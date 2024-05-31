Xiao-I Corporation Signs Agreement to Implement Advanced Live Chat AI System for Its Leading Automotive Industry Client

SHANGHAI, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ: AIXI) ("Xiao-I" or the "Company"), a leading cognitive intelligence company, is pleased to announce the signing of an agreement to implement its latest project, Live Chat, for a leading client in the automobile industry. This project aims to revolutionize the after-sales service landscape for the automotive industry through the deployment of intelligent customer service systems.

The introduction of Live Chat is crucial for enhancing efficiency, reducing costs, improving customer experience, and elevating brand value in the after-sales service domain. The automotive industry faces several challenges, including the standardization of services, particularly in fault repairs, where historical data and expert intervention are necessary. Intelligent customer service can effectively address these challenges.

Additionally, the digitalization of after-sales and insurance services requires innovative solutions to maximize the potential of the automotive aftermarket. Live Chat revolutionizes customer service by providing 24/7 instant support, quickly responding to inquiries, and offering personalized service recommendations. This AI-driven solution offers valuable insights to optimize products and services while ensuring data privacy and security.

The Live Chat supports seamless omnichannel connections, significantly increasing opportunities for customer engagement. Its cloud-based system allows easy integration and customization, supporting diverse language requirements for cross-regional communication. Enhanced by a comprehensive script database and real-time quality checks, the system improves agent efficiency with integrated smart applications for form-filling.

The Live Chat system empowers the automotive industry to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, improve customer experience, and elevate brand value in the after-sales service domain, which underscores Xiao-I's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge AI technology to drive innovation and excellence in customer service.

About Xiao-I Corporation

Xiao-I Corporation is a leading cognitive intelligence enterprise in China that offers a diverse range of business solutions and services in artificial intelligence, covering natural language processing, voice and image recognition, machine learning, and affective computing. Since its inception in 2001, the Company has developed an extensive portfolio of cognitive intelligence technologies that are highly suitable and have been applied to a wide variety of business cases. Xiao-I powers its cognitive intelligence products and services with its cutting-edge, proprietary AI technologies to enable and promote industrial digitization, intelligent upgrading, and transformation. For more information, please visit: www.xiaoi.com.

