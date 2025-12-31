Xinhua Silk Road: Promotional film "Joining Minhang, Winning the Future" makes global online debut

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

Dec 31, 2025, 01:44 ET

BEIJING, Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Minhang has established itself as the premier destination where scientists and entrepreneurs converge to co-create the future. We cordially invite global investors to join hands with Minhang, to win and prosper together in the times ahead.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/349026.html

Continue Reading

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Xinhua Silk Road: Small navel oranges become big lever to boost ethnic county economy in Guangxi

Xinhua Silk Road: Small navel oranges become big lever to boost ethnic county economy in Guangxi

In navel orange bases in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, small oranges always represent the hope of fortune for fruit farmers in an...
Xinhua Silk Road: Chinesischer Baijiu-Hersteller beruft Treffen ein, um Chancen auf dem sich verändernden Markt zu ergreifen

Xinhua Silk Road: Chinesischer Baijiu-Hersteller beruft Treffen ein, um Chancen auf dem sich verändernden Markt zu ergreifen

Als tiefgreifende Veränderungen in den letzten Tagen des Jahres 2025 die Marktnachfrage neu definierten, berief der chinesische Baijiu-Hersteller...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Broadcast Tech

Broadcast Tech

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Film and Motion Picture

Film and Motion Picture

News Releases in Similar Topics