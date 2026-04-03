Xinhua Silk Road: A splendid taste bud journey in Fenjiu Museum

BEIJING, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1915 when a jar of Fenjiu produced by the then Yiquanyong Distillery, a Shanxi-located distillery, was opened at a booth of the Panama-Pacific International Exposition, its refreshing aroma spread over the exhibition venue and brought the light-flavor Chinese baijiu to the world.

The fine liquor made from sorghum, also the predecessor of today's Fenjiu, embodied the profound oriental brewing wisdom of baijiu, helping Fenjiu win the grand prize of the expo held in San Francisco of the United States over a century ago.

Around 110 years later, Fenjiu Museum, a site housing all the honors and historical items relative to Fenjiu's brewing, welcomed an American friend Ian, who exclaimed that the Chinese liquor boasts a mellow taste.

After savoring the original pulp Fenjiu with an alcohol content of 69 percent and Baiyu Fenjiu, Ian fell in love with the Chinese liquor now embracing the world with its unique aroma, taste and openness.

Currently, Fenjiu products, a cultural bond between Chinese baijiu lovers at home and abroad, have been exported to more than 70 countries and regions around the world.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/350005.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road