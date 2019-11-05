Xinhua Silk Road: 2019 Kunshan Autumn Investment Promotion Fair harvests fruitful results

BEIJING, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 Kunshan Autumn Investment Promotion Fair recently kicked off in Kunshan City of east China's Jiangsu Province, attracting about 1,000 guests engaged in different industries to attend the fair.

During the fair, a total of 100 projects with a total investment of over 80 billion yuan have been contracted, of which there were four projects each worth more than 10 billion yuan with combined investment of 33.73 billion yuan.

Since setting up a development zone at its own expense, Kunshan has carved out a specific developing route that embraces high-quality development. In 2019, the city topped the ranking of China's Top 100 County-Level Cities by comprehensive strength for 15 fifteenth consecutive years.

In 2018, Kunshan became China's first county-level city with GDP exceeding 380 billion yuan. The city established 196 new foreign investment projects from January to September this year, with the combined registered foreign capital reaching 1.28 billion U.S. dollars.

During the fair, enterprises that have made contributions to Kunshan in terms of foreign capital, foreign trade, industrial output, and output benefits in 2019 were commended, with eight awards conferred, such as "Award for Outstanding Contributions to Stable Foreign Capital Increase."

Meanwhile, Kunshan launched the first batch of projects worth a total of 50 billion yuan on the industrial supply-demand platform and a document about the best practices in investment promotion and protection theme month of 2019.

To improve business environment in Kunshan, the city has thoroughly carried out 23 policies and ten supporting measures, and joined hands with the Belt and Road (B&R) countries in developing seven R&D platforms.

Kunshan is striving to embrace the multiple opportunities brought by the advancement of the Belt and Road Initiative and other national strategies such as the pilot free trade zones, leading the way in quality development and modernized pilot city in the new era.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/309202.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road Information Service

Related Links

https://en.imsilkroad.com

