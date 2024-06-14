Xiao-I Corporation Secures Major Contract for AI-Powered Solutions in Energy Sector

SHANGHAI, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ: AIXI) ("Xiao-I" or the "Company"), a leading AI company, is excited to announce a significant contract with an international engineering consulting firm, a specialized service unit within a prominent energy conglomerate. This collaboration marks a pivotal step in leveraging AI to optimize operational efficiencies within the energy sector.

The engineering consulting firm, responsible for the group's bidding, cost estimation, and engineering consulting services, recognized the need to enhance the efficiency and quality of its expert services. To address this, the firm sought to automate the expert invitation process through the procurement of Xiao-I's product: Smart Outbound Call.

The firm has the need to invite tens of thousands of experts annually for various meetings, the current manual notification process has proven to be labor-intensive and inefficient. The primary goal of this project is to increase work efficiency.

Xiao-I Corporation offers a customized solution tailored to the client's expert engagement scenarios. The AI dialing platform, based on the controllable, customizable, and deliverable Hua Zang Large Language Model（"Hua Zang LLM"）, promises faster access, better performance, and lower delivery costs for AI product deployment. The Hua Zang LLM, combined with the Outbound Call solution, leverages Xiao-I's industry-leading Natural Language Understanding, Speech Recognition and Synthesis, Dialogue Management, and Machine Learning technology. This Smart Outbound Call solution replaces human agents with chatbots to help enterprises complete outbound call tasks, and apply to customer business scenarios. This solution has been applied in hundreds of use cases for governments, finance, and enterprises.

This collaboration signifies a major advancement in automating and enhancing expert services within the energy sector. It underscores Xiao-I Corporation's commitment to delivering innovative and effective AI solutions, setting a new standard for operational efficiency and service quality in the industry.

About Xiao-I Corporation

Xiao-I Corporation is a leading cognitive intelligence enterprise in China that offers a diverse range of business solutions and services in artificial intelligence, covering natural language processing, voice and image recognition, machine learning, and affective computing. Since its inception in 2001, the Company has developed an extensive portfolio of cognitive intelligence technologies that are highly suitable and have been applied to a wide variety of business cases. Xiao-I powers its cognitive intelligence products and services with its cutting-edge, proprietary AI technologies to enable and promote industrial digitization, intelligent upgrading, and transformation. For more information, please visit: www.xiaoi.com.

