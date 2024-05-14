Xiao-I Corporation Launches the public beta of DIF (Daily Invest Focus), Empowering Individual Investors with Advanced Market Insights

SHANGHAI, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ: AIXI) ("Xiao-I" or the "Company"), a leading artificial intelligence company, is proud to announce the public beta version of DIF (Daily Invest Focus), an innovative product set to revolutionize individual investing. With its slogan "maximize your market moves," DIF represents a groundbreaking advancement in stock market analysis. DIF's primary mission is to provide individual investors with market analysis and insights on par with professional investors, empowering them to make more informed investment decisions.

DIF integrates advanced artificial intelligence technology to deliver timely and in-depth market insights to individual investors. Through its three core modules — MarketVibe, DeepDive, and QuickDive — DIF offers users a comprehensive suite of tailored market analysis services based on their investment needs.

For the MarketVibe Module, the flagship product "WallStreetBets Daily Digest" provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends in the WallStreetBets community. Users gain access to price dynamics of the top 7 stocks, market sentiment, and summaries of important discussion threads. The DeepDive Module offers tailored and detailed industry analysis services that help users understand industry trends and discover potential investment opportunities. The QuickDive Module provides flexible research tools for users who need quick market overviews. It enables users to swiftly grasp market dynamics and make timely investment decisions.

DIF leverages cutting-edge multi-Agent technology to optimize model output through Agentic Workflow, thereby significantly enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of analysis. The utilization of this advanced technology ensures that the DIF platform can promptly adapt to market changes and deliver real-time, in-depth analysis.

Offering rapid, in-depth, and easily understandable market analysis, DIF stands out in the financial landscape. Investors receive daily market trend analysis and investment insights through the "WallStreetBets Daily Digest." The platform's capabilities are further enhanced by the introduction of the DeepDive and QuickDive modules, which ensure equal market participation opportunities for individual investors. By delivering profound insights and robust data analysis, DIF seeks to redefine the boundaries of individual investing.

Individual investors are encouraged to access DIF for advanced, professional-grade market analysis. Detailed insights and comprehensive data assist in making informed investment decisions. Registration and further information of the public beta are now available at https://dif.xiaoi.plus/login to all users. Join the community of investors who prioritize precision and informed strategy in their financial planning.

About Xiao-I Corporation

Xiao-I Corporation is a leading cognitive intelligence company in China that offers a diverse range of business solutions and services in artificial intelligence, covering natural language processing, voice and image recognition, machine learning, and affective computing. Since its inception in 2001, the Company has developed an extensive portfolio of cognitive intelligence technologies that are highly suitable and have been applied to a wide variety of business cases. Xiao-I powers its cognitive intelligence products and services with its cutting-edge, proprietary AI technologies to enable and promote industrial digitization, intelligent upgrading, and transformation. For more information, please visit: www.xiaoi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

