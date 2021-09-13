Xinhua Silk Road: 2021 International (Bozhou) TCM Expo kicked off in central China's Anhui

Birthplace of the renowned Chinese physician Hua Tuo who lived in the late Eastern Han Dynasty (A.D. 25-220), Bozhou boasts rich resources in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), making it the country's largest TCM production area and trading hub.

Aiming at building itself into a global TCM center, Bozhou has been making efforts to make the TCM industry more industrialized, modern and internationalized, with a current market value of 145 billion yuan (about 22.50 billion U.S. dollars) and more than 200 medicine production enterprises, said Du Yanan, municipal party secretary of Bozhou, at the opening ceremony, adding that the city will take the TCM industry as a priority in the city's development, borrowing the country's policy preference, such as the integrated development of Yangtze River Delta and the high-quality development of the China's central part.

Bozhou has successfully hosted 36 TCM trade fairs since 1985, making great contributions to the spread of Chinese TCM culture, the development of TCM industry and the international exchanges and cooperation in the field of TCM, said Ma Jianzhong, chairman of the World Federation of Chinese Medicine Societies (WFCMS).

The unveiling ceremony of nine key projects was also held during the expo's opening ceremony.

The expo is co-hosted by the China Association of Traditional Chinese Medicine, the Beijing Tong Ren Tang Co., Ltd. and three other industrial players.

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road