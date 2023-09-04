Xinhua Silk Road: 6th Shenyang International Open Regatta kicks off on Fri. in Shenyang

Xinhua Silk Road

04 Sep, 2023, 00:23 ET

BEIJING, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 6th Shenyang International Open Regatta kicked off on Friday in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province.

The regatta drew over 30 rowing teams including more than 400 rowing coaches and athletes from home and aboard to compete with each other on Hunhe River, one of China's most beautiful urban still water race tracks for rowing. 

Many reputed universities across China, including Tsinghua University, Peking University, Shanghai Tongji University, Xi'an Jiaotong University deployed their strongest lineups to participate in the rowing event.

It is learned that the regatta sets up six groups, including the elite group, the master group, the university group, the youth group, the long-distance round-the-island open group and the long-distance round-the-island university group.

This event will shine a spotlight on Shenyang's "international style", show unique natural landscapes and humanistic features of Hunhe River to the world, and strongly promote Shenyang's city brand image as the "rowing capital".

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/335902.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

