rattan pepper oil, and the Southeast Asian-styled sambal shrimp paired with coconut milk rice.

As the capital and the largest city in Qatar and an international metropolis, Doha is an important international aviation hub in the Middle East region, has become the intersection of multiple intercontinental airline networks in the world, connecting numerous countries and regions in Africa and Europe.

This year, Xiamen Airlines and Qatar Airways were accredited with the 2023 APEX World Class Award. When Xiamen Airlines was preparing for the Beijing Daxing-Doha flight route, the two airlines had a close comprehensive strategic partnership. Relying on the high-quality resources of the two sides, Xiamen Airlines will create a service network covering over 160 destinations worldwide, including Dammam, Lagos, and Algiers, delivering extensive transit products to passengers. The two sides will also conduct wide cooperation in network intermodal transportation, intermodal check-in, and direct baggage handling to provide global passengers with convenient experience just with one ticket including one-time security check, passenger check-in, and baggage check-in.

A regular flight from Xiamen to Doha will be opened to service on October 31. This service will operate twice a week, building a bridge between China's Fujian Province and the world.

