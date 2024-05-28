Xiao-I Corporation Signs Contract with a Major Telecom Company Introducing Xiao-I's Intelligent Knowledge Management System

SHANGHAI, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ: AIXI) ("Xiao-I" or the "Company"), a leading AI company announces that it has signed a contract with a major telecommunications company in a special administrative region to introduce Xiao-I's Intelligent Knowledge Management system (the "System"). The System is a cutting-edge solution designed to transform how the telecommunications industry manages, processes, and utilizes knowledge, leveraging the foundational capabilities of the Hua Zang Large Language Model ("Hua Zang LLM").

The telecommunications industry is currently facing significant challenges in knowledge management. Knowledge is often dispersed across various systems and departments, making it difficult to manage and utilize effectively. The rapid pace of technological advancements, with new standards, equipment, and technologies emerging constantly, requires quick updates of knowledge, but the updating process often lags behind. Additionally, the complex organizational structure creates barriers to knowledge sharing between different departments and teams, hindering the application and innovation of knowledge. The difficulty in capturing and transferring the knowledge and experience of senior employees can lead to knowledge loss when employees leave the organization. Furthermore, the efficiency of knowledge retrieval and application is low, making it hard for employees to quickly find the necessary information to solve specific problems. Lastly, there is a disconnect between knowledge management and actual business needs, limiting the ability of knowledge to support business decisions.

The system is designed to address these critical issues. The System enhances efficiency by streamlining content editing processes, ensuring that knowledge is accurately and effectively managed across various departments. It supports intelligent knowledge operations, allowing for better organization, classification, and utilization of business knowledge. This not only improves the accessibility of information but also aids in maintaining the continuity and reliability of organizational knowledge.

The System also improves the approval and review processes, ensuring that knowledge is standardized and thoroughly vetted, which enhances the overall accuracy and reliability of the information within the organization. Additionally, the System's advanced search capabilities allow for precise and comprehensive retrieval of knowledge, making it easier for employees to find the information they need quickly.

By providing intelligent knowledge recommendations and supporting multi-model knowledge display, the System enhances the user experience and ensures that relevant information is easily accessible in various formats. The System also includes tools for various application scenarios, addressing diverse business needs and ensuring that knowledge is effectively integrated and utilized within the organization. Finally, the System supports multi-channel knowledge push, ensuring that relevant information reaches the intended audience through various platforms, facilitating efficient information dissemination and supporting the overall business processes.

The System represents a significant advancement in knowledge management technology, offering a comprehensive solution that enhances efficiency, accuracy, and user experience. By integrating AI-driven features, the System is expected to redefine how the telecommunications industry manages and utilizes their knowledge assets.

About Xiao-I Corporation

Xiao-I Corporation is a leading cognitive intelligence enterprise in China that offers a diverse range of business solutions and services in artificial intelligence, covering natural language processing, voice and image recognition, machine learning, and affective computing. Since its inception in 2001, the Company has developed an extensive portfolio of cognitive intelligence technologies that are highly suitable and have been applied to a wide variety of business cases. Xiao-I powers its cognitive intelligence products and services with its cutting-edge, proprietary AI technologies to enable and promote industrial digitization, intelligent upgrading, and transformation. For more information, please visit: www.xiaoi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to achieve its goals and strategies, the Company's future business development and plans for future business development, including its financial conditions and results of operations, product and service demand and acceptance, reputation and brand, the impact of competition and pricing, changes in technology, government regulations, fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China, and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, including under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 30, 2024, as well as its current reports on Form 6-K and other filings, all of which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

SOURCE Xiao-I Corporation