Xiao-I Signs Strategic Partnership with Leading AI Company in Middle East

SHANGHAI, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ: AIXI) ("Xiao-I" or the "Company"), a leading AI company, announces that it entered a strategic partnership with a leading AI company in Middle East region to jointly explore and develop AI enterprise solutions in the UAE.

Xiao-I established its Middle East subsidiary in Abu Dhabi in the first quarter of this year to continue expanding its overseas market. Xiao-I's new subsidiary will serve as a crucial hub for AI innovation and collaboration in the Middle East. The additional strategic partnership aims to leverage the complementary strengths of both companies in the field of artificial intelligence, integrating resources to address the growing demand for AI solutions in the UAE.

Xiao-I brings to the table its robust capabilities in AI, having demonstrated its industry leadership through the development of innovative solutions that drive efficiency, enhance decision-making, and enrich product and service offerings. The company's AI prowess, combined with its strategic international expansion, underscores its mission to bring transformative AI solutions to a global audience.

This partnership underscores Xiao-I's strategic planning for its overseas endeavors, showcasing the company's proactive approach to identifying and capitalizing on emerging opportunities in the global AI landscape. By joining forces with the Middle Eastern AI leader, Xiao-I is well-positioned to make significant contributions to the region's technological evolution, all while staying true to its core mission of improving everyone's life with innovative Al technology.

The partnership is a testament to Xiao-I's continued dedication to pushing the boundaries of AI innovation and its unwavering commitment to the responsible and beneficial deployment of AI technologies across borders. Through this collaboration, Xiao-I is excited to contribute to the enrichment of the Middle Eastern AI ecosystem and to the broader goal of using AI to drive positive societal impact.

About Xiao-I Corporation

Xiao-I Corporation is a leading cognitive intelligence enterprise in China that offers a diverse range of business solutions and services in artificial intelligence, covering natural language processing, voice and image recognition, machine learning, and affective computing. Since its inception in 2001, the Company has developed an extensive portfolio of cognitive intelligence technologies that are highly suitable and have been applied to a wide variety of business cases. Xiao-I powers its cognitive intelligence products and services with its cutting-edge, proprietary AI technologies to enable and promote industrial digitization, intelligent upgrading, and transformation. For more information, please visit: www.xiaoi.com.

