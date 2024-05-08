Xiao-I Corporation Announces Strategic Partnership with Top Hong Kong Insurance Company to Enhance AI-Driven Customer Service

SHANGHAI, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ: AIXI) ("Xiao-I" or the "Company"), a leading artificial intelligence company, is proud to announce a strategic partnership in April with a prominent Hong Kong insurance company. This collaboration aims to integrate Xiao-I's advanced AI products, including iRobot and iVoice, into the insurance company's customer service operations. This collaboration is set to revolutionize the insurance industry by integrating Xiao-I's advanced AI solution of "Hua Zang+Customer Service Center", including iRobot and iVoice, into the insurance company's customer service operations. The initiative aims to enhance the efficiency and personalization of customer interactions, leveraging Xiao-I's extensive experience and powerful capabilities.

The insurance industry has faced significant challenges due to the high volume of business during peak periods, leading to slow response times from human customer service agents and long customer waiting periods. As the business scale continues to expand, the demand for outbound calls has grown, placing enormous pressure on human call agents. Additionally, the company struggles with an extensive internal knowledge base dispersed across various storage systems, making data retrieval time-consuming, inefficient, and prone to errors, which makes the company keen to find a solution.

A service robot powered by Xiao-I's AI will provide 24/7 online consultation services, facilitating faster and superior customer experiences. Utilizing sophisticated natural language processing, the service robot can handle a variety of customer inquiries through multiple channels, including the insurance company's official WeChat, public accounts, and apps, whether through phone calls or texting. This service robot is designed to understand and respond to questions regarding policy inquiries, premium renewals, and more, with an intelligent Q&A functionality that ensures high precision and efficiency.

The key features of the partnership focus on advancing interaction, efficiency, and safety. The iRobot includes a responsive touchscreen and Voice User Interface (VUI) that efficiently manages queries and complex interactions, well-suited for customer environments. iVoice features advanced voice recognition and a real-time response system, ensuring dynamic communication and seamless integration to boost responsiveness. Additionally, the iVoice & iWarning system offers proactive services, handling multiple tasks simultaneously and providing timely alerts to enhance safety and efficiency, transforming how customer interactions are managed.

This partnership underscores the dedication of both Xiao-I and the Hong Kong insurance company to harness technology for transforming customer service. By incorporating these advanced AI solutions, the collaboration aims to set new standards in service efficiency, safety, and user interaction, affirming both companies' commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

About Xiao-I Corporation

Xiao-I Corporation is a leading cognitive intelligence company that offers a diverse range of business solutions and services in artificial intelligence, covering natural language processing, voice and image recognition, machine learning and affective computing. Since its inception in 2001, the Company has developed an extensive portfolio of cognitive intelligence technologies that are highly suitable and have been applied to a wide variety of business cases. Xiao-I powers its cognitive intelligence products and services with its cutting-edge, proprietary AI technologies to enable and promote industrial digitization, intelligent upgrading, and transformation. For more information, please visit: www.xiaoi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

SOURCE Xiao-I Corporation