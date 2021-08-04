Xilica and Barco Optimize BYOD Landscape for the New Workplace

Xilica Solaro Series DSPs seamlessly integrate with Barco's ClickShare Conference wireless conferencing system within meeting spaces, and help businesses establish a flexible "Bring Your Own Meeting" strategy

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Xilica®, the provider of collaboration products that help unlock the power of human connection, has partnered with Barco, a world leader in professional visualization technologies, to bring complete collaboration solutions to corporate AV environments. The partnership provides customers with tightly integrated video and audio components to support BYOD presentations, ensuring a fully compatible wireless ecosystem within meeting spaces and conference rooms that will also support hybrid meetings.

The technical architecture integrates Xilica Solaro Series DSPs with Barco's ClickShare Conference wireless conferencing system, establishing a one-click operation to quickly bring BYOD presentations to life. The workflow both streamlines the process of launching a presentation and connecting to meeting room AV peripherals. It also establishes a nearly touch-free operation for the presenter — a critical strategy for employee safety as workers return to offices.

"Collaborating with Barco helps us drive a more seamless meeting experience for end-users in the workplace of the future," said James Knight, COO, Xilica. "With a single click, audio and video join to create immersive communication environments for anyone – regardless of device."

Introduced last year, ClickShare Conference builds on its predecessor ClickShare by automatically and wirelessly connecting laptops and mobile devices to cameras, microphones, speakers and other AV components in the room. This allows presenters to deliver an immersive conferencing experience that supports wireless presentations to in-room displays, as well as soft codec conferencing systems such as Microsoft Teams, Cisco WebEx and Zoom for remote and hybrid meetings.

Xilica's Solaro Series DSPs boost voice intelligibility, eliminate noise and echo, and deliver seamless room control in alignment with ClickShare Conference via USB connectivity. The two products immediately lock in once a presentation is launched, with Xilica processing and managing all audio moving in and out of the DSP. Options include the flagship Solaro FR1 and its compact, quarter-rack-width sibling, Solaro QR1. ClickShare Conference's compatibility with Xilica's full range of Solaro products ensure flexible options for integrators, including local processing with a small footprint, or AoIP-based centralized processing to handle the wider building.

"Partnering with Xilica provides our customers with a far more robust audio solution that will drive stronger engagement with people in the room and those dialing in from home," said David Fitzgerald, Vice President, Global Alliances for Barco. "This shines a brighter light on the power of ClickShare Conference, and effectively creates a true 'Bring Your Own Meeting' solution that offers genuine ease of use and simplicity in any meeting room."

Fitzgerald notes that while the initial go-to-market strategy will address corporate AV environments, the two companies will expand their horizons to support K-12 and higher education, with flexible options for traditional classrooms, lecture halls and large auditoriums.

